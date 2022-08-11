StoneMor Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) (“StoneMor” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, today reported operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will contain additional details, and will be posted at www.stonemor.com.



SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Revenues for the second quarter were $80.0 million compared to $83.0 million in in the second quarter in the prior year. Six-month revenues were $161.0 million compared to $161.3 million in the prior year period. Cemetery segment operating income for the second quarter was $5.3 million compared to $14.7 million in the second quarter in the prior year, representing a decrease of $9.3 million. Six-month cemetery segment operating income was $13.4 million compared to $26.3 million in the prior year period, representing a decrease of $13.0 million. Funeral home segment operating loss for the second quarter was $0.1 million compared to operating income of $1.2 million in the second quarter in the prior year, representing a decrease of $1.4 million. Six-month funeral home segment operating income was $1.2 million compared to $2.8 million in the prior year period, representing a decrease of $1.6 million. Corporate overhead expense increased to $12.8 million in the second quarter compared to $9.5 million in the second quarter in the prior year. Six-month corporate overhead expense increased to $24.6 million compared to $19.1 million in the prior year period.

Second quarter operating loss was $7.8 million compared to operating income of $4.1 million in the second quarter in the prior year.

Second quarter net loss from continuing operations was $17.3 million compared to $36.2 million in the second quarter in the prior year.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $12.1 million compared to $32.1 million in the second quarter in the prior year.



Joe Redling, StoneMor’s President and Chief Executive Officer said, “During the second quarter of 2022, our teams continued to deliver strong sales production performance, even as we faced tough comparisons after our record performance throughout 2021. Specifically, our cemetery sales production grew 6.5% in the second quarter of 2022, compared with the same quarter of 2021, including 12% growth related to our pre-need sales production. We continue to focus on managing our costs to combat the inflationary pressures from suppliers and managing certain extraordinary costs associated with our various corporate initiatives that have had a negative impact on our performance.”

LIQUIDITY UPDATE

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $83.3 million of cash, including $12.0 million of restricted cash, and $392.6 million of total debt.

“Through the second quarter, we remain confident that we will meet or exceed our previously announced 2022 annual guidance targets for organic growth in our trusts of $70 million and unlevered free cash flow of $40 million,” said Jeff DiGiovanni, StoneMor’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “For the six months ended June 30, 2022, we generated $36.6 million in organic trust growth, which excluded $10.3 million in trust funds added through our recent acquisitions, as well as $17.6 million in unlevered free cash flow.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, Field EBITDA and unlevered free cash flow, which are intended as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. All business results presented in this release are not prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company’s operations and to better understand its business because they facilitate a comparative assessment of the Company's operating performance relative to its performance based on results calculated under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures also isolate the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminate certain charges that management believes do not reflect the Company's operations and underlying operational performance. The Compensation, Nominating and Governance Committee of the Company’s board of directors also uses certain of these measures to evaluate management's performance and set its compensation. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures also provide useful information to investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and operating results and facilitate an evaluation of the financial performance of the Company and its operations on a consistent basis. Providing this information therefore allows investors to make independent assessments of the Company’s financial performance, results of operation and trends while viewing the information through the eyes of management.

These non-GAAP measures are subject to limitations. The non-GAAP measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because other companies may not calculate one or more in the same manner. Additionally, the non-GAAP performance measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt. Further, our historical adjusted results are not intended to project our adjusted results of operations or financial position for any future period. To compensate for these limitations, management presents and considers these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP results; no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to net income, earnings per share or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Readers should review the reconciliations included below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is set forth below (in thousands):

EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss from continuing operations $ (17,261 ) $ (36,245 ) $ (29,495 ) $ (41,458 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 181 (9,736 ) 413 (11,412 ) Interest expense 9,279 9,977 18,565 20,450 Depreciation and amortization 2,018 2,027 4,079 4,129 Non-cash stock compensation 508 508 1,007 1,013 Cost of lots sold 1,309 2,257 3,179 3,651 EBITDA (3,966 ) (31,212 ) (2,252 ) (23,627 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — 40,128 — 40,128 Loss on sale of businesses and other impairments 43 2,220 43 2,220 Other (losses) gains 15 (69 ) 15 (69 ) Change in deferred revenues 18,087 23,054 51,761 45,652 Change in deferred selling and obtaining costs (2,096 ) (2,027 ) (4,928 ) (4,229 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,083 $ 32,094 $ 44,639 $ 60,075





