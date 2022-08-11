Altus Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a market leading Intelligence as a Service provider to the global commercial real estate (“CRE”) industry, announced today its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Q2 202 2 Summary:

Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are unaudited and in Canadian dollars and percentages are in comparison to the same period in 2021.

Consolidated revenues were $206.4 million, up 19.0% (19.9% on a constant currency* basis).

Consolidated profit, in accordance with IFRS, was $12.5 million, down 23.5%.

Consolidated earnings per share, in accordance with IFRS, was $0.28 per share basic and diluted, compared to $0.40 and $0.39 respectively.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA* was $49.7 million, up 17.8% (20.3% on a constant currency basis).

Adjusted EPS* was $0.77, up 2.7% from $0.75.

Altus Analytics revenues were $82.1 million, up 38.4% (37.0% on a constant currency basis), of which Over Time Revenues* were $70.9 million, up 41.5% (40.6% on a constant currency basis), and Adjusted EBITDA was $13.8 million, up 54.1% (49.0% on a constant currency basis).

Altus Analytics Bookings* totaled $23.5 million, up 6.0% (5.1% on a constant currency basis). Bookings that are recurring in nature were up significantly. Bookings that relate to one-time engagements were down, due to a number of sizeable one-time projects that closed in the second quarter of 2021 that did not recur.

At the end of the second quarter, 52% of the Company’s total ARGUS Enterprise (“AE”) user base had been contracted on ARGUS Cloud (cloud adoption rate*).

CRE Consulting revenues were $124.5 million, up 8.9% (11.1% on a constant currency basis) and Adjusted EBITDA was $46.6 million, up 9.8% (13.7% on a constant currency basis). The annuity billings in the U.K. Property Tax business contributed $33.2 million in revenues (compared to $25.7 million in the second quarter of 2021).

As at June 30, 2022, bank debt was $345.0 million and cash and cash equivalents were $67.1 million (representing a funded debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 2.63 times, as such ratio is defined in the Company’s credit facility agreement, or a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio* of 2.37 times).

*Altus Group uses certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, constant currency, and net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio, as well as supplementary financial measures and other measures such as Bookings, Organic Bookings, Over Time Revenues, and cloud adoption rate. Since these measures are not standard measures under GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. Refer to the “Non-GAAP and Other Measures” section for more information on each measure and a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Profit (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share to Profit (Loss).

Jim Hannon, Chief Executive Officer of Altus said:

“Altus delivered another strong quarter with 19% revenue and 18% Adjusted EBITDA growth. We saw continued healthy demand for our mission critical solutions from a mix of existing and new customers as they look to enhance performance and better manage risk in the current economic environment. Our second quarter results reflect the focused investments we’ve made across the organization to accelerate growth and enhance our operating performance. Our track record of operational execution over the past several quarters, combined with healthy customer demand, reinforces our positive outlook for the remainder of the year. With our unrelenting focus on client value and operational excellence, Altus remains very well positioned to drive long-term revenue growth and margin expansion.”

Summary of Operating and Financial Performance by Business Segment:

Comparative figures have been restated to reflect accrued variable compensation costs within the respective business units.

CONSOLIDATED Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, In thousands of dollars 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenues $ 206,414 $ 173,523 19.0% $ 373,998 $ 310,681 20.4% Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,743 $ 42,239 17.8% $ 67,484 $ 59,479 13.5% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24.1% 24.3% 18.0% 19.1% Profit (loss) from continuing operations $ 12,499 $ 16,341 -23.5% $ 1,043 $ 18,978 -94.5% Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations: Basic $0.28 $0.40 $0.02 $0.47 Diluted $0.28 $0.39 $0.02 $0.45 Adjusted $0.77 $0.75 $1.04 $1.09 Dividends declared per share $0.15 $0.15 $0.30 $0.30





Altus Analytics Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, In thousands of dollars 2022 2021 % Change Constant Currency

% Change 2022 2021 % Change Constant Currency

% Change Revenues $ 82,133 $ 59,336 38.4% 37.0% $ 162,443 $ 113,576 43.0% 43.2% Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,758 $ 8,929 54.1% 49.0% $ 24,989 $ 19,141 30.6% 28.8% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 16.8% 15.0% 15.4% 16.9%



