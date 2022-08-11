ResMed Inc. Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

Year-over-year revenue grows 4%, operating profit up 6%, non-GAAP operating profit up 4%

Quarterly dividend increases 5% to $0.44 per share

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced results for its quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

All comparisons are to the prior year period

Revenue increased by 4% to $914.7 million; up 8% on a constant currency basis

Gross margin grew 110 bps to 57.1%; non-GAAP gross margin grew 50 bps to 57.8%

Income from operations increased 6%; non-GAAP operating profit up 4%

Diluted earnings per share of $1.33; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.49

Full Year 2022 Highlights

All comparisons are to the prior year period

Revenue increased by 12% to $3.6 billion; up 13% on a constant currency basis

Gross margin contracted 90 bps to 56.6%; non-GAAP gross margin contracted 140 bps to 57.7%

Income from operations increased 11%; non-GAAP operating profit up 8%

Diluted earnings per share of $5.30; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $5.79

“Our fourth quarter and full-year fiscal year 2022 results demonstrate strong growth and ResMed’s market leadership,” said Mick Farrell, ResMed’s CEO. “During the quarter, we saw continued adoption of our most advanced platform innovation to date, the 100% cloud-connectable AirSense 11. We launched this solution into several new countries in Europe while continuing to see strong sales in the U.S. We also introduced our newest device to meet the needs of an industry crisis in PAP supply, the AirSense 10 Card-to-Cloud solution, during the quarter. The card-to-cloud device was launched into the U.S. and many other markets and is designed to work without an embedded communications module. This redesign allowed us to increase deliveries to customers and ultimately to get many more patients onto life-saving sleep apnea and respiratory care therapy. Both of these platforms, as well as our legacy, market-leading, 100% cloud-connected AirSense 10 device, will support solid growth throughout FY23.

“I am incredibly proud of the global ResMed team that was able to deliver strong constant currency revenue growth of 8% in the June quarter. During the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, we annualized $20 million in COVID-related ventilator sales and incremental revenue in the range of $60 to $70 million related to a competitor’s recall during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. For full fiscal year 2022, we achieved $3.6 billion in revenue, with 13% constant currency revenue growth year-over-year, and operating profit growth of 8%, all on a non-GAAP basis.

“Our global team remains focused on supporting patients, providers, and physicians -- our top priority is to get products directly into the hands of patients who need therapy most. Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to grow steadily throughout fiscal year 2023 and to continue delivering for all stakeholders. We are investing in R&D to drive accelerated adoption of digital health solutions in sleep apnea, COPD, and outside-hospital care, as we progress towards our goal to improve 250 million lives in 2025.”

Financial Results and Operating Metrics

Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts

Three Months Ended June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 % Change Constant

Currency (A) Revenue $ 914.7 $ 876.1 4 % 8 % Gross margin 57.1 % 56.0 % 2 Non-GAAP gross margin (B) 57.8 % 57.3 % 1 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 194.9 181.5 7 12 Research and development expenses 64.3 59.9 7 11 Income from operations 255.4 241.6 6 Non-GAAP income from operations (B) 271.5 260.4 4 Net income 195.1 195.1 Nil Non-GAAP net income (B) 219.2 198.4 10 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.33 $ 1.33 Nil Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (B) $ 1.49 $ 1.35 10





Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 % Change Constant

Currency (A) Revenue $ 3,578.1 $ 3,196.8 12 % 13 % Gross margin 56.6 % 57.5 % (2 ) Non-GAAP gross margin (B) 57.7 % 59.1 % (2 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses 739.4 670.4 10 12 Research and development expenses 253.6 225.3 13 14 Income from operations 1,000.3 903.7 11 Non-GAAP income from operations (B) 1,072.9 993.8 8 Net income 779.4 474.5 64 Non-GAAP net income (B) 850.8 780.6 9 Diluted earnings per share $ 5.30 $ 3.24 64 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (B) $ 5.79 $ 5.33 9

(A) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency” basis, which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

(B) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.



Discussion of Fourth Quarter Results

All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted

Revenue grew by 8 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by increased demand for our sleep and respiratory care devices and reduced competitive supply. Revenue in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, excluding Software-as-a-Service, grew by 12 percent, primarily due to the factors discussed above and recovery of core sleep patient flow that was previously impacted by COVID-19. Revenue in Europe, Asia, and other markets grew by 1 percent on a constant currency basis. Excluding the impact of COVID-related sales in the prior year quarter, revenue grew by 8% on a constant currency basis, primarily due to the factors discussed above. Software-as-a-Service revenue increased by 8 percent, due to continued growth in our Durable Medical Equipment category and stabilizing patient flow in out-of-hospital care settings.

