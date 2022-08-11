VirTra Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement and military markets, reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The financial statements are available on VirTra’s website and here.
First Quarter 2022 Highlights:
- Backlog as of March 31, 2022 totaled $21.0 million, up 30% year-over-year
- Received first order for multiple systems associated with a standing offer VirTra was awarded by the Government of Canada
- Bookings totaled $6.4 million
- Working capital surplus of $25.9 million as of March 31, 2022, including cash and cash equivalents of $15.7 million
First Quarter 2022 Financial Summary:
- Total revenue increased 52% to $6.8 million
- Gross profit increased 44% to $3.7 million, or 55% of revenue
- Net income was $577,000
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 33% to $997,000
First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:
|For the Three Months Ended
|All figures in millions, except per share data
|March 31, 2022
|March 31, 2021
|% △
|Total Revenue
|$6.8
|$4.4
|52%
|Gross Profit
|$3.7
|$2.6
|44%
|Gross Margin
|55%
|58%
|-6%
|Net Income (Loss)
|$0.6
|$0.7
|-12%
|Diluted EPS
|$0.05
|$0.08
|-38%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$1.00
|$0.75
|33%
Management Commentary
“We started off 2022 continuing our positive momentum from 2021, generating year-over-year revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth of 52% and 33%, respectively, while gross margins expanded from full-year 2021 levels to 55%,” said Bob Ferris, chairman and co-CEO of VirTra. “We realized strong growth in multiple markets with government revenue increasing 38% year-over-year and commercial revenue, which includes the military market, increasing almost five-fold from the prior year period to $1.6 million.
“Backlog grew 30% year-over-year to $21.0 million but declined from our prior quarter record of $23.1 million as we had a strong quarter of deliveries as demonstrated by our revenue growth and was impacted by $1.8 million in budgetary cuts and government de-funding that removed prior bookings. Nonetheless, our sales pipeline remains robust as we continue to pursue attractive growth opportunities, which we expect will be further augmented by our new co-CEO, John Givens, who is actively leveraging his extensive experience and relationships in the military simulation industry to further penetrate this significant market for VirTra.”
First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Total revenue increased 52% to $6.8 million from $4.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in total revenue was due to an increase in the number of simulators and accessories completed, delivered and revenue recognized compared to the same period in 2021.
Gross profit increased 44% to $3.7 million (55% of total revenue) from $2.6 million (58% of total revenue) in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in gross profit dollars was due to the increase in total revenue, while the decrease in gross profit margin was due to increased costs and the product mix of systems, accessories and services sold in the period.
Operating expenses increased 48% to $3.0 million from $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in operating expenses was mainly due to increases in payroll, marketing, research and development, and professional services expenses.
Income from operations increased to $711,000 from $564,000 in the first quarter of 2021.
Net income totaled $577,000, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $655,000, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA increased to $997,000 from $751,000 in the first quarter of 2021.
At March 31, 2022, backlog totaled approximately $21.0 million, compared to $23.1 million at December 31, 2021 and $16.1 million at March 31, 2021.
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $15.7 million at March 31, 2022 compared to $19.7 million at December 31, 2021. The sequential decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily due to increases in accounts receivable, inventory and unbilled revenues, partly offset by increases in trade accounts payable, accrued compensation and deferred revenues. Net working capital surplus at March 31, 2022 was $25.9 million, essentially unchanged from December 31, 2021.
