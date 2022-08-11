English Icelandic

SKEL fjárfestingafélag hf.: ISK 1,597 million profit after tax in Q2 2022.

Attached is an press release, investor presentation and interim financial accounts of SKEL for the second quarter of 2022.

A presentation of the Company’s financial accounts will be held on 12 August at 08:30 at Reykjavík Edition, Austurbakka 2, 101 Reykjavík, where Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, CEO, and Magnús Ingi Einarsson, CFO, will present the accounts and Company operations.

For further information, please contact Ásgeir Helgi Reykfjörð Gylfason, fjarfestar@skel.is.

www.skel.is

https://www.linkedin.com/company/skel-hf/

