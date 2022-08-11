AgileThought Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgileThought, Inc. (“AgileThought” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AGIL), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next generation technologies, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Second Quarter 2022 Highlights and Results:

Revenue increased 18.6% year-over-year to $46.2 million from $38.9 million in Q2 2021 and increased 4.4% from $44.2 million in Q1 2022.

Gross margin of 33.3% increased 220 bps from 31.1% in Q2 2021, and 200 bps from 31.3% in Q1 2022.

3 new clients added during the quarter.

LTM (Last Twelve Months) - signed Total Contract Value, or TCV of $239.0 million representing 1.4x Book to Bill ratio (TCV/Revenue).

“This has been another strong quarter for AgileThought, with revenues above our guidance and gross margin improvement. We have continued to transform our company to capitalize on the significant digital IT services end-market opportunity. During the quarter, we launched our revamped delivery structure, including Guilds and AgileSquads. We also added a Chief People Officer and are currently working on materially enhancing our hiring, training and retention platforms. In addition, we began an exciting partnership with Experience IT. We are already starting to witness the benefits of these actions, which in addition to our continuously expanding sales function, should position us well on the path of industry leading performance in the coming years,” commented AgileThought Chief Executive Officer Manuel Senderos.

“Our second quarter results indicate that we are progressing well towards our mid/long-term goals of industry leading top-line growth and gross margins. This performance is the result of all the actions we have taken in the recent quarters. We have also continued our efforts to strengthen our Balance Sheet. We reduced our Accounts Payable level during the second quarter to $13.5 million, from $23.1 million on the previous quarter. In spite of this, our cash balance as of June 30, 2022, was $11.3 million, compared to $2.7 million at the end of the previous quarter. In addition to the recent strengthening of our delivery and people functions, we are now also significantly de-emphasizing any non-core revenues. This, we believe, will help us further accelerate our top-line growth and margin improvement in the coming years,” commented AgileThought Chief Financial Officer Amit Singh.

Leadership Update

On July 4, 2022, AgileThought announced that Gonzalo Mones had been appointed as the Company’s Chief People Officer. Mr. Mones brings with him deep knowledge and passion for the entire talent lifecycle and over 15 years serving the IT Services industry within their people organizations. Gonzalo was most recently Head of People at Wildlife Studios. He previously worked at Globant, where he was one of the primary architects of Globant's global hiring, training, and retention infrastructure, helping the company pursue an aggressive revenue growth strategy.

Third Quarter and Full Year 2022 Outlook

The table below summarizes AgileThought’s financial outlook for the third quarter and full year of 2022.

Revenues for the third quarter 2022 of at least $42.1 million

Revenues for the full year 2022 of at least $174.7 million, implying at least 10% year over year growth

Gross margin for the full year 2022 in 31% to 32% range

Our revenue outlook for the third quarter and the full-year 2022 now reflects our aggressive focus towards exiting from non-core projects; our gross margin outlook now includes higher than previously planned spending towards our people function

About AgileThought, Inc.

AgileThought is a pure play leading provider of agile-first software at scale, end-to-end digital transformation and consulting services to Fortune 1000 customers with diversity across end-markets and industry verticals. For over 20 years, Fortune 1000 companies have trusted AgileThought to solve their digital challenges and optimize mission-critical systems to drive business value. AgileThought’s solution architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists, and other experts located across the United States and across Latin America deliver next-generation software solutions that accelerate the transition to digital platforms across business processes. For more information, visit https://agilethought.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes financial guidance and other “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. AgileThought’s actual results may differ from the expectations, estimates, projections and other information included in these forward-looking statements, and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside AgileThought’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: AgileThought’s financial and business performance; AgileThought’s ability to repay and/or continue to service its indebtedness; AgileThought’s future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; AgileThought’s ability to obtain funding for future operations; AgileThought’s business, expansion plans and opportunities; changes in our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; AgileThought’s ability to develop, maintain and expand client relationships, including relationships with our largest clients; changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political, regulatory and legal conditions; AgileThought’s ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and our ability to grow and manage growth profitably; costs related to the business combination; AgileThought’s ability to successfully identify and integrate any future acquisitions; AgileThought’s ability to attract and retain highly skilled information technology professionals; AgileThought’s ability to maintain favorable pricing, utilization rates and productivity levels for our information technology professionals and their services; AgileThought’s ability to innovate successfully and maintain our relationships with key vendors; AgileThought’s ability to provide our services without security breaches and comply with changing regulatory, legislative and industry standard developments regarding privacy and data security matters; AgileThought’s ability to operate effectively in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America and in the United States in the different business, market, financial, political, legal and regulatory conditions in the different markets; developments and projections relating to our competitors and industry; the impact of health epidemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, on our business and the actions we may take in response thereto; expectations regarding the time during which we will be an emerging growth company under the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012, as amended; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the outcome of any known and unknown litigation or legal proceedings and regulatory proceedings involving us; AgileThought’s ability to maintain the listing of our securities; and other risks and uncertainties indicated in AgileThought’s filings with the SEC. There may be additional risks that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect AgileThought’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views only as of the date of this press release. AgileThought anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while AgileThought may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, AgileThought specifically disclaims any responsibility to do so.