About the Presentation of Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income (“Adjusted EBITDA”) is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense and other than temporary impairment loss on investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. VirTra calculates its Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to VirTra’s investors regarding VirTra’s financial condition and results of operations and because Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in VirTra’s industry, several of which present a form of Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of VirTra’s results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flows statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following tables:
|For the Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|Increase
|%
|2022
|2021
|(Decrease)
|Change
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|577,074
|$
|655,163
|$
|(78,089
|)
|-12%
|Adjustments:
|Provision (Benefit) for income taxes
|124,000
|(77,163
|)
|201,163
|-261%
|Depreciation and amortization
|215,746
|97,290
|118,456
|122%
|EBITDA
|$
|916,820
|$
|675,290
|$
|241,530
|36%
|Right of use amortization
|79,853
|76,209
|3,644
|5%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|996,673
|$
|751,499
|$
|245,174
|33%
VirTra, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets
|March 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|15,686,234
|$
|19,708,565
|Accounts receivable, net
|5,139,012
|3,896,739
|Inventory, net
|6,948,061
|5,014,924
|Unbilled revenue
|5,834,406
|3,946,446
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|961,278
|940,887
|Total current assets
|34,568,991
|33,507,561
|Long-term assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|13,474,263
|12,864,766
|Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
|704,453
|784,306
|Intangible assets, net
|566,159
|535,079
|Security deposits, long-term
|19,712
|19,712
|Other assets, long-term
|376,461
|189,734
|Deferred tax asset, net
|1,737,444
|1,674,234
|Total long-term assets
|16,878,492
|16,067,831
|Total assets
|$
|51,447,483
|$
|49,575,392
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,342,578
|$
|789,394
|Accrued compensation and related costs
|932,797
|1,062,078
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|1,172,589
|991,744
|Note payable, current
|235,144
|236,291
|Operating lease liability, short-term
|354,496
|347,772
|Deferred revenue, short-term
|4,680,653
|4,135,565
|Total current liabilities
|8,718,257
|7,562,844
|Long-term liabilities:
|Deferred revenue, long-term
|2,245,856
|1,992,625
|Note payable, long-term
|8,222,666
|8,280,395
|Operating lease liability, long-term
|415,260
|505,383
|Other long term liabilities
|5,436
|5,436
|Total long-term liabilities
|10,889,218
|10,783,839
|Total liabilities
|19,607,475
|18,346,683
|Commitments and contingencies (See Note 9)
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 authorized; no shares issued
|or outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 10,809,630 shares
|issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and 10,807,130 shares issued
|and outstanding as of December 31, 2021
|1,081
|1,081
|Class A common stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares
|issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|Class B common stock $0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares
|issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|30,957,616
|30,923,391
|Retained earnings
|881,311
|304,237
|Total stockholders' equity
|31,840,008
|31,228,709
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|51,447,483
|$
|49,575,392
VirTra, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2022
|March 31, 2021
|Revenues:
|Net sales
|$
|6,753,228
|$
|4,441,909
|Total revenue
|6,753,228
|4,441,909
|Cost of sales
|3,066,138
|1,873,404
|Gross profit
|3,687,090
|2,568,505
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
|2,296,392
|1,710,233
|Research and development
|679,395
|294,217
|Net operating expense
|2,975,787
|2,004,450
|Income from operations
|711,303
|564,055
|Other income (expense):
|Other income
|54,323
|16,379
|Other expense
|(64,552
|)
|(2,434
|)
|Net other income (expense)
|(10,229
|)
|13,945
|Income before provision for income taxes
|701,074
|578,000
|Provision (Benefit) for income taxes
|124,000
|(77,163
|)
|Net income
|$
|577,074
|$
|655,163
|Net income (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.08
|Diluted
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.08
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|10,807,269
|7,775,212
|Diluted
|10,850,376
|7,835,830
VirTra, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2022
|2021
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|577,074
|$
|655,163
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|215,746
|97,290
|Right of use amortization
|79,853
|76,209
|Employee stock compensation
|26,250
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(1,242,273
|)
|(1,271,775
|)
|Inventory, net
|(1,933,137
|)
|(675,480
|)
|Unbilled revenue
|(1,887,960
|)
|(850,422
|)
|Deferred taxes
|(63,210
|)
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(20,391
|)
|(321,781
|)
|Other assets
|(186,727
|)
|-
|Security deposits, long-term
|-
|66,788
|Accounts payable and other accrued expenses
|603,601
|777,457
|Operating lease liability
|(83,399
|)
|(77,077
|)
|Deferred revenue
|798,319
|(224,800
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(3,116,254
|)
|(1,748,428
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of intangible assets
|(51,644
|)
|(48,205
|)
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(804,433
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(856,077
|)
|(48,205
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Principal payments of debt
|(57,975
|)
|-
|Stock options exercised
|7,975
|3,620
|Note payable-PPP Loan
|-
|(8,566
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(50,000
|)
|(4,946
|)
|Net decrease in cash and restricted cash
|(4,022,331
|)
|(1,801,579
|)
|Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period
|19,708,565
|6,841,984
|Cash and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|15,686,234
|$
|5,040,405