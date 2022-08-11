LifeMD, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Record second quarter 2022 consolidated revenue of $30.5 million up 37% from the same year ago period.



Adjusted EPS of $(0.22), 52% improvement versus the prior year, 12% sequentially.

Remain on track to deliver consolidated Adjusted EBITDA profitability by fourth quarter 2022.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA loss was reduced to below $1 million in the month of June.

LifeMD published a second quarter Supplemental Investor Highlights Presentation, available on the Company’s Investor Relations site, ir.lifemd.com or via direct download at https://ir.lifemd.com/q2.





NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. All figure comparisons are to the same year-ago quarter unless otherwise noted. Management will host a conference call today, August 11, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results.

Q2 2022 Financial Highlights

Record revenue of $30.5 million, up 37%

Record Gross Margins of 85%, up from 82% in the same year-ago period. Gross profit totaled $25.8 million

93% of revenue generated by subscriptions, 71% of active subscribers on multi-month subscription terms up from 61% in the same year-ago period

$11.7 million of cash as of June 30, 2022 and no debt

Adjusted EBITDA loss reduced to below $1 million in the month of June with continued improvements expected

Adjusted EPS $(0.22), up 52% and a 12% sequential improvement versus the prior quarter (see definition of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below)

Q2 and Recent Operational Highlights

Continued leverage of Selling and Marketing expenses, with second quarter expenses as a percentage of revenue reducing to 72%, a 300-basis point improvement versus the prior quarter and a 2,800-basis point improvement versus the same year-ago period.

Telehealth active subscribers increased 53% to approximately 168,000.

Increased blended Over-the-Counter (OTC) and Prescription (Rx) 1-year Lifetime Value to Customer Acquisition Costs (LTV-CAC) by 8% year-over-year.

Made significant progress in the WorkSimpli divestiture process with strong buyer interest. The Company expects to close a transaction by fourth quarter 2022.

Continued diversification of our core telehealth business with the launch of topical pain management, sleep, OTC skincare and new Virtual Primary Care (VPC) offerings. VPC experienced a 1,500% increase in patient subscribers versus the prior quarter. In the second quarter 2022, non-erectile dysfunction offerings combined for over 38% of new patient acquisitions, up from 22% in the year-ago period.





Key Performance Metrics ($ in 000s) Three Months Ended June 30 Y-o-Y Key Performance Metrics 2022 2021 % Growth Revenue Telehealth $ 22,268 $ 15,799 41

% WorkSimpli $ 8,191 $ 6,514 26

% Total Revenue $ 30,459 $ 22,313 37

% Subscription Revenue as % of Total 93 % 93 % 0 % Telehealth Volume Total Telehealth Orders 255,176 195,755 30

% Total Active Subscribers 168,024 109,737 53

% WorkSimpli Active Subscribers 127,304 99,576 28

%

Management Commentary

“During the second quarter 2022, LifeMD made significant progress against several of our most important strategic initiatives. These include driving our Adjusted EBITDA loss under $1 million in the month of June, beginning to scale Virtual Primary Care, generating a substantial increase in new patient volumes from recently launched telehealth indications and driving an 8% year-over-year improvement in our first year LTV-CAC ratio. In addition, during the quarter we made substantial progress on the divestiture of our non-core WorkSimpli business and remain confident that we can execute a transaction by year end. We highlighted many of these achievements and others in our second quarter Supplemental Investor Highlights Presentation made available after market close on the LifeMD Investor Relations site,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman & CEO of LifeMD. “While we expect these achievements to position us for long-term profitable growth and shareholder value creation, we anticipate moderated sequential growth over the next two quarters in our core telehealth business as we transition more of our revenue to longer-term subscriptions with stronger unit economics and continue to scale our newly launched virtual primary care business. Importantly, executing upon these strategic initiatives is helping LifeMD transition from a rapidly scaling direct-to-patient telehealth products provider to a rapidly scaling, profitable and differentiated telehealth services company.”