Selected Metrics Bookings $ 23,453 $ 22,123 6.0% 5.1% $ 51,502 $ 43,421 18.6% 18.5% Over Time Revenues $ 70,912 $ 50,123 41.5% 40.6% $ 138,960 $ 92,911 49.6% 49.6% AE software maintenance retention rate 95% 94% 95% 94% Geographical revenue split North America 78% 72% 77% 76% International 22% 28% 23% 24% Cloud adoption rate (as at end of period) 52% 26%





CRE Consulting Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, In thousands of dollars 2022 2021 % Change Constant Currency

% Change 2022 2021 % Change Constant Currency

% Change Revenues Property Tax $ 93,543 $ 86,693 7.9% 10.5% $ 152,011 $ 141,363 7.5% 9.5% Valuation and Cost Advisory 30,913 27,570 12.1% 12.9% 59,894 55,893 7.2% 8.1% Revenues $ 124,456 $ 114,263 8.9% 11.1% $ 211,905 $ 197,256 7.4% 9.1% Adjusted EBITDA Property Tax $ 42,051 $ 39,684 6.0% 10.0% $ 55,358 $ 50,798 9.0% 12.5% Valuation and Cost Advisory 4,508 2,718 65.9% 67.0% 7,422 6,610 12.3% 12.9% Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,559 $ 42,402 9.8% 13.7% $ 62,780 $ 57,408 9.4% 12.5% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 37.4% 37.1% 29.6% 29.1%

*Altus Group uses certain supplementary financial and other measures such as Bookings, Organic Bookings, Over Time Revenues, AE software maintenance retention rate and cloud adoption rate. Since these measures are not standard measures under GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. Refer to the “Non-GAAP and Other Measures” section for more information on each measure.

Q2 2022 Review

On a consolidated basis, revenues were $206.4 million, up 19.0% (19.9% on a constant currency basis) and Adjusted EBITDA was $49.7 million, up 17.8% (20.3% on a constant currency basis). Organic revenue growth was 14.9% (15.8% on a constant currency basis). Adjusted EPS was $0.77, up 2.7% from $0.75 in the second quarter of 2021.

Consolidated profit, in accordance with IFRS, was $12.5 million, down 23.5% from $16.3 million the same period in 2021. Despite the higher Adjusted EBITDA, profit was impacted by restructuring costs related to the 2022 global restructuring program, higher amortization of acquisition-related intangibles related to acquisitions, acquisition and related transition costs related to the acquisition of Rethink Solutions Inc., costs related to organizational and strategic initiatives, and losses on equity derivatives. This was partially offset by profit recognized from the Company’s GeoVerra joint venture and unrealized gains due to foreign exchange.

Altus Analytics revenues increased to $82.1 million, up 38.4% (37.0% on a constant currency basis). Organic revenue growth was up 27.7% (26.3% on a constant currency basis). The acquisitions of StratoDem Analytics and Reonomy represented 10.7% of the total 38.4% revenue growth. Adjusted EBITDA was $13.8 million, up 54.1% (49.0% on a constant currency basis).

Over Time Revenues were $70.9 million, up 41.5% (40.6% on a constant currency basis). On an organic basis, Over Time Revenues were up 28.8% (up 27.9% on a constant currency basis). Sequentially, Over Time Revenues grew 4.2% (4.5% on a constant currency basis) from $68.0 million in the first quarter of 2022. Over Time Revenues benefitted from strong double-digit growth across all the key solutions, with robust customer expansion as well as new customer additions. While the majority of growth continues to come from North America, Altus Analytics also posted notable growth internationally, both in EMEA and APAC.



Bookings in the second quarter were $23.5 million, up 6.0% (5.1% on a constant currency basis). Bookings that are recurring in nature were up significantly. Bookings that relate to one-time engagements were down, due to a number of sizeable one-time projects that closed in the second quarter of 2021 that did not recur. As a result, growth in Organic Bookings* was negative 1.5% (negative 2.4% on a constant currency basis).



