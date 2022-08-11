Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation appoints Liberty University Dean and Former U.S. Congressman, Robert Hurt, to Board of Directors

ALTAVISTA, Va., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX:PPBN), the one-bank holding company (the “Company” or “Pinnacle”) for First National Bank (the “Bank” or “First National”), announced the appointment of Liberty University Dean and former U.S. Congressman, Robert Hurt, to the Board of Directors of both the Company and Bank.

Mr. Hurt currently serves as the Dean of the Helms School of Government at Liberty University. He is the founding Director of the University’s Center for Law and Government. Prior to his employment with Liberty University, Mr. Hurt served in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Virginia’s Fifth District in Washington for three (3) terms from 2011 to 2017. While in Congress he served on the House Financial Services Committee. Preceding his involvement in Congress, Mr. Hurt served as Chief Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney for Pittsylvania County before building a successful private law practice in Southside Virginia.

Mr. Hurt’s governing experience also includes three (3) years as a member of the Virginia State Senate and six (6) years in the Virginia House of Delegates. He began his public service career as a member of the Chatham Town Council.

“We are pleased to have Robert Hurt join the Boards of Pinnacle and First National,” stated Aubrey H. Hall, III, President and Chief Executive Officer for both the Company and the Bank. Mr. Hall further commented, “Robert is a strong community bank advocate and brings significant legal, governing and market knowledge to our organization. He is respected throughout Virginia and will be instrumental in guiding our continued success.”

“As an elected representative serving my Virginia constituents, I always valued the vital work of our community banks and of First National Bank in particular. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on the Pinnacle Bankshares and First National Bank Boards and to work alongside current Board members to further First National Bank’s goal to be the premier community banking organization in Virginia.”

The appointment of Mr. Hurt to the Boards of the Company and Bank was effective August 9, 2022.

