Ventyx Biosciences to Report Topline Results from the Phase 1 trial of its TYK 2 Inhibitor VTX958 and Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 15, 2022

ENCINITAS, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX), (“Ventyx”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need today announced that it will report topline results from the Phase 1 trial of its selective, allosteric TYK2 inhibitor VTX958 as well as financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after market close on August 15, 2022. Company management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. PT on August 15, 2022 to discuss the VTX958 Phase 1 results.



Investors and the general public may access the live webcast here, or register for the teleconference here. A live audio webcast will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.ventyxbio.com. A recording of the webcast will be available following the call.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oral medicines for patients living with autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. We believe our ability to efficiently discover and develop differentiated drug candidates will allow us to address important unmet medical need with novel oral therapies that can shift immunology markets from injectable to oral drugs. Our current pipeline includes three clinical-stage programs targeting TYK2, S1P1R and NLRP3, positioning us to become a leader in the development of oral immunology therapies. Ventyx is headquartered in Encinitas, California. For more information about Ventyx, please visit www.ventyxbio.com.

About VTX958 and TYK2 Inhibition

VTX958 is an oral, selective allosteric inhibitor of tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2). TYK2 regulates both innate and adaptive immunity by mediating IFN, IL-12 and IL-23 signaling. These targets have been clinically validated as relevant in the treatment of a broad range of immune-mediated diseases, including psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and lupus. Selectively targeting inhibition of TYK2 without inhibition of other JAK family enzymes may reduce inflammation while preserving protective immune function. VTX958 was internally discovered and all commercial rights to the compound are owned by Ventyx.

Forward-Looking Statements

Ventyx cautions you that statements contained in this press release, or on the conference call and webcast, regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Ventyx’s current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated timing of releasing data from the Phase 1 trial of VTX958; the potential of Ventyx’s product candidates to address a broad range of immune-mediated diseases; and the coverage profile of VTX958 potentially enabling clinical differentiation in disease indications where TYK2 has already been validated, including psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and lupus; the broad therapeutic window of VTX958 potentially positioning VTX958 for success in inflammatory bowel disease, in particular Crohn’s disease. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Ventyx that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Ventyx’s business, including, without limitation: potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; disruption to our operations from the ongoing global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, or from the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine, including clinical trial delays; Ventyx’s dependence on third parties in connection with product manufacturing, research and preclinical and clinical testing; the results of preclinical studies and early clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results; the success of Ventyx’s clinical trials and preclinical studies for its product candidates; the potential of one or more outcomes to materially change as the trial continues and more patient data become available and following more comprehensive audit and verification procedures; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of our product candidates that may limit their development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization, or may result in recalls or product liability claims; Ventyx’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its product candidates; the use of capital resources by Ventyx sooner than expected; and other risks described in Ventyx’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in Part II, Item 1A (Risk Factors) of Ventyx’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on the date hereof, and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Ventyx undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