As at the end of the second quarter, 52% of Company’s total AE user base had been contracted on ARGUS Cloud, compared to 44% at the end of the first quarter of 2022.



Adjusted EBITDA growth benefitted from higher revenues, improving operating efficiencies and ongoing cost optimization efforts. Additionally, the purchase price accounting adjustments to Reonomy’s deferred revenues negatively impacted Adjusted EBITDA by $0.5 million and had a 0.5% impact to Adjusted EBITDA margin. While gradually improving, Reonomy’s Adjusted EBITDA performance continues to impact margins, which are expected to improve in the second half of the year as more of the anticipated synergies are achieved.

CRE Consulting revenues increased to $124.5 million, up 8.9% (11.1% on a constant currency basis) and Adjusted EBITDA increased to $46.6 million, up 9.8% (13.7% on a constant currency basis).

Property Tax revenues were $93.5 million, up 7.9% (10.5% on a constant currency basis) and Adjusted EBITDA was $42.1 million, up 6.0% (10.0% on a constant currency basis). The annuity billings in the U.K. were a significant contributor in the quarter, representing $33.2 million in revenues (compared to $25.7 million in the second quarter of 2021), the increase reflecting a higher cumulative number of the 2017 cycle cases settled. Most of the growth was organic.



Property Tax revenue growth was driven by strong performance in the U.S. benefitting from increased seasonal case settlements and higher valuations that created increased opportunities for bigger wins. In Canada, revenue performance was largely consistent with the second quarter of 2021; declines in Western Canada were offset by stable performance in Ontario and modest growth in Eastern Canada, reflecting timing of certain market cycles. In the U.K., revenue growth was modest, impacted by foreign currency headwinds that overshadowed the double-digit constant currency growth. The U.K. continues to be impacted by the ongoing a slowdown in settlement activity volumes, however Altus’ pipeline of cases to be settled in upcoming quarters remains robust.



Valuation and Cost Advisory revenues were $30.9 million, up 12.1% (12.9% on a constant currency basis) and Adjusted EBITDA was $4.5 million, up 65.9% (67.0% on a constant currency basis), benefitting from moderate growth at both businesses, as well as a lower compare in the same period last year which included the impact of the cybersecurity incident.

Corporate Costs were $10.6 million, compared to $9.1 million in the same period in 2021. Corporate costs increased primarily due to higher expenditures in Information Technology, professional fees, and costs related to organizational and strategic initiatives.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, Altus initiated a global restructuring program which resulted in additional restructuring costs of $5.5 million in the second quarter. The majority of the restructuring costs relate to employee severance costs reflecting the synergies Altus Group is realizing from recent acquisitions, efficiencies gained from investments in technology, and the ongoing evolution of the Company’s target operating models in support of its strategic initiatives. The Company expects this program to continue throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Update

As at June 30, 2022, bank debt was $345.0 million and cash and cash equivalents were $67.1 million (representing a funded debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 2.63 times, as such ratio is defined in the Company’s credit facility agreement, or a net debt to Adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio* of 2.37 times).

During the quarter, the Company amended its bank credit facilities to further strengthen its financial and liquidity position by increasing its borrowing capacity to $550.0 million from $400.0 million with certain provisions that allow Altus to further increase the limit to $650.0 million. The amended bank facilities also include an increase to the maximum funded debt to EBITDA financial covenant ratio from 4.0 to 4.5, with provisions that allow for a short-term increase up to 5.0 following certain business acquisitions, and are secured with certain of the Company’s assets. The bank credit facilities mature on March 24, 2027, with an additional two-year extension available at the Company’s option.

CFO Transition

The Company also announces that after nearly 15 years at Altus, Angelo Bartolini will be stepping down as its Chief Financial Officer to take some personal time to spend with family and to explore life interests outside of the finance realm. While the Company engages in a comprehensive search process for his successor, Mr. Bartolini will remain in his role until the end of the year or until his successor is named and successfully transitioned.

