Agile Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Second Consecutive Quarter of Increase in Twirla Demand and Decrease in Company Operating Expenses



Cash on Hand Expected to Fund Operations Through 2022

Company Announces Twirla® Product Supply Agreement with Nurx

Management to Host Conference Call Today, Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and provided a corporate update.

“Our goals as a company are to grow our Twirla brand and become cash flow positive. We believe we took important steps towards achieving these goals in the second quarter by once again increasing Twirla demand and revenue while significantly decreasing our operating expenses,” said Agile Therapeutics Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Al Altomari. “We plan to drive further growth in the second half of 2022 by executing on previously disclosed components of our business plan like the Afaxys partnership and connected TV campaign, while also exploring and implementing new initiatives like the product supply agreement we are announcing with Nurx, Thirty Madison’s Reproductive Health Brand.”

Second Quarter and Recent Corporate Updates

Double Digit Growth in Twirla Demand Twirla experienced another quarter of double-digit demand growth. From the end of the first quarter 2022 to the end of the second quarter 2022: Total cycles dispensed grew 27% Retail cycles dispensed grew 22% Non-retail cycles dispensed grew 189%





Significant Reduction in Quarterly Operating Expenses Operating expenses for the second quarter 2022 were $11.3 million – which is below the previously guided range of $11.5 million to $12.5 million. The Company achieved a 28% decrease in quarterly operating expenses compared to operating expenses reported for the first quarter 2022, which were $15.8 million. For the second half of 2022, the Company expects quarterly operating expenses to be generally in line with operating expenses reported for the second quarter 2022.



The Company believes its existing initiatives and partnerships are contributing to continued growth momentum for Twirla. As of early July 2022, Twirla total cycles dispensed year to date have surpassed the 33,739 total Twirla cycles dispensed in all of 2021. Partnership with Afaxys The second quarter 2022 growth in the non-retail channel is primarily attributable to the efforts of Afaxys. Non-retail cycles dispensed in the second quarter of 2022 were 1,404; up from the 485 non-retail cycles dispensed in the first quarter 2022. In January 2022, the Company launched a partnership with Afaxys, through their group purchasing organization (GPO), which primarily provides services to the non-retail channel, and a co-promotion program for Twirla with Afaxys Pharma, which has potential access to over 25,000 accounts, including college and university student health centers and Planned Parenthoods. The Company believes there is additional potential for Twirla volume growth in this channel based on the reach of the Afaxys customer network.



Enhanced Presence on Connected TV (CTV) The Company is targeting promotion of the Twirla direct-to-consumer commercial on CTV during the back-to-school months, which have historically been an active time of year for contraception discussions and decisions. In April 2022, the Company launched its first CTV advertisement, focusing on women in the targeted Twirla age demographic of 18-24 years in states that have large markets for contraceptives and potentially strong reimbursement coverage for Twirla. The initial run of the commercial garnered positive results that the Company believes helped raise awareness, trial, and adoption of Twirla.





Nurx Product Supply Agreement In August 2022, the Company signed a product supply agreement which will make Twirla available in the coming months to patients on Nurx, Thirty Madison’s Reproductive Health Brand Nurx is a leader in female-focused telehealth amongst the Twirla target audience and offers patients access to its telehealth platform and expert medical providers that have prescribed contraception to more than 1 million patients. The Company believes that the Nurx platform will provide an opportunity for more patients to learn about, and potentially access, Twirla.





Restructured Agreements On July 25, 2022, the Company entered into amendments of its Manufacturing and Commercialization Agreement (the “Corium Agreement”) with Corium, Inc. (“Corium”), and its Credit Agreement and Guarantee (“Perceptive Credit Agreement”) with Perceptive Credit Holdings III, LP (“Perceptive”). The amendment to the Corium Agreement is designed to restructure the minimums applicable to the purchase of manufactured Twirla and other services provided by Corium, transfer equipment ownership to Corium to support the manufacture of Twirla and extend the term of the Corium Agreement. The amendment to the Perceptive Credit Agreement waived the Company’s obligations to comply with certain financial covenants through the end of 2022 and released the Company’s manufacturing equipment to allow for the restructuring of the Corium Agreement in exchange for an additional pre-payment of $7 million in principal.





