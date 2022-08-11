Sight Sciences Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT), an eyecare technology company focused on creating innovative solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Recent Business Highlights

Generated total revenue of $17.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 37% compared to the prior year period and 16% from the first quarter

Expanded total gross margin to 84% in the second quarter of 2022 versus 82% in the prior year period

Increased the number of facilities ordering the OMNI® Surgical System from 811 in the first quarter of 2022 to 875 in the second quarter of 2022, and the installed base of TearCare® System facilities from 635 on March 31, 2022 to 762 on June 30, 2022

Maintained continued excellence in Surgical Glaucoma account retention in the second quarter of 2022 with a developed customer retention rate of 100.0%

Plan to introduce the SION™ Surgical Instrument, Sight Sciences’ new bladeless goniotomy device for our Surgical Glaucoma segment, to a select group of surgeons in August 2022 with a broad commercial launch planned for the fourth quarter of 2022

Patient enrollment in the pivotal SAHARA clinical trial, a randomized, controlled trial comparing use of our TearCare System to daily use of the market leading prescription eye drop Restasis, continues tracking on plan with expected enrollment completion in Q4 2022

“Our strong second quarter results highlight the continued market leading growth for both our OMNI Surgical System and TearCare System,” said Paul Badawi, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sight Sciences. “In the second half of the year we will remain focused on increasing adoption and utilization of OMNI in both the established combination cataract and greenfield standalone MIGS segments, launching our new bladeless goniotomy instrument, SION, and advancing our dry eye initiatives, such as SAHARA, which are intended to deliver fair patient access and reimbursement for dry eye treatment procedures.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $17.2 million, an increase of $4.7 million, or 37%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. Surgical Glaucoma revenue was $15.9 million, an increase of 33% compared to the prior year period and 15% compared to the first quarter. The growth was primarily driven by an increase in both the number of facilities ordering the OMNI Surgical System and utilization per ordering facility. Dry Eye revenue was $1.3 million, an increase of 143% from the previous year and 32% from the first quarter. The growth was primarily driven by increases in sales of the Tear Care System to both new and reordering customers.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 was $14.5 million compared to $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 84%, as compared to 82% in the same period of the prior year. The gross margin improvement was attributable mainly to manufacturing cost reductions resulting from transitioning production to high volume, lower cost contract manufacturers and increased revenues covering largely fixed allocated labor and manufacturing overhead.

Operating expenses were $37.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $21.3 million in the same period the prior year, representing a 75% increase. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues increased from 170% in the second quarter of 2021 to 217% in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in operating expenses was primarily driven by additions to personnel and continued investment in R&D and SG&A to support the Company’s growth, including stock-based compensation of $3.5 million compared to $0.9 million in the prior year period.

Net loss was $23.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 ($0.50 per share), as compared to $17.6 million in the same prior year period ($1.83 per share).

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $220.1 million and total debt was $33.0 million as of June 30, 2022.

2022 Financial Guidance

Sight Sciences projects revenue for the full year 2022 to range from $68 million to $72 million, which represents growth of approximately 39% to 47% compared to 2021.

Conference Call

Sight Sciences’ management team will host a conference call today, August 11, 2022, beginning at 4:30 pm ET. Investors interested in listening to the audio webcast should register online here . Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.sightsciences.com , in the News & Events section.

SIGHT SCIENCES, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 220,097 $ 260,687 Accounts receivable, net 10,474 8,709 Inventory, net 4,940 3,475 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,035 4,164 Total current assets 237,546 277,035 Property and equipment, net 1,717 1,454 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,250 1,495 Other noncurrent assets 236 202 Total assets $ 240,749 $ 280,186 Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and Stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,725 $ 3,351 Accrued compensation 6,286 5,987 Accrued and other current liabilities 5,186 4,166 Total current liabilities 14,197 13,504 Long-term debt 32,984 32,656 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,809 1,919 Total liabilities 48,990 48,079 Commitments and contingencies (Note 6) Redeemable convertible preferred stock: Convertible preferred stock par value of $0.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock par value of $0.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Common stock par value of $0.001 per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively; 47,819,706 and 47,504,704 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 48 48 Additional paid-in-capital 391,818 385,060 Accumulated deficit (200,107 ) (153,001 ) Total stockholders’ equity 191,759 232,107 Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity $ 240,749 $ 280,186