LifeMD CFO Marc Benathen, commented: “As noted in our second quarter Supplemental Investor Highlights Presentation available on our Investor Relations site, most of our Q2 loss was concentrated within the month of April. During the quarter, we made significant progress toward maximizing our unit economics through improved returns on our marketing investment and successfully reduced our Adjusted EBITDA loss to less than $1 million in June. During the quarter, we also made considerable progress in the process to divest our non-core subsidiary, WorkSimpli, and remain confident that we will be able close a transaction before the end of this year. Given our significant focus on continuing to diversify our telehealth revenue by investing in and growing newly launched indications, scaling Virtual Primary Care and driving longer-term subscriptions with more spaced-out re-billings, we expect sequential revenue growth for the next two quarters in our telehealth business to be more moderated. We expect to emerge from this period well-positioned to drive more accelerated top and bottom-line growth as a leading, differentiated direct-to-patient telehealth company. As such, while we reiterate our previous Adjusted EBITDA profitability guidance, we are revising our consolidated Revenue guidance to $122 to $128 million for 2022.”

Q2 2022 Financial Summary

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 increased 37% to $30.5 million from $22.3 million in 2021. The increase in revenues was attributable to a 41% increase in telehealth revenue and a 26% increase in WorkSimpli revenue versus the year-ago period. Following the execution of several key growth initiatives in the preceding quarters, WorkSimpli revenue increased 27% sequentially to a record $8.2 million.





Gross profit increased by 42% to $25.8 million, compared to $18.2 million in the prior year. Gross margins reached a record 85% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.





Net loss attributable to common stockholders for 2022 was $13.8 million or $(0.45) per share, as compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $16.8 million or $(0.64) per share in the prior year.





Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, totaled a loss of $6.9 million, an improvement of 43% versus the same year-ago period. (see definition of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below).





Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, totaled a loss of $(0.22) per share, compared to an adjusted EPS loss of $(0.46) in the same year-ago period. Adjusted EPS improved 12% sequentially versus the prior quarter (see definition of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below).





Cash totaled $11.7 million as of June 30, 2022.





Financial Guidance

For the Third Quarter 2022, the Company expects:

Consolidated Revenue to total between $32 million and $33 million

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA between $(1.5) million and $(2.5) million

For the Full Year 2022, the Company expects:

Consolidated Revenue to total between $122 million and $128 million

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA between $(14) million and $(20) million

The Company remains on track to achieve consolidated Adjusted EBITDA profitability by the fourth quarter of 2022.

Listeners are encouraged to review the Company's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors, historical results of operations and financial condition as provided in these reports.

About LifeMD

LifeMD is a 50-state direct-to-patient telehealth company with a portfolio of brands that offer virtual primary care, diagnostics, and specialized treatment for men’s and women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatological conditions. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform, 50-state affiliated medical group, and nationwide mail-order pharmacy network, LifeMD is increasing access to top-notch healthcare that is affordable to anyone. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

LIFEMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 11,717,302 $ 41,328,039 Accounts receivable, net 2,513,627 980,055 Product deposit 440,841 203,556 Inventory, net 2,965,242 1,616,600 Other current assets 873,205 793,190 Total Current Assets 18,510,217 44,921,440 Non-current Assets Equipment, net 555,777 233,805 Right of use asset, net 1,462,086 1,752,448 Capitalized software, net 6,542,691 2,995,789 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 10,898,710 19,761 Total Non-current Assets 19,459,264 5,001,803 Total Assets $ 37,969,481 $ 49,923,243 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 11,938,937 $ 9,059,214 Accrued expenses 11,233,309 11,595,605 Notes payable, net -

63,400 Current operating lease liabilities 704,283 607,490 Deferred revenue 1,992,502 1,499,880 Total Current Liabilities 25,869,031 22,825,589 Long-term Liabilities Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 871,300 1,178,544 Contingent consideration 2,934,750 100,000 Purchase price payable 1,480,008 -

Total Liabilities 31,155,089 24,104,133 Commitments and Contingencies Mezzanine Equity Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized Series B Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized, 3,500 and 3,500 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately, $1,239 and $1,175 per share as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 4,336,452 4,110,822 Stockholders’ Equity Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,610,000 shares authorized, 1,400,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation value approximately $26.72 and $25.62 per share as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 140 140 Common Stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 30,989,869 and 30,704,434 shares issued, 30,886,829 and 30,601,394 outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 309,899 307,045 Additional paid-in capital 173,157,467 164,517,634 Accumulated deficit (169,792,847 ) (141,921,085 ) Treasury stock, 103,040 and 103,040 shares, at cost (163,701 ) (163,701 ) Total LifeMD, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity 3,510,958 22,740,033 Non-controlling interest (1,033,018 ) (1,031,745 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 2,477,940 21,708,288 Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Equity $ 37,969,481 $ 49,923,243





LIFEMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Telehealth revenue, net $ 22,267,963 $ 15,799,610 $ 44,866,024 $ 29,082,925 WorkSimpli revenue, net 8,190,535 6,514,001 14,635,311 11,428,798 Total revenues, net 30,458,498 22,313,611 59,501,335 40,511,723 Cost of revenues Cost of telehealth revenue 4,453,126 4,021,005 9,539,194 7,144,030 Cost of WorkSimpli revenue 182,185 99,215 344,292 187,247 Total cost of revenues 4,635,311 4,120,220 9,883,486 7,331,277 Gross profit 25,823,187 18,193,391 49,617,849 33,180,446 Expenses Selling and marketing expenses 21,817,966 22,392,179 43,727,791 41,078,880 General and administrative expenses 13,250,669 10,523,071 25,553,147 17,498,642 Other operating expenses 1,951,244 809,066 3,278,978 1,445,853 Customer service expenses 1,006,363 473,235 1,939,670 768,512 Development costs 701,070 122,603 1,129,403 433,659 Goodwill impairment charge 2,735,000 - 2,735,000 - Total expenses 41,462,312 34,320,154 78,363,989 61,225,546 Operating loss (15,639,125 ) (16,126,763 ) (28,746,140 ) (28,045,100 ) Interest expense, net (132,236 ) (901,910 ) (300,170 ) (1,041,373 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,735,000 - 2,735,000 -

Gain on debt forgiveness 63,400 - 63,400 184,914 Net loss (12,972,961 ) (17,028,673 ) (26,247,910 ) (28,901,559 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 46,001 (197,973 ) 70,727 (468,476 ) Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. (13,018,962 ) (16,830,700 ) (26,318,637 ) (28,433,083 ) Preferred stock dividends (776,562 ) -

(1,553,125 ) -

Net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (13,795,524 ) $ (16,830,700 ) $ (27,871,762 ) $ (28,433,083 ) Basic loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.45 ) $ (0.64

) $ (0.90

) $ (1.12

) Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.45 ) $ (0.64

) $ (0.90

) $ (1.12

) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 30,907,505

26,289,678 30,880,417

25,381,530 Diluted 30,907,505

26,289,678 30,880,417

25,381,530





LIFEMD, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (12,972,961 ) $ (17,028,673 ) $ (26,247,910 ) $ (28,901,559 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization of debt discount -

522,559 -

522,559 Amortization of capitalized software 592,214 39,413 976,026 63,864 Amortization of intangibles 226,893 255,937 341,287 339,840 Accretion of consideration payable 135,368 135,368 Depreciation of fixed assets 40,770 -

73,247 -

Gain on forgiveness of debt (63,400 ) -

(63,400 ) (184,914 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,735,000 ) -

(2,735,000 ) -

Goodwill impairment charge 2,735,000 -

2,735,000 -

Operating lease payments 171,838 24,589 290,362 49,178 Stock compensation expense 4,041,006 2,547,300 8,513,787 4,873,075 -

-

Changes in Assets and Liabilities -

-

Accounts receivable (717,125 ) (381,152 ) (1,533,572 ) (1,084,174 ) Product deposit 174,452 (91,521 ) (237,285 ) (574,999 ) Inventory (1,725,208 ) 60,264 (1,341,474 ) (349,859 ) Other current assets (30,216 ) (342,432 ) (80,015 ) (292,357 ) Change in operating lease liability (164,950 ) (22,731 ) (210,451 ) (44,653 ) Deferred revenue 203,947 42,629 492,622 465,058 Accounts payable 376,345 1,131,477 2,853,811 1,256,110 Accrued expenses (387,938 ) 2,588,811 (2,152,511 ) 4,022,422 Net cash used in operating activities (10,098,965 ) (10,653,530 ) (18,190,108 ) (19,840,409 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Cash paid for capitalized software costs (2,424,785 ) (903,487 ) (4,522,928 ) (952,347 ) Purchase of equipment (90,180 ) (18,116 ) (357,331 ) (18,116 ) Purchase of intangible assets - - (4,000,500 ) -