Key Business Metrics

We regularly monitor several financial and operating metrics to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions. Our key non-GAAP and business metrics may be calculated in a different manner than similarly titled metrics used by other companies.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross Profit Margin(1) 33.3 % 31.1 % 32.3 % 30.3 % Adjusted Operating Income (in thousands) $ 3,488 $ 1,767 $ 4,635 $ 3,748 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) (in thousands) $ 1,932 $ (946 ) $ 1,495 $ (1,191 ) Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.04 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.03 ) Number of large active clients (at or above $1.0 million of revenue in prior 12-month period) as of end of period (2) 32 27 32 27 Revenue concentration with top 10 clients as of end of period(3) 60.6 % 65.5 % 61.0 % 65.9 %





____________

(1) Calculated as net revenues for the period minus cost of revenue for the period, divided by net revenues. (2) Defined as the number of active clients from whom we generated more than $1.0 million of revenue in the prior 12-month period. For comparability purposes, we include the clients of the acquired businesses that meet these criteria to properly evaluate total client spending evolution. (3) Defined as the percent of our total revenue derived from our ten largest active clients.

AgileThought, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands USD) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenues $ 46,166 $ 38,940 $ 90,390 $ 76,153 Cost of revenue 30,775 26,812 61,175 53,043 Gross profit 15,391 12,128 29,215 23,110 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 11,607 10,189 24,226 18,957 Depreciation and amortization 1,737 1,719 3,491 3,493 Change in fair value of contingent consideration obligations — (2,200 ) — (2,200 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivative liabilities — (1,112 ) — (2,522 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 478 — 956 — (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (950 ) — 6,186 — Equity-based compensation expense 2,019 — 2,537 12 Restructuring expenses 162 12 915 22 Other operating expenses, net 575 472 1,196 1,107 Total operating expense 15,628 9,080 39,507 18,869 (Loss) income from operations (237 ) 3,048 (10,292 ) 4,241 Interest expense (2,779 ) (3,724 ) (6,092 ) (8,052 ) Other (expense) income (514 ) 1,723 6,807 415 (Loss) income before income tax (3,530 ) 1,047 (9,577 ) (3,396 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (28 ) 499 223 (109 ) Net (loss) income (3,502 ) 548 (9,800 ) (3,287 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 43 137 92 167 Net (loss) income attributable to the Company $ (3,545 ) $ 411 $ (9,892 ) $ (3,454 )

Selected Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands USD) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 11,279 $ 8,640 Total assets 223,728 221,310 Total debt 74,662 57,112 Total liabilities 136,933 126,662 Total stockholders' equity attributable to the Company 86,806 94,747



Selected Cash Flow Data

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands USD) 2022 2021 Net cash used in operating activities $ (8,495 ) $ (3,196 ) Net cash used in investing activities (394 ) (494 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 11,538 (1,992 )



Selected Segment Data

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended Jun 30, Revenue by Geography (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 United States $ 29,287 $ 25,423 $ 58,285 $ 49,943 Latin America 16,879 13,517 32,105 26,210 Total $ 46,166 $ 38,940 $ 90,390 $ 76,153





As of June 30, As of December 31, Employees by Geography 2022 2021 2021 United States 291 367 355 Latin America 2,317 2,087 2,315 Total 2,608 2,454 2,670



Non-GAAP Measures

Management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, and reconciliations to those measures, to evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital and new investments and to make performance-based compensation decisions for key personnel. The measures exclude certain expenses that are required under U.S. GAAP. We exclude certain non-cash expenses and certain items that are not part of our core operations.

Management believes these supplemental performance measurements are useful in evaluating operating performance, as they are similar to measures reported by our public industry peers and those regularly used by security analysts, investors and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects. The non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be a substitute for any GAAP financial measures and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry.