Gross margin increased by 110 basis points and non-GAAP gross margin increased by 50 basis points, mainly due to an increase in average selling prices and favorable product mix changes, partially offset by higher freight and manufacturing costs, and unfavorable geographic mix changes.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 12 percent on a constant currency basis. SG&A expenses increased to 21.3 percent of revenue in the quarter, compared with 20.7 percent in the same period of the prior year. These changes in SG&A expenses were mainly due to increases in employee-related expenses, increases in professional service fees, including acquisition-related expenses, and increases in travel expenses.

Income from operations increased by 6 percent and non-GAAP income from operations increased by 4 percent.

Net income for the quarter was $195.1 million and diluted earnings per share was $1.33. Non-GAAP net income increased by 10 percent to $219.2 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased by 10 percent to $1.49, predominantly attributable to strong sales, partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Operating cash flow for the quarter was $79.5 million, reflecting the impact of increases in working capital. During the quarter we paid $61.5 million in dividends.

Other Business and Operational Highlights

Announced a definitive agreement to acquire privately held MEDIFOX DAN, a German leader in out-of-hospital software solutions for providers in major settings across the care continuum, from Hg, a leading software and services investor. Under the agreement terms, ResMed will acquire MEDIFOX DAN for approximately US$1.0 billion (€950 million), which ResMed expects to fund with its existing credit facilities. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter of ResMed’s fiscal year 2023 (December 31, 2022), subject to regulatory clearances.

Announced the promotion of Lucile Blaise to President of Sleep & Respiratory Care, effective July 1, 2022. Ms. Blaise was previously ResMed’s Vice President of Sleep & Respiratory Care for Western Europe. Over her 16 years at ResMed and over 25 years in the medtech industry, Blaise has been a key player in improving chronic disease treatment for millions of people as well as supporting physicians, providers, and healthcare systems across Europe and beyond through evidence-based decision-making.

Supported or presented 23 clinical study abstracts at the annual American Thoracic Society (18) and SLEEP (5) conferences, demonstrating the breadth and depth of ResMed’s real-world evidence to support the industry’s knowledge of chronic disease patient management, links between diseases, and prevalence, among others.

Dividend program

The ResMed board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share. The dividend will have a record date of August 18, 2022, payable on September 22, 2022. The dividend will be paid in U.S. currency to holders of ResMed’s common stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trading on the Australian Securities Exchange will receive an equivalent amount in Australian currency, based on the exchange rate on the record date, and reflecting the 10:1 ratio between CDIs and NYSE shares. The ex-dividend date will be August 17, 2022, for common stockholders and for CDI holders. ResMed has received a waiver from the ASX’s settlement operating rules, which will allow ResMed to defer processing conversions between its common stock and CDI registers from August 17, 2022, through August 18, 2022, inclusive.

Webcast details

Safe harbor statement

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements – including statements regarding ResMed’s projections of future revenue or earnings, expenses, new product development, new product launches, new markets for its products, the integration of acquisitions, litigation, and tax outlook – are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in ResMed’s periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. ResMed does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

RESMED INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Net revenue $ 914,737 $ 876,103 $ 3,578,127 $ 3,196,825 Cost of sales 385,852 374,345 1,514,166 1,307,366 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 6,379 11,062 39,650 45,127 Restructuring—cost of sales (1) — — — 5,232 Total cost of sales $ 392,231 $ 385,407 $ 1,553,816 $ 1,357,725 Gross profit $ 522,506 $ 490,696 $ 2,024,311 $ 1,839,100 Selling, general, and administrative 194,889 181,483 739,372 670,387 Research and development 64,318 59,875 253,575 225,284 Amortization of acquired intangibles (1) 7,903 7,701 31,078 31,078 Restructuring—operating expenses (1) — — — 8,673 Total operating expenses $ 267,110 $ 249,059 $ 1,024,025 $ 935,422 Income from operations 255,396 241,637 1,000,286 903,678 Other income (expenses), net: Interest income (expense), net $ (5,542 ) $ (5,286 ) $ (22,312 ) $ (23,627 ) Loss attributable to equity method investments (2,558 ) (1,310 ) (8,486 ) (11,205 ) Gain (loss) on equity investments (11,675 ) 5,073 (12,202 ) 14,515 Other, net 2,468 (904 ) 3,197 301 Total other income (expenses), net (17,307 ) (2,427 ) (39,803 ) (20,016 ) Income before income taxes $ 238,089 $ 239,210 $ 960,483 $ 883,662 Income taxes 43,028 44,112 181,046 409,157 Net income $ 195,061 $ 195,098 $ 779,437 $ 474,505 Basic earnings per share $ 1.33 $ 1.34 $ 5.34 $ 3.27 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.33 $ 1.33 $ 5.30 $ 3.24 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) $ 1.49 $ 1.35 $ 5.79 $ 5.33 Basic shares outstanding 146,361 145,600 146,066 145,313 Diluted shares outstanding 147,000 146,544 147,043 146,451

