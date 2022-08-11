ADDvantage Technologies Reports 63% Revenue Increase to a Record of $27.8 million, Net Income of $875,000 for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022

CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) (“ADDvantage Technologies” or the “Company”) today reported record financial results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, the third fiscal quarter of 2022.



“Both our Wireless and Telco Segments delivered double-digit growth driving record revenues of $27.8 million and overall profitability for the Company of $875,000 of net income,” commented Joe Hart, Chief Executive Officer. “The recent progress in both segments is encouraging, and we see continued cost optimization opportunities, particularly in our Wireless segment, driving further margin expansion as 5G demand continues to accelerate. ”

“The multi-year 5G build-out opportunity, combined with being strategically positioned as a trusted partner for our carrier customers, is leading to demand for both sides of our business,” continued Joe Hart. “For Wireless, as we grow to meet this demand, we will stay focused in our execution and bidding. By increasing our scale and maintaining our cost optimization initiative we expect to improve our wireless margins. Simultaneously, our Telco segment continues expand our offerings to both wireless and optical network carriers to support both wireless and broadband connectivity for optical and IP transport.”

Financial Results for the Three Months ended June 30, 2022

Fiscal third quarter sales were a record $27.8 million, an increase of $10.8 million, or 63% compared to $17.0 million last year. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $3.1 million, or 75% in Wireless revenue related to 5G tower work, and an increase of $7.7 million, or 60% in Telco revenue due to increased demand for refurbished telecommunications equipment sold by the Telco segment.

Gross profit was $8.1 million, or 29% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $4.3 million, or 25% gross margin, for the same period last year. Operating expenses increased $36,000, or 1%, to $2.5 million, with the small operating expense increase against a 63% revenue increase reflecting the previously announced cost-reduction initiatives. Consolidated selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses include overhead, which consist of personnel, insurance, professional services, communication, and other cost categories, increased $0.5 million, or 16%, to $4.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $3.6 million for the same period last year. The increase in SG&A relates primarily to increased selling and commissions expenses to support higher revenues.

Net income for the quarter was $875,000, or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the third fiscal quarter last year.

Financial Results for the Nine Months ended June 30, 2022

Year-to-date sales were a record $70.2 million, an increase of 66% compared to $42.4 million last year. Wireless segment revenue increased 61% to $22.1 million and Telco segment revenue increased 68% to $48.1 million.

Gross profit was $18.5 million, or 26% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $11.1 million, or 26% gross margin, for the same period last year. Operating expenses increased $1.1 million to $7.8 million from $6.7 million the same period last year. Year-to-date net loss narrowed by $4.6 million to $2.5 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $7.1 million, or $0.58 per diluted share last year.

Balance sheet

Cash and cash equivalents were $4.2 million as of June 30, 2022, compared with $2.6 million at September 30, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had net inventories of $7.6 million.

Outstanding debt as of June 30, 2022 was $2.0 million, exclusively related to vehicle financing leases.

Earnings Conference Call

About ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEY) is a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider operating a diversified group of companies through its Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications segments. Through its Wireless segment, Fulton Technologies provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners and major equipment manufacturers. Through its Telecommunications segment, Nave Communications and Triton Datacom sell equipment and hardware used to acquire, distribute, and protect the communications signals carried on fiber optic, coaxial cable and wireless distribution systems. The Telecommunications segment also offers repair services focused on telecommunication equipment and recycling surplus and related obsolete telecommunications equipment.

ADDvantage operates through its subsidiaries, Fulton Technologies, Nave Communications, and Triton Datacom. For more information, please visit the corporate web site at www.addvantagetechnologies.com.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this announcement may include forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from these statements. A complete discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s reports and documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

-- Tables follow –

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,157 $ 2,608 Restricted cash 1,782 334 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $250, respectively 2,384 7,013 Unbilled revenue 2,786 2,488 Inventories, net of allowances of $3,714 and $3,476, respectively 7,609 5,922 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,584 1,431 Total current assets 20,302 19,796 Property and equipment, at cost: Machinery and equipment 5,512 4,973 Leasehold improvements 899 813 Total property and equipment, at cost 6,411 5,786 Less: Accumulated depreciation (2,899 ) (2,293 ) Net property and equipment 3,512 3,493 Right-of-use lease assets 2,009 2,730 Intangibles, net of accumulated amortization 868 1,107 Goodwill 58 58 Other assets 117 128 Total assets $ 26,866 $ 27,312





Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,559 $ 7,044 Accrued expenses 1,509 1,581 Deferred revenue 87 168 Bank line of credit — 2,050 Right-of-use lease obligations, current 1,215 1,198 Finance lease obligations, current 665 582 Other current liabilities 922 692 Total current liabilities 14,957 13,315 Right-of-use lease obligations, long-term 1,221 2,141 Finance lease obligations, long-term 1,335 1,429 Total liabilities 17,513 16,885 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; 13,168,191 and 12,610,229 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 132 126 Paid in capital 890 (578 ) Retained earnings 8,331 10,879 Total shareholders’ equity 9,353 10,427 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 26,866 $ 27,312

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $ 27,789 $ 17,017 $ 70,238 $ 42,433 Cost of sales 19,642 12,748 51,702 31,354 Gross profit 8,147 4,269 18,536 11,079 Operating expenses 2,544 2,508 7,796 6,733 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,145 3,561 11,684 10,532 Depreciation and amortization expense 313 314 975 899 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets — (13 ) 2 (23 ) Income (loss) from operations 1,145 (2,101 ) (1,921 ) (7,062 ) Other income (expense): Interest income — 34 — 115 Other expense, net (233 ) (34 ) (473 ) (61 ) Interest expense (37 ) (46 ) (154 ) (156 ) Other income (expense), net (270 ) (46 ) (627 ) (102 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 875 (2,147 ) (2,548 ) (7,164 ) Benefit for income taxes — (23 ) — (23 ) Net income (loss) $ 875 $ (2,124 ) $ (2,548 ) $ (7,141 ) Income (loss) per share: Basic and diluted $ 0.07 $ (0.17 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.58 ) Shares used in per share calculation: Basic and diluted 13,191,792 12,495,438 12,980,634 12,352,960

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental, non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA as presented also excludes impairment charges for operating lease right-of-use assets and intangible assets including goodwill, stock compensation expense, other income, other expense, interest income and income from equity method investment. Adjusted EBITDA is presented below because this metric is used by the financial community as a method of measuring our financial performance and of evaluating the market value of companies considered to be in similar businesses. Since Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, it should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net earnings as an indicator of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA, as calculated below, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs.

The following table provides a reconciliation by segment of loss from operations to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, in thousands:





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Wireless Telco Total Wireless Telco Total Income (loss) from operations $ (1,461 ) $ 2,606 $ 1,145 $ (2,117 ) $ 16 $ (2,101 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 192 121 313 185 129 314 Stock compensation expense 44 59 103 136 143 279 Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,225 ) $ 2,786 $ 1,561 $ (1,796 ) $ 288 $ (1,508 ) Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 Wireless Telco Total Wireless Telco Total Income (loss) from operations $ (5,985 ) $ 4,064 $ (1,921 ) $ (4,759 ) $ (2,303 ) $ (7,062 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 608 367 975 513 387 899 Stock compensation expense 289 342 631 383 457 840 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,088 ) $ 4,773 $ (315 ) $ (3,863 ) $ (1,459 ) $ (5,323 )



