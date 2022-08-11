Molex Recognizes Heilind Electronics as 2021 Award Recipients

Wilmington, Mass., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics’ (Heilind) was recognized as Molex 2021 award recipients for their annual award program recognizing outstanding sales achievements, including sales growth, local market engagement, new opportunities, project development and alignment, new design registration and overall contribution to sales development.

Named 2021 Branch of the Year was Heilind’s North Region in Chicago and Heilind’s East Region in Boston. In addition, Heilind Asia Pacific received Molex’s 2021 Regional Distributor of the Year award for South Asia.

"It is an honor to be recognized by one of the top manufactures in the industry,” said Alan Clapp, Senior Vice President at Heilind. Clapp continued, “Receiving these awards demonstrates the combined commitment we have with Molex in providing best-in-class service to customers around the world.”

Heilind is a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Molex. As a distributor of Molex products for over 45 years, Heilind carries a full suite of the manufacturer’s solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, commercial vehicle and medical.

About Heilind

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.