(1) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 273,710 $ 295,278 Accounts receivable, net 575,950 614,292 Inventories 743,910 457,033 Prepayments and other current assets 337,908 208,154 Total current assets $ 1,931,478 $ 1,574,757 Non-current assets: Property, plant, and equipment, net $ 498,181 $ 463,490 Operating lease right-of-use assets 132,314 128,575 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 2,282,386 2,320,483 Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets 251,494 240,820 Total non-current assets $ 3,164,375 $ 3,153,368 Total assets $ 5,095,853 $ 4,728,125 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 159,245 $ 138,008 Accrued expenses 344,722 320,599 Operating lease liabilities, current 21,856 23,585 Deferred revenue 108,667 109,611 Income taxes payable 44,893 307,963 Short-term debt 9,916 12,000 Total current liabilities $ 689,299 $ 911,766 Non-current liabilities: Deferred revenue $ 95,455 $ 91,496 Deferred income taxes 9,714 11,319 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 120,453 114,779 Other long-term liabilities 5,974 6,802 Long-term debt 765,325 643,351 Long-term income taxes payable 48,882 62,933 Total non-current liabilities $ 1,045,803 $ 930,680 Total liabilities $ 1,735,102 $ 1,842,446 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock $ 586 $ 583 Additional paid-in capital 1,682,432 1,622,199 Retained earnings 3,613,736 3,079,640 Treasury stock (1,623,256 ) (1,623,256 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (312,747 ) (193,487 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 3,360,751 $ 2,885,679 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,095,853 $ 4,728,125

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited; $ in thousands)

Twelve months ended June 30,

2022 June 30,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 779,437 $ 474,505 Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 159,609 156,758 Amortization of right-of-use assets 34,232 34,760 Stock-based compensation costs 65,257 63,927 Loss attributable to equity method investments 8,486 11,205 (Gain) loss on equity investment 12,202 (14,515 ) Restructuring expenses — 8,673 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 19,346 (129,195 ) Inventories, net (311,681 ) (21,954 ) Prepaid expenses, net deferred income taxes and other current assets (168,109 ) (58,154 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other (247,632 ) 210,708 Net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities $ 351,147 $ 736,718 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (134,835 ) (102,712 ) Patent registration and acquisition costs (21,201 ) (14,114 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (42,784 ) (39,067 ) Purchases of investments (20,724 ) (21,788 ) Proceeds from sale of investment 6,802 — (Payments) / proceeds on maturity of foreign currency contracts (17,176 ) 19,219 Net cash used in investing activities $ (229,918 ) $ (158,462 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 47,384 37,790 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (52,406 ) (50,209 ) Payments of business combination contingent consideration — (3,500 ) Proceeds from borrowings, net of borrowing costs 288,000 90,000 Repayment of borrowings (166,000 ) (612,000 ) Dividends paid (245,341 ) (226,713 ) Net cash (used in) / provided by financing activities $ (128,363 ) $ (764,632 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash $ (14,434 ) $ 18,498 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (21,568 ) (167,878 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 295,278 463,156 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 273,710 $ 295,278

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP gross profit” and “non-GAAP gross margin” exclude amortization expense from acquired intangibles related to cost of sales and are reconciled below:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Revenue $ 914,737 $ 876,103 $ 3,578,127 $ 3,196,825 GAAP cost of sales $ 392,231 $ 385,407 $ 1,553,816 $ 1,357,725 Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles (A) (6,379 ) (11,062 ) (39,650 ) (45,127 ) Less: Restructuring—cost of sales (A) — — — (5,232 ) Non-GAAP cost of sales $ 385,852 $ 374,345 $ 1,514,166 $ 1,307,366 GAAP gross profit $ 522,506 $ 490,696 $ 2,024,311 $ 1,839,100 GAAP gross margin 57.1 % 56.0 % 56.6 % 57.5 % Non-GAAP gross profit $ 528,885 $ 501,758 $ 2,063,961 $ 1,889,459 Non-GAAP gross margin 57.8 % 57.3 % 57.7 % 59.1 %

