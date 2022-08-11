Tromzo Voted Audience Winner of the First Black Hat Innovation Spotlight Competition

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tromzo, the only Product Security Operating Platform (PSOP), today announced being named audience winner of the first Black Hat Innovation Spotlight Competition.

Alongside three other finalists, Tromzo was selected to compete in the inaugural Innovation Spotlight Competition. The competition was held onsite at Black Hat and consisted of an eight-minute presentation on how each finalist could transform the cybersecurity industry. At the end of the presentations, the Black Hat community was given the opportunity to vote on the vendor they felt would impact the industry, and the audience chose Tromzo.

"I'm incredibly proud of the Tromzo team for this achievement," said Harshil Parikh, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tromzo. "The Black Hat community selecting Tromzo as the Audience Winner is a testament to the impact our Product Security Operating Platform (PSOP) will have on product security, application security, development teams."

In fall of 2021, Tromzo launched with a seed round led by Innovation Endeavors with participation from more than 25 leading CISOs, including Caleb Sima (Robinhood), Adam Glick (SimpliSafe), Steve Pugh (ICE/NYSE), who participated through Silicon Valley CISO Investments.

Tromzo influences developer behavior and builds security across the modern SDLC through security visibility and control of the entire software lifecycle from code to cloud. This enables organizations to build secure software, fast. Unlike any other solution in the market, Tromzo's Product Security Operating Platform (PSOP) provides:

Centralized Visibility - a system of record for software assets with rich context, to identify security risks.

- a system of record for software assets with rich context, to identify security risks. Security Guardrails - Contextual and real-time security policies and controls in CI/CD to influence developer behavior.

- Contextual and real-time security policies and controls in CI/CD to influence developer behavior. Workflow Automation - No-code security automation for scaling vulnerability management and risk remediation across the SDLC so organizations can scale product security.

- No-code security automation for scaling vulnerability management and risk remediation across the SDLC so organizations can scale product security. Reporting & Analytics - Customizable dashboards for cross-team collaboration and accountability of security risks to drive change with data.

About Tromzo

Tromzo is a unified Product Security Operating Platform (PSOP) bringing security visibility and control to the software delivery pipeline, end-to-end, reducing the friction between developers and security. Backed by top investors including Innovation Endeavors, Operator Partners, SVCI and 25+ leading CISOs.

For more information, visit www.tromzo.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Black Hat

For more than 20 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Europe, and Asia. More information is available at: blackhat.com. Black Hat is brought to you by Informa Tech.