“During his nearly 15-year tenure at Altus, Angelo has steered the Company through a remarkable period of growth and transformation,” said Jim Hannon. “His many lasting contributions have positioned Altus for continued success, elevated our finance function, and have been central to our strengthened strategic position. On behalf of the Board of Directors, the Company and its many stakeholders, I would like to thank Angelo for his long-standing leadership and immense contributions to our success throughout his very distinguished career at Altus.”

“I am incredibly proud of all that we accomplished over the years, though firmly believe Altus’ best days are still ahead,” added Angelo Bartolini. “Our platform for growth and operational excellence has never been stronger, making this the right time to transition to the next chapter in my life.”

Q2 2022 Results Conference Call & Webcast

Date: Thursday, August 11, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET) Webcast: altusgroup.com (under Investor Relations) Live Call: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free North America) or 416-915-3239 (Toronto area) Replay: available via webcast at altusgroup.com

About Altus Group



Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars, Except for Per Share Amounts)

Three months ended June 30 Six months ended June 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 206,414 $ 173,523 $ 373,998 $ 310,681 Expenses Employee compensation 118,481 101,627 235,448 194,847 Occupancy 1,748 2,026 3,520 3,896 Office and other operating 45,061 31,031 81,144 54,728 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 3,060 3,042 6,264 5,810 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,814 1,193 3,408 2,448 Amortization of intangibles 10,164 7,971 20,849 13,488 Acquisition and related transition costs (income) 2,421 1,898 4,282 7,080 Share of (profit) loss of joint venture (539) 96 (1,145) 485 Restructuring costs (recovery) 5,494 270 13,850 221 (Gain) loss on investments 24 (315) (142) (503) Finance costs (income), net - leases 463 582 960 1,152 Finance costs (income), net - other 995 933 2,474 1,511 Profit (loss) before income taxes 17,228 23,169 3,086 25,518 Income tax expense (recovery) 4,729 6,828 2,043 6,540 Profit (loss) for the period $ 12,499 $ 16,341 $ 1,043 $ 18,978 Profit (loss) for the period attributable to: Non-controlling interest (65) - (3) - Shareholders of the Company 12,564 16,341 1,046 18,978 $ 12,499 $ 16,341 $ 1,043 $ 18,978 Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Currency translation differences (2,126) (3,633) (11,480) (8,142) Items that are not reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Changes in investments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income, net of tax (1,508) 2,357 (2,370) 2,099 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (3,634) (1,276) (13,850) (6,043) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax $ 8,865 $ 15,065 $ (12,807) $ 12,935 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax, attributable to: Non-controlling interest (65) - (3) - Shareholders of the Company 8,930 15,065 (12,804) 12,935 $ 8,865 $ 15,065 $ (12,807) $ 12,935 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the shareholders of the Company during the period Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.28 $ 0.40 $ 0.02 $ 0.47 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.28 $ 0.39 $ 0.02 $ 0.45







Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,124 $ 51,271 Trade receivables and other 236,711 223,315 Income taxes recoverable 5,790 3,280 Derivative financial instruments 1,339 5,868 310,964 283,734 Non-current assets Trade receivables and other 4,384 2,818 Derivative financial instruments 8,069 15,661 Investments 18,393 20,806 Investment in joint venture 17,641 16,496 Deferred tax assets 27,477 24,089 Right-of-use assets 48,158 59,992 Property, plant and equipment 20,666 21,624 Intangibles 287,404 286,670 Goodwill 477,607 467,310 909,799 915,466 Total Assets $ 1,220,763 $ 1,199,200 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables and other $ 203,233 $ 193,388 Income taxes payable 1,392 2,629 Lease liabilities 13,285 13,914 217,910 209,931 Non-current liabilities Trade payables and other 24,149 24,913 Lease liabilities 51,401 57,225 Borrowings 342,860 286,924 Deferred tax liabilities 32,338 27,864 Non-controlling interest - 2,980 450,748 399,906 Total Liabilities 668,658 609,837 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 734,566 726,325 Contributed surplus 22,951 42,364 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 24,589 38,439 Other equity - (244) Retained earnings (deficit) (230,001) (217,406) Equity attributable to the shareholders of the Company 552,105 589,478 Non-controlling interest - (115) Total Shareholders’ Equity 552,105 589,363 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,220,763 $ 1,199,200





Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Six months ended June 30 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Profit (loss) before income taxes $ 3,086 $ 25,518 Adjustments for: Depreciation of right-of-use assets 6,264 5,810 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 3,408 2,448 Amortization of intangibles 20,849 13,488 Finance costs (income), net - leases 960 1,152 Finance costs (income), net - other 2,474 1,511 Share-based compensation 12,677 9,543 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (293) 742 (Gain) loss on investments (142) (503) (Gain) loss on disposal of right-of-use assets, property, plant and equipment and intangibles (13) (243) (Gain) loss on equity derivatives 13,625 (3,743) Share of (profit) loss of joint venture (1,145) 485 Impairment of right-of-use assets 4,260 - Net changes in: Operating working capital (12,596) (24,024) Liabilities for cash-settled share-based compensation (11,909) 2,754 Deferred consideration payables (3,642) 8,691 Contingent consideration payables 3,009 (47) Net cash generated by (used in) operations 40,872 43,582 Less: interest paid on borrowings (3,758) (1,334) Less: interest paid on leases (960) (1,152) Less: income taxes paid (10,806) (3,706) Add: income taxes refunded 105 2,545 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 25,453 39,935 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of options 2,167 9,361 Financing fees paid (1,776) - Proceeds from borrowings 74,500 141,113 Repayment of borrowings (10,712) (13,933) Payments of principal on lease liabilities (7,107) (5,486) Dividends paid (11,878) (10,603) Treasury shares purchased for share-based compensation (4,613) (5,983) Cancellation of shares (8,001) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 32,580 114,469 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of investments (503) (3,345) Purchase of intangibles (7,042) (2,267) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (2,339) (1,730) Proceeds from investment 22 - Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (29,870) (140,302) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (39,732) (147,644) Effect of foreign currency translation (2,448) (2,318) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 15,853 4,442 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 51,271 69,637 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 67,124 $ 74,079





Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Profit (Loss)

The following table provides a reconciliation between Adjusted EBITDA and profit (loss):

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, In thousands of dollars 2022 2021 2022 2021 Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,743 $ 42,239 $ 67,484 $ 59,479 Occupancy costs calculated on a similar basis prior to the adoption of IFRS 16 (1) 3,037 3,309 6,220 6,428 Depreciation of right-of-use assets (3,060) (3,042) (6,264) (5,810) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangibles (11,978) (9,164) (24,257) (15,936) Acquisition and related transition (costs) income (2,421) (1,898) (4,282) (7,080) Unrealized foreign exchange gain (loss) (2) 903 (323) 293 (742) Gain (loss) on disposal of right-of-use assets, property, plant and equipment and intangibles (2) - 5 13 243 Share of profit (loss) of joint venture 539 (96) 1,145 (485) Non-cash share-based compensation costs (3) (5,584) (4,980) (10,204) (7,412) Gain (loss) on equity derivatives net of mark-to-market adjustments on related RSUs and DSUs being hedged (3) (1,780) (449) (4,221) 176 Restructuring (costs) recovery (5,494) (270) (13,850) (221) Gain (loss) on investments (4) (24) 315 142 503 Other non-operating and/or non-recurring income (costs) (5) (5,195) (962) (5,699) (962) Earnings (loss) before finance costs and income taxes 18,686 24,684 6,520 28,181 Finance (costs) income, net - leases (463) (582) (960) (1,152) Finance (costs) income, net - other (995) (933) (2,474) (1,511) Profit (loss) before income taxes 17,228 23,169 3,086 25,518 Income tax (expense) recovery (4,729) (6,828) (2,043) (6,540) Profit (loss) for the period $ 12,499 $ 16,341 $ 1,043 $ 18,978

Management uses the non-GAAP occupancy costs calculated on a similar basis prior to the adoption of IFRS 16 when analyzing financial and operating