Luxe By Meena Launches New and Trendy Clothing Products in its Catalogue.

Luxe by Meena is an apparel story developed explicitly for women's clothing and fashion. It leads the fashion and trendy market in US Fashion Industry. In the latest expansion, the Luxe by Meena has introduced the new arrivals on its store that includes:

Tehmeena Butt Lifting Leggings (Gray) Trina 2 Piece Set Copy of Cross My Heart Top (White) Show Stopper 2 Piece Set (Black) Vanessa 2 Piece Set (White)

All the articles mentioned above were initially produced by Tehmeena Afzal, the founder of the Luxe by Meena, by keeping US Fashion Industry in view. Furthermore, the company also excels in producing high-quality and trendy Mink lashes. The new arrivals in Mink lashes include:

Jasmine Mink Lashes Tehmeena Mink Lashes Anastasia Mink lashes Liliana Mink Lashes Catalina Mink Lashes

These are cruel Free Luxury Mink Lashes, and lashes can be worn up to 20 times with proper care. People can use the Mink Lashes produced by Luxe By Meena by following the below-given rules:

Remove glue from the mink lashes by fingers or tweezer gently. Avoid using water Avoid using chemicals

Luxe by Meena promises fashionable and popular dresses and mink lashes in their catalog for potential clients.

The founder of the Company - Tehmeena Afzal

Tehmeena Afzal made headlines as one of New York City's top Softball Players. She earned herself a full athletic scholarship to the New York Institute of Technology, graduating with a bachelor's in fine arts and Graphic Design. In 2017, she worked at Westbury Nissan in Special Finance when she met BQ, and they became partners.

Bryant Quintana is one of the Top Finance Directors in the country. He also made it to the final stage of casting for Season 2 of The Jersey Shore, but too much disappointment, they decided to go with the original cast, so BQ never made it on the show. After being together for five years, they are making big waves in the industry and now are known as the "Crazy NY Couple."

Net Worth

Regarding their income, Bryant is one of the country's top Automotive Finance Directors. Tehmeena is an entrepreneur with her brand Luxe by Meena, which carries an extensive range of products from women's apparel to cosmetics. As a result, this couple's net worth is predicted to be around 1.5 million dollars. Additionally, Tehmeena & BQ create content for their OnlyFans account.

Social Media Personality

On numerous social networking platforms, including Facebook, Tik Tok, and Instagram, Tehmeena is quite popular, with millions of followers on all of her platforms. Like how Afzal has become quite well-known because of the images she has shared on her accounts, so has BQ, with over 71k followers on Instagram, known widely as "Million Dollar Finance Man" and a "Playboy" because of popularity with the ladies. Additionally, this celebrity power couple is featured on the Reality Series "Bling Life," which airs in August 2022.

Exclusively, reach out via @missmeenaofficial, @they_call_mE_BQ, and https://qr1.be/PQCR.