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - - (1,012,395 ) -

Net cash used in investing activities (2,514,965 ) (921,603 ) (9,893,154 ) (970,463 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Cash proceeds from private placement offering, net -

-

-

13,495,270 Proceeds from issuance of debt instruments -

15,000,000 -

15,000,000 Cash proceeds from exercise of options 90,400 742,750 90,400 766,750 Cash proceeds from exercise of warrants -

311,999 38,500 311,999 Preferred stock dividends (776,562 ) -

(1,553,125 ) -

Proceeds from notes payable -

363,965 -

963,965 Repayment of notes payable -

(600,000 ) -

(1,119,950 ) Contingent consideration payment for ResumeBuild (31,250 ) (31,250 ) Purchase of membership interest of WorkSimpli - (200,000 ) -

(300,000 ) Distributions to non-controlling interest (36,000 ) (36,000 ) (72,000 ) (72,000 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (753,412 ) 15,582,714 (1,527,475 ) 29,046,034 Net (decrease) increase in cash (13,367,342 ) (4,007,581 ) (29,610,737 ) 8,235,162 Cash at beginning of period 25,084,644 13,406,656 41,328,039 9,179,075 Cash at end of period $ 11,717,302 $ 17,414,237 $ 11,717,302 $ 17,414,237 Cash paid for interest Cash paid during the period for interest $ -

$ 125,912 $ -

$ 143,183 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Cashless exercise of warrants $ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

Cashless exercise of options $ -

$ -

$ 255 $ -

Consideration payable for Cleared acquisition $ -

$ -

$ 8,079,367 $ -

Consideration payable for ResumeBuild acquisition $ -

$ -

$ 500,000 $ -

Warrants issued for debt instruments $ -

$ 6,270,710 $ -

$ 6,270,710 Principal of Paycheck Protection Program loans forgiven $ 63,400 $ -

$ 63,400 $ 184,914 Additional purchase of membership interest in WorkSimpli issued in performance options $ -

$ -

$ -

$ 144,002





About the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures to clarify and enhance an understanding of past performance. We believe that the presentation of these financial measures enhances an investor’s understanding of our financial performance. We further believe that these financial measures are useful financial metrics to assess our operating performance from period-to-period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business. We use certain financial measures for business planning purposes and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) attributable to common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, inventory valuation, litigation costs, gain on debt forgiveness, preferred stock dividends, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss attributable to common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted EPS is defined as the diluted net loss attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion, financing transaction expense, inventory valuation, litigation costs, preferred stock dividends, acquisition costs, severance expenses and stock-based compensation expense. We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to Diluted loss per share attributable to LifeMD, Inc common shareholders, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

We believe the above financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors. However, our use of the terms Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may vary from that of others in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS should not be considered as an alternative to net loss before taxes, net loss per share, operating loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of performance.





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (in whole numbers, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (13,795,524 ) $ (16,830,700 ) $ (27,871,762 ) $ (28,433,083 ) Interest expense (excluding debt discount and acceleration of debt) 18,798 798,472 74,540 815,743 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 995,245 -

1,525,928 403,704 Amortization of debt discount -

-

-

522,559 Gain on debt forgiveness (63,400 ) -

(63,400 ) (184,914 ) Financing transactions expense -

946,411 152,015 1,072,390 Litigation costs 655,494 215,125 704,359 215,125 Inventory valuation adjustment 13,708 -

230,661 -

Severance costs 77,241 -

179,090 -

Acquisitions expenses 240,153 -

265,153 -

Accrued interest on Series B Convertible Preferred Stock 113,438 103,438 225,630 225,630 Preferred dividends 776,562 -

1,553,125 -

Stock-based compensation expense 4,041,006 2,547,300 8,513,787 4,873,075 Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,927,279 ) $ (12,219,954 ) $ (14,510,874 ) $ (20,489,771 )