There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-GAAP information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare our performance to that of other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing investors and other users of our financial information a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the related GAAP financial measure. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure and to view our non-GAAP measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures.

We define and calculate our non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

Adjusted Operating Income: (Loss) income from operations adjusted to exclude the change in fair value of embedded derivative liability, plus the change in fair value of contingent consideration obligation, plus the change in fair value of warrant liability, plus equity-based compensation expense, plus impairment charges, plus restructuring expenses, plus (gain) loss on business dispositions, plus (gain) loss on debt extinguishment, plus intangible assets amortization, plus certain transaction costs and certain other operating expense (income), net.

(Loss) income from operations adjusted to exclude the change in fair value of embedded derivative liability, plus the change in fair value of contingent consideration obligation, plus the change in fair value of warrant liability, plus equity-based compensation expense, plus impairment charges, plus restructuring expenses, plus (gain) loss on business dispositions, plus (gain) loss on debt extinguishment, plus intangible assets amortization, plus certain transaction costs and certain other operating expense (income), net. Adjusted Net Income (Loss): Net (Loss) income adjusted to exclude the change in fair value of embedded derivative liability, plus the change in fair value of contingent consideration obligations, plus the change in fair value of warrant liability, plus equity-based compensation expense, plus impairment charges, plus restructuring expenses, plus (gain) loss on business dispositions, plus foreign exchange loss (gain), plus (gain) loss on debt extinguishment and debt forgiveness, plus intangible assets amortization, plus certain transaction costs, plus paid in kind interest and amortization of debt issuance cost and certain other expense, net.

Net (Loss) income adjusted to exclude the change in fair value of embedded derivative liability, plus the change in fair value of contingent consideration obligations, plus the change in fair value of warrant liability, plus equity-based compensation expense, plus impairment charges, plus restructuring expenses, plus (gain) loss on business dispositions, plus foreign exchange loss (gain), plus (gain) loss on debt extinguishment and debt forgiveness, plus intangible assets amortization, plus certain transaction costs, plus paid in kind interest and amortization of debt issuance cost and certain other expense, net. Adjusted Diluted EPS: Adjusted Net income, divided by the diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period.

Reconciliation of (Loss) Income from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income

The following table presents the reconciliation of our Adjusted Operating Income to our (Loss) income from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands USD) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Loss) income from operations $ (237 ) $ 3,048 $ (10,292 ) $ 4,241 Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability — (1,112 ) — (2,522 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (2,200 ) — (2,200 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 478 — 956 — Equity-based compensation expense 2,019 — 2,537 12 Restructuring expenses1 162 12 915 22 (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (950 ) — 6,186 — Intangible assets amortization 1,620 1,547 3,228 3,087 Transaction costs — 467 9 795 Other operating income, net2 396 5 1,096 313 Adjusted Operating Income $ 3,488 $ 1,767 $ 4,635 $ 3,748

1 - Represents restructuring expenses associated with the ongoing reorganization of our business operations and realignment efforts.

2 - Represents professional service fees primarily comprised of legal fees in connection with debt modifications, tax consulting fees in connection with review advisory and corporate consolidation project assessments, as well as a non-recurring recruiting fee.



Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Dilutive EPS

The following table presents the reconciliation of our Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to our Net (Loss) Income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands USD, except shared data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income $ (3,502 ) $ 548 $ (9,800 ) $ (3,287 ) Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability — (1,112 ) — (2,522 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration — (2,200 ) — (2,200 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability 478 — 956 — Equity-based compensation expense 2,019 — 2,537 12 Restructuring expenses 162 12 915 22 Foreign exchange loss (gain)1 259 (596 ) 7 740 Gain on debt extinguishment and debt forgiveness (950 ) (1,243 ) (1,094 ) (1,306 ) Intangible assets amortization 1,620 1,547 3,228 3,087 Transaction costs — 467 9 795 Paid in kind interests and amortization of debt issuance cost 1,203 1,486 3,177 2,959 Other expense, net2 643 145 1,560 509 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 1,932 $ (946 ) $ 1,495 $ (1,191 ) Number of shares used in Adjusted Diluted EPS 46,340,888 34,557,480 46,326,025 34,557,480 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.04 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.03 )

1 - Represents foreign exchange loss (gain) due to foreign currency transactions

2 - Represents professional service fees primarily comprised of legal fees in connection with debt modifications as well as other miscellaneous non-operating/ non-recurring items.