Aerojet Rocketdyne Successfully Demonstrates Integrated System Test Bed for Advanced Defense Propulsion

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne successfully demonstrated an Integrated System Test Bed (ISTB) that was designed and fabricated to test advanced liquid rocket engine thrusters and system components. The demonstration was independently funded by the company and conducted at the Air Force Research Laboratory test facilities at Edwards Air Force Base, California.



“Aerojet Rocketdyne continues to innovate our design, development and testing capabilities for next generation defense systems and components,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. “With applicability to a variety of future programs, the ISTB provides us the capability to quickly and efficiently test individual components as well as complete systems.”

The ISTB can be used to test a multitude of components used on strategic systems, missile defense and space launch programs. The ISTB test demonstrated a multi-thruster configuration that is relevant to several ongoing development efforts.

The ISTB met all requirements and performed as expected through the duration of the demonstration.

The demonstration also validated the ISTB’s ability to support rapid testing of important advancements in liquid propulsion system technologies and component manufacturing. The advancements demonstrated include:

Improved Electro Discharge Machining (EDM) precision drilling

New approach for fabrication of thruster chambers

Improved engine calibration methodology

System integration optimization

The demonstration completes a multi-year, multi-million dollar effort by Aerojet Rocketdyne to design and fabricate an ISTB for multi-program use. Conducting system and component testing in the ISTB lowers overall technical risk and makes components more readily available for use in future liquid propulsion system applications.

