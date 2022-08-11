TFI Announces Approval for Amendment to Normal Course Issuer Bid

English French

MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved a previously-announced amendment to TFI International’s normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) as a result of which TFI International will be entitled to repurchase for cancellation up to 8,798,283 common shares until the expiry of the NCIB on November 1, 2022, representing 10% of TFI International’s “public float” of 87,982,839 common shares as of October 22, 2021. The previous maximum under the NCIB was 7,000,000 common shares. All other terms and conditions of the NCIB remain the same.



As of July 31, 2022, TFI International had repurchased a total of 4,981,190 shares pursuant to its NCIB at a weighted average price of CDN $113.5442 per share. As at July 31, 2022, there were 88,478,372 common shares of TFI International issued and outstanding.

TFI International also announces that it intends to amend its previously-announced automatic share purchase plan entered into with RBC Dominion Securities Inc., acting as TFI International’s agent for the NCIB, in order to reflect the increase in the maximum number of shares that TFI International may repurchase under the NCIB. Under the automatic share purchase plan, RBC Dominion Securities Inc may acquire, at its discretion, shares on TFI International’s behalf during its “black-out” periods, as permitted by the TSX Company Manual and the Securities Act (Québec), subject to certain parameters as to price and number of shares.

