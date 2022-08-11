DBIA Announces the Nation’s Best Design-Build Projects

Washington, DC, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Design-Build Institute of America is pleased to announce the 2022 National Design-Build Project/Team Award Winners.

“As the design-build project delivery method continues to grow – and recent market analysis shows it is anticipated to account for as much as 47 percent of construction spending by 2025 – it’s clear design-build is no longer an alternative project delivery method. As a result, we are seeing more impressive projects that are raising the bar for success for design-build teams across the country, pushing the limits of high performance and optimizing triple-bottom line success. The collaborative mindset and spirit exhibited by these award-winning teams created the environment for innovative designs, clear lines of communication and the whole-team approach necessary to elevate ingenuity and successfully navigate unprecedented challenges. DBIA is proud to honor this year’s design-build project and team winners, who are redefining what exceptionalism looks like and advancing the practices of the AEC industry and design-build’s role in our nation’s much-needed infrastructure programs.” … Lisa Washington, CAE, DBIA Executive Director/CEO

DBIA’s 2022 award-winning projects and teams were evaluated by a distinguished panel of industry experts. Each of these Merit Award winners will now go on to compete for a National Award of Excellence and Project of the Year to be announced at DBIA’s Design-Build Conference & Expo Awards Ceremony in November in Las Vegas, NV.

Aviation

A Whole New LaGuardia Terminal B Redevelopment

East Elmhurst, NY

LAX Economy Parking Structure

Los Angeles, CA

SFO Harvey Milk Terminal 1 Boarding Area B

San Francisco, CA

Civic/Assembly

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple

Quito, Ecuador

The Dollar Loan Center

Las Vegas, NV

Commercial/Office Building

Clifford L. Allenby Building

Sacramento, CA

Educational Facilities

Casa Roble High School Student Union & Administration Building

Orangevale, CA

CSU Monterey Bay Otter Student Union

Seaside, CA

University of California, Riverside Student Success Center

Riverside, CA

WSU Tri-Cities Collaboration Hall

Richland, WA

Federal/State/County/Municipal

County of San Diego Youth Transition Campus (YTC), Phase 1

San Diego, CA

Department of General Services California Air Resources Board – Mary D. Nichols Campus

Riverside, CA

High Altitude Research Lab

Colorado Springs, CO

New Natural Resources Headquarters (NNRH)

Sacramento, CA

Healthcare Facilities

Ireland Army Health Clinic

Fort Knox, KY

McLaren Greater Lansing Replacement Hospital

Lansing, MI

Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, Replacement Critical Access Hospital

Lincoln City, OR

Industrial/Process/Research Facilities

Pregis Films Manufacturing Facility

Anderson, SC

Sound Transit Operations and Maintenance Facility East

Bellevue, WA

Theragent CDMO Facility

Arcadia, CA

Rehabilitation/Renovation/Restoration

Bernco @ Alvarado Square

Albuquerque, NM

Museum of Science and Curiosity

Sacramento, CA

The Portland Building Reconstruction

Portland, OR

Transportation

I-15 Express Lanes Design Build

Riverside County, CA

Murphy Corridor Improvements

Bend, OR

US 21 over Harbor River Bridge Replacement

Beaufort, SC

Water/Wastewater

Emergent Structural Renewal of the Hickey Run Aerial Sewer Crossing

Washington, DC

Goodyear Water Treatment Facility

Goodyear, AZ

Midland Water Pollution Control Plant (WPCP) Expansion

Midland, TX

Providence Road Offline Storage Facility and Woodstock Park Improvements

Virginia Beach, VA

Photos and descriptions of each project can be found using the hyperlinks for each name. A full list of project winners, including photos and descriptions of each project, can be found at DBIA’s Project/Team Awards page.

The Design-Build Institute of America is the nation’s authority on design-build project delivery. Our members, including architects, engineers, owners, contractors, manufacturers (and more), are shaping the future, one successful collaboration at a time by practicing Design-Build Done Right®.