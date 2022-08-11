Greene Concepts Announces the Official E Commerce Launch of its Happy Mellow Immune Support CBD Beverage

Marion, North Carolina, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce the official launch of its Happy Mellow immune support CBD beverage, now available on the Happy Mellow website. The Company previously announced the completion of its first Happy Mellow production run in its August 2, 2022 news release .

All three Happy Mellow flavors are now available for purchase on the Company’s Happy Mellow website.

The three Happy Mellow flavors being launched include:

Happy Mellow “Be Well” Blood Orange Acai (with Vitamin C) Happy Mellow “Be Energized” Lemon Lime (with Caffeine and Vitamin D-3) Happy Mellow “Be Calm” Plum Punch (with Vitamin B12)

Six Packs are sold for $29.99. The CBD beverages incorporate a proprietary patent pending water soluble technology that greatly enhances product effectiveness. In addition to online retail sales, the Happy Mellow website provides reference articles and research that detail the health benefits of Cannabidiol (CBD), Vitamin C, Vitamin B-12, and Vitamin D-3, all of which are contained in each Happy Mellow bottle.

“Happy Mellow is now available direct-to-consumer on our new website, and we look forward to announcing our distribution partnerships as the accounts are approved and finalized,” says Amy McNally, VP of Sales and Marketing. “As consumer trends focus on health and wellness, Happy Mellow makes a nice addition our product portfolio. In addition to providing the health benefits of CBD, each beverage contains an immune-support vitamin formulated to promote wellness for health-conscious consumers. We also have Executive Chef Justin Chinchen on staff, the founder of the Stay Hemp 4 Life brand we acquired last year, who is on the cutting edge of cannabidiol-infused beverages and dedicated to developing healthy formulations.”

Mr. Lenny Greene states, “Our launch of Happy Mellow is a significant milestone for our company and I am very thrilled. The Happy Mellow brand is manufactured in Golden, Colorado through a local co-packing firm and is a hot fill facility as it uses heat to sterilize the product and containers to assure product safety (our Marion, NC plant which produces BE WATER TM is a cold fill facility that uses extreme cold to kill any potential bacteria). Co-packing of our Happy Mellow brand reduces costs and streamlines the co-packer’s resources, existing certifications, and experience with current industrial hemp/CBD legalities.”

Mr. Greene continues, “Happy Mellow’s production meets Colorado’s industrial requirements and allows us to focus on marketing Happy Mellow to a nationwide audience. Our Happy Mellow brand ignites consumer interest based on its quality taste and water solubility technology which transports nutrients throughout the body within mere minutes. We are inviting local, regional, and national distributors to apply to distribute Happy Mellow and BE WATER. If interested, please contact us at IR@greeneconcepts.com ”

Grand View Research forecasts the global industrial hemp market at USD 4.13 billion as of 2021 and expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030. Facts and Factors posted an August 5, 2022 article on Yahoo! News estimating a global industrial hemp market size of $17.24 billion by 2030. The market is driven by the growing demand for industrial hemp from application industries, such as the food & beverage, personal care, and animal care industries, across the globe. With the high recovery rate of global economies, the market is expected to grow at a faster rate.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER , is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

