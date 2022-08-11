Beacon Hill Life Sciences Expands, Launching in the Mid-Atlantic Region

Boston, MA, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Hill Life Sciences has expanded to have 24 offices across the United States, recently opening an office in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Beacon Hill Life Sciences provides award-winning integrated staffing solutions within the sectors of Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Medical Device, Scientific, Gene Therapy, Diagnostics, Clinical Research Outsourcing, Food, Beverage, Consumer Products, Healthcare, and Health and Insurance. We solve talent challenges using professional staffing and recruitment, consulting and solutions, and Statement of Work services.

Leading Beacon Hill Life Sciences Mid-Atlantic is Division Director Daniel Hendrickson. Mr. Hendrickson brings 10 years of leadership experience in the staffing industry with a focus in life sciences and technology. Prior to joining Beacon Hill Life Sciences, Mr. Hendrickson developed and expanded a national sales team specializing in a portfolio of pharmaceutical clientele.

“In joining Beacon Hill, I feel like I’m coming to a place that’s already familiar. I’ve been fortunate to have already attended multiple holiday parties and President’s Club trips as a guest to Recruiting Manager Ashley Knouse Hendrickson, and I am exhilarated to now do so as a Beacon Hiller myself,” stated Mr. Hendrickson.

“Joining Beacon Hill to help expand Life Sciences into new markets, under the direction of two exceptional leaders in Managing Director, Ryan Pirnat, and Regional Director, Liz Davies, while bringing a decade of staffing and leadership experience is the opportunity of a lifetime. With a focus on the Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia areas, we will be offering our world-class recruiting expertise to clients along the Eastern Seaboard. I’m looking forward to expanding our business, as well as leading our efforts to deliver Beacon Hill’s top-notch, quality service to our client base.”

“We are thrilled to have Dan join our team and strengthen our presence down the East Coast,” remarked Liz Davies, Regional Director of Beacon Hill Life Sciences Boston. “His drive is unmatched, and I am certain that he will hold true to our values of trust, honesty, and respect as he grows our business. With Dan and his Lead Staffing Consultant, Scott Dailey, we now have the bandwidth to expand our service offerings to support new clients in the pharmaceutical, biotech, device and scientific space as his team grows over the coming year.”

