New College Institute Declares Intention to Open Lab School

Martinsville, VA, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinsville, VA -- New College Institute (NCI) announced today that it has submitted an Intent-to-Apply Letter to the office of the Secretary of Education, to establish an innovative Lab School to benefit the region’s students. NCI, already a local leader in experiential learning programs, intends to partner with the regional K-12 school systems, its existing Virginia college and university partners, and regional businesses to ensure the success of the innovative Lab School in Southside.

Virginia’s new Lab School initiative, “the College Partnership Laboratory School Fund” is a part of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s higher education agenda that creates partnerships between public and private universities and colleges, as well as private companies and local K-12 schools. The lab schools which have a specific focus, such as the STEM fields or a particular skill or industry — will create learning environments that engage students in “hands-on” learning and will provide them with the skills needed to be successful in the 21st century workforce. The Lab Schools initiative is considered to be an alternative form of public education that engage diverse approaches to learning that will produce immediate results for its students.

Since its inception, NCI has continued to provide an innovative platform to educate students in a modern and industry-oriented learning environment. That is why New College believes that it is perfectly positioned to provide students in the Lab School programs with the knowledge, skills and talents required in not only in the industry fields that it currently engages in (Information, Healthcare, and Manufacturing Maintenance Technologies), but also in other emerging high paying career fields. The NCI Lab School plan will center around expanding its successful program of combining long-term industry partnerships and experiential learning/mentorship experiences with regional businesses to produce education pathways that will result rewarding and high paying careers for its students.

NCI Board Chairman Senator William M. Stanley, Jr. wholeheartedly supports the NCI’s Lab School Initiative. “New College Institute continues to cultivate partnerships with our K-12, higher education, and industry leaders to create new educational opportunities that will not only create a ready workforce pipeline for the economic revitalization of our region but will also provide real financial opportunities that will help to greatly improve the lives of our students," he said. "NCI’s mission and structure are perfect for Governor Youngkin’s Lab School initiative, and we stand ready to make Lab Schools a successful educational opportunity for the students in our area.”

For questions or to learn more, please contact Dr. Susheela Shanta, NCI Coordinator of K-12 Programs & Institutional Data, at 276-403-5623 or email sshanta@newcollegeinstitute.org.