Company Financing Activities In the second quarter 2022, the Company raised net proceeds of approximately $12.2 million through its at the market offering (“ATM”), and $22.2 million in an upsized public offering in July 2022. The Company now believes it has sufficient cash on hand to fund its operations through the end of 2022. The Company reduced the outstanding principal amount owed to Perceptive to $3 million by using the proceeds from the ATM. The Company paid $5 million to Perceptive during the second quarter 2022 in connection with the fourth amendment to the Perceptive Credit Agreement. In July 2022, the Company made an additional pre-payment of $7 million in connection with the fifth amendment to Perceptive Credit Agreement.





Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net revenue: In the second quarter 2022, the Company realized net product sales revenue of $2.1 million, an increase of 75% as compared to the second quarter 2021 revenue of $1.2 million.





In the second quarter 2022, the Company realized net product sales revenue of $2.1 million, an increase of 75% as compared to the second quarter 2021 revenue of $1.2 million. Cost of product revenues : Cost of product revenues totaled $2.2 million and consisted of direct and indirect costs related to the manufacturing of Twirla sold, including third-party manufacturing costs, packaging services, freight, and allocation of overhead costs that are primarily fixed such as depreciation, salaries and benefits, and insurance. Additional costs incurred during the second quarter include $0.7 million of supplemental payments as agreed to under the amended Corium Agreement.





: Cost of product revenues totaled $2.2 million and consisted of direct and indirect costs related to the manufacturing of Twirla sold, including third-party manufacturing costs, packaging services, freight, and allocation of overhead costs that are primarily fixed such as depreciation, salaries and benefits, and insurance. Additional costs incurred during the second quarter include $0.7 million of supplemental payments as agreed to under the amended Corium Agreement. Total operating expenses: Total operating expenses were $11.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $16.7 million for the comparable period in 2021. The reduction in OPEX was primarily attributable to optimization of the Twirla sales force to better focus on the most productive territories with high volume and favorable third-party reimbursement as well as the reduction of expenses across all general and administrative and operating areas.





Total operating expenses were $11.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $16.7 million for the comparable period in 2021. The reduction in OPEX was primarily attributable to optimization of the Twirla sales force to better focus on the most productive territories with high volume and favorable third-party reimbursement as well as the reduction of expenses across all general and administrative and operating areas. Cash: As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $13.0 million of cash, compared to $3.7 million of cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the first quarter 2022.





As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $13.0 million of cash, compared to $3.7 million of cash and cash equivalents as of the end of the first quarter 2022. Net loss: Net loss was $12.2 million, or $2.71 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of $17.6 million, or $8.00 per share, for the comparable period in 2021.





Net loss was $12.2 million, or $2.71 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of $17.6 million, or $8.00 per share, for the comparable period in 2021. Shares Outstanding: As of June 30, 2022, Agile had 12,356,357 shares issued and 4,510,219 weighted average shares of common stock outstanding.



Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except par value and share data) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,027 $ 19,143 Accounts receivable, net 2,087 1,533 Inventory, net 2,340 966 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,016 2,283 Total current assets 18,470 23,925 Property and equipment, net 11,524 12,447 Right of use asset 825 949 Other non-current assets 2,012 2,012 Total assets $ 32,831 $ 39,333 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Long-term debt, current portion $ 12,630 $ 16,833 Accounts payable 12,036 8,707 Accrued expenses 3,877 3,563 Lease liability, current portion 239 175 Total current liabilities 28,782 29,278 Lease liabilities, long-term 630 784 Long-term debt — — Total liabilities 29,412 30,062 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 4,850 issued and no shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 12,360,157 and 3,034,901 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1 — Additional paid-in capital 414,523 396,388 Accumulated deficit (411,105 ) (387,117 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,419 9,271 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 32,831 $ 39,333





Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share and share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 Revenues, net $ 2,126 $ 1,185 Cost of product revenues 2,231 1,145 Gross profit (loss) (105 ) 40 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 856 $ 862 Selling and marketing 7,411 11,977 General and administrative 3,026 3,852 Total operating expenses 11,293 16,691 Loss from operations (11,398 ) (16,651 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 2 7 Interest expense (823 ) (993 ) Total other income (expense), net (821 ) (986 ) Loss before benefit from income taxes (12,219 ) (17,637 ) Benefit from income taxes — — Net loss $ (12,219 ) $ (17,637 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (2.71 ) $ (8.00 ) Weighted-average common shares (basic and diluted) 4,510,219 2,217,349 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (12,219 ) $ (17,637 ) Other comprehensive income: Unrealized loss on marketable securities — — Comprehensive loss $ (12,219 ) $ (17,637 )



