Motus GI Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: MOTS) (“Motus GI” or the “Company”), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, and provided a corporate update.



“The second quarter marks the first full quarter we’ve completed since the launch of our Pure-Vu EVS in March 2022. The ease-of-use enhancements incorporated into Pure-VU EVS, coupled with the rebuild of our sales organization following the pandemic, is allowing us to execute quickly on our commercial strategy. Our growth for the second quarter was driven by an expanding base of U.S. hospitals approved to use Pure-Vu EVS with a growing number of physicians performing procedures. We currently have our system placed at 18 hospitals, which are comprised of a healthy blend between prior and new users,” commented Tim Moran, Chief Executive Officer.”

“We are excited to announce today the design of a planned large, multi-center trial which is expected to support our strategy to secure potential reimbursement for the Pure-Vu EVS System when used in certain outpatient colonoscopies. The study will use an adaptive statistical plan with the primary endpoint designed to show a significant reduction in the number of aborted or poor-quality exams that lead to an early repeat procedure as defined by the Gastroenterology Tri-Society guidelines. We are planning for this study to be initiated before the end of 2022, signaling an exciting next step in our strategy to expand the addressable market for our Pure-Vu system,” commented Mr. Moran.

Second Quarter and Recent Business Highlights

The first full quarter since commercial launch of the all-new Pure-Vu EVS System resulted in highest quarterly revenue in the Company’s history.





Company exceeded initial guidance of hospital placements for Pure-Vu EVS, with 18 hospitals currently approved, versus the 12 hospitals guided in March.





Expanded commercial footprint with 10 commercial leaders now strategically positioned across the U.S., establishing a presence in every major region of the country. The Company has entered several new segments of the U.S. hospital system and maintains a mix of academic, community, rural and VA hospital accounts.







Clinical Data Generation



During Digestive Disease Week 2022 in May, the Company presented positive topline data from the European outpatient clinical study, which concluded that the Pure-Vu system provides adequate cleaning in patients with a history of poor bowel preparation. The data show that the Pure-Vu system improved the adequate cleansing rate from 31.8% to 97.7%. In addition, the study found that the Pure-Vu system might prevent repeat colonoscopies and clinical admissions for intensified bowel preparation. These data may be beneficial in the Company’s pursuit of outpatient reimbursement.







Outpatient Reimbursement Strategy



Continue advancing a multi-pronged strategy to secure reimbursement for the Pure-Vu System procedure by both private and public payers that could accelerate use for certain outpatient colonoscopies, within a market representing approximately 4.7 million targeted outpatient procedures per year.



Plan to initiate a large, multi-center trial designed to use an adaptive statistical plan with a primary endpoint that will show a significant reduction in the number of aborted or poor-quality exams that lead to an early repeat procedure as defined by the Gastroenterology Tri-Society guidelines. The results from this study are expected to support applications seeking reimbursement of the Pure-Vu System when used in certain outpatient colonoscopies.





Product Innovation



On track to launch the Pure Vu EVS Gastro device in the US market in the first half of 2023. This device brings upper GI capabilities to the new Pure-Vu EVS platform through key enhancements, including a larger and more powerful suction channel, more efficient irrigation jets, and a smaller profile distal tip that offers enhanced flexibility during insertion.



Upper GI bleeds occurred in the U.S. at a rate of approximately 400,000 cases per year in 2019, according to iData Research Inc. The existence of blood and blood clots in these patients can impair a physician’s view, making it difficult to identify the bleed source. Motus believes removing adherent blood clots from the field of view is a significant need in allowing a physician the ability to identify and treat the bleed source. The mortality rate of this condition can reach up to approximately 10%, as noted in Thad Wilkins, MD, et al., American Family Physician (2012).



Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

The Company reported revenue of $185,000 for the second quarter 2022, compared to $100,000 for the same period last year. Revenues for this past quarter were primarily derived from disposable sleeve sales and were made up of a mix between reorders from existing sites and new customer orders.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $5.1 million, or $1.86 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $4.7 million, or $1.99 per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year. Per share data is on a split adjusted basis resulting from the Company’s reverse stock split effective as of July 25, 2022.

During the second quarter 2022, net cash used in operating activities and for the purchase of fixed assets was $4.6 million as compared to $3.2 million for the same period of 2021.

The Company reported $15.8 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022. This balance included the fully funded credit facility with Kreos Capital. The Company’s current cash balance allows it to continue executing on its upcoming catalysts and is expected to meet overall anticipated cash needs into Q1 2023.





Motus GI Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Highlights

(unaudited, in thousands)

As of June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash $ 15,757 $ 22,563 Working capital 13,940 20,629 Total assets 20,082 26,089 Total shareholders’ equity 3,972 9,657

Conference Call:

A live audio webcast can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website, www.motusgi.com or ( click here ). A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Motus GI website for 90 days following the event.

About Motus GI



Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

For more information, visit www.motusgi.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements



Motus GI Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (*) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,757 $ 22,563 Accounts receivable 81 109 Inventory 1,038 496 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,317 793 Total current assets 18,193 23,961 Fixed assets, net 1,329 1,428 Right-of-use assets 547 687 Other non-current assets 13 13 Total assets $ 20,082 $ 26,089 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,212 $ 2,584 Operating lease liabilities - current 266 307 Other current liabilities 18 10 Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized debt discount of $270 and $271, respectively 1,757 431 Total current liabilities 4,253 3,332 Contingent royalty obligation 1,823 1,760 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 280 385 Convertible note, net of unamortized debt discount of $138 and $166, respectively 3,862 3,834 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt discount of $221 and $317, respectively 5,892 7,121 Total liabilities 16,110 16,432 Commitments and contingent liabilities (Note 9) Shareholders’ equity Common stock $0.0001 par value; 5,750,000 shares authorized; 2,765,287 and 2,416,049 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 136,677 132,411 Accumulated deficit (132,705 ) (122,754 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,973 9,657 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 20,082 $ 26,089

(*) Derived from audited consolidated financial statements

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)