The measure “non-GAAP income from operations” is reconciled with GAAP income from operations below:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 GAAP income from operations $ 255,396 $ 241,637 $ 1,000,286 $ 903,678 Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales (A) 6,379 11,062 39,650 45,127 Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses (A) 7,903 7,701 31,078 31,078 Acquisition-related expenses (A) 1,864 — 1,864 — Restructuring—cost of sales (A) — — — 5,232 Restructuring—operating expenses (A) — — — 8,673 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 271,542 $ 260,400 $ 1,072,878 $ 993,788

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)

The measures “non-GAAP net income” and “non-GAAP diluted earnings per share” are reconciled with GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share in the table below:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 GAAP net income $ 195,061 $ 195,098 $ 779,437 $ 474,505 Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales, net of tax (A) 4,751 8,506 30,095 34,642 Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses, net of tax (A) 5,886 5,921 23,589 23,857 Acquisition-related expenses (A) 1,864 — 1,864 — Reserve for disputed tax position (A) — (6,003 ) 4,111 248,773 Restructuring—cost of sales, net of tax (A) — — — 4,663 Restructuring—operating expenses, net of tax (A) — — — 7,730 (Gain) loss on equity investments (A) 11,675 (5,073 ) 11,675 (13,549 ) Non-GAAP net income (A) $ 219,237 $ 198,449 $ 850,771 $ 780,621 GAAP diluted shares outstanding 147,000 146,544 147,043 146,451 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.33 $ 1.33 $ 5.30 $ 3.24 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (A) $ 1.49 $ 1.35 $ 5.79 $ 5.33

(A) ResMed adjusts for the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related expenses, reserve for disputed tax positions, restructuring expenses and the (gain) loss on equity investments from their evaluation of ongoing operations, and believes that investors benefit from adjusting these items to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of current operating performance.

ResMed believes that non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is an additional measure of performance that investors can use to compare operating results between reporting periods. ResMed uses non-GAAP information internally in planning, forecasting, and evaluating the results of operations in the current period and in comparing it to past periods. ResMed believes this information provides investors better insight when evaluating ResMed’s performance from core operations and provides consistent financial reporting. The use of non-GAAP measures is intended to supplement, and not to replace, the presentation of net income and other GAAP measures. Like all non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP earnings are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP.

Revenue by Product and Region

(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30,

2022 (A) June 30,

2021 (A) % Change Constant

Currency (B) U.S., Canada, and Latin America Devices $ 298.9 $ 268.4 11 % Masks and other 229.6 203.9 13 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 528.5 $ 472.3 12 Software-as-a-Service 103.1 95.8 8 Total $ 631.7 $ 568.1 11 Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets Devices $ 188.2 $ 209.5 (10 )% (2 )% Masks and other 94.9 98.5 (4 ) 7 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 283.1 $ 308.0 (8 ) 1 Global revenue Devices $ 487.2 $ 477.9 2 % 6 % Masks and other 324.4 302.4 7 11 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 811.6 $ 780.3 4 8 Software-as-a-Service 103.1 95.8 8 8 Total $ 914.7 $ 876.1 4 8





Twelve Months Ended June 30,

2022 (A) June 30,

2021 (A) %

Change Constant

Currency (B) U.S., Canada, and Latin America Devices $ 1,070.4 $ 863.7 24 % Masks and other 911.4 841.5 8 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 1,981.8 $ 1,705.1 16 Software-as-a-Service 400.8 373.6 7 Total $ 2,382.6 $ 2,078.7 15 Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets Devices $ 796.5 $ 746.4 7 % 10 % Masks and other 399.0 371.7 7 12 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 1,195.5 $ 1,118.1 7 11 Global revenue Devices $ 1,866.9 $ 1,610.0 16 % 17 % Masks and other 1,310.4 1,213.2 8 9 Total Sleep and Respiratory Care $ 3,177.3 $ 2,823.2 13 14 Software-as-a-Service 400.8 373.6 7 7 Total $ 3,578.1 $ 3,196.8 12 13

(A) Totals and subtotals may not add due to rounding.

(B) In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.