FIELD EBITDA

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 EBITDA $ (3,966 ) $ (31,212 ) $ (2,252 ) $ (23,627 ) Corporate overhead 12,806 9,534 24,619 19,075 Less: non-cash stock compensation 508 508 1,007 1,013 Field EBITDA $ 8,332 $ (22,186 ) $ 21,360 $ (5,565 )





UNLEVERED CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (2,204 ) $ (6,198 ) $ 6,551 $ (1,567 ) Cash interest payments 17,095 22,502 17,206 31,141 Unlevered cash provided by operating activities 14,891 16,304 23,757 29,574 Less: cash paid for capital expenditures 3,542 1,587 6,144 3,361 Unlevered free cash flow $ 11,349 $ 14,717 $ 17,613 $ 26,213





STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash $ 71,238 $ 83,882 Restricted cash 12,021 16,415 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 65,106 62,220 Prepaid expenses 8,073 6,971 Other current assets 12,788 11,459 Total current assets 169,226 180,947 Long-term accounts receivable, net of allowance 76,769 72,309 Cemetery property 299,549 296,758 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 89,346 82,610 Merchandise trusts, restricted, at fair value 604,760 567,853 Perpetual care trusts, restricted, at fair value 349,150 339,138 Deferred selling and obtaining costs 127,927 124,023 Deferred tax assets 3 21 Goodwill 6,774 — Intangible assets, net 51,902 54,023 Other assets 22,629 23,462 Total assets $ 1,798,035 $ 1,741,144 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 55,953 $ 44,704 Accrued interest 4,344 4,344 Current portion, long-term debt 2,576 762 Total current liabilities 62,873 49,810 Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 390,033 389,401 Deferred revenues 1,118,208 1,056,260 Deferred tax liabilities 11,093 10,878 Perpetual care trust corpus 349,150 339,138 Other long-term liabilities 41,343 41,399 Total liabilities 1,972,700 1,886,886 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 118,723,067 and 118,290,600 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,187 1,182 Paid-in capital in excess of par value (82,719 ) (83,286 ) Accumulated deficit (93,133 ) (63,638 ) Total stockholders' equity (174,665 ) (145,742 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,798,035 $ 1,741,144





STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Cemetery: Interments $ 22,136 $ 22,906 $ 43,291 $ 43,425 Merchandise 19,744 17,787 34,600 34,069 Services 18,370 17,698 35,228 34,979 Investment and other 10,204 13,737 26,832 26,635 Funeral home: Merchandise 5,040 5,449 11,085 11,422 Services 4,553 5,404 9,988 10,764 Total revenues 80,047 82,981 161,024 161,294 Costs and Expenses: Cost of goods sold 12,519 12,435 24,058 23,619 Cemetery expense 21,634 18,090 43,813 36,251 Selling expense 17,289 14,776 32,862 28,983 General and administrative expense 12,250 10,650 23,003 20,843 Corporate overhead 12,806 9,534 24,619 19,075 Depreciation and amortization 2,018 2,027 4,079 4,129 Funeral home expenses: Merchandise 1,389 1,478 3,021 3,139 Services 4,700 4,477 9,457 9,138 Other 3,185 3,239 6,571 6,258 Total costs and expenses 87,790 76,706 171,483 151,435 Loss on sale of businesses and other impairments (43 ) (2,220 ) (43 ) (2,220 ) Other (losses) gains (15 ) 69 (15 ) 69 Operating (loss) income (7,801 ) 4,124 (10,517 ) 7,708 Interest expense (9,279 ) (9,977 ) (18,565 ) (20,450 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — (40,128 ) — (40,128 ) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (17,080 ) (45,981 ) (29,082 ) (52,870 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (181 ) 9,736 (413 ) 11,412 Net loss from continuing operations (17,261 ) (36,245 ) (29,495 ) (41,458 ) Discontinued operations (Note 2): Income from operations of discontinued businesses — 860 — 1,449 Income tax expense — — — — Net income from discontinued operations — 860 — 1,449 Net loss $ (17,261 ) $ (35,385 ) $ (29,495 ) $ (40,009 ) Net loss from continuing operations per common share (basic) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.35 ) Net income from discontinued operations per common share (basic) — 0.01 — 0.01 Net loss per common share (basic) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.34 ) Net loss from continuing operations per common share (diluted) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.35 ) Net income from discontinued operations per common share (diluted) — 0.01 — 0.01 Net loss per common share (diluted) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.34 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 118,476 117,956 118,402 117,933 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 118,476 117,956 118,402 117,933





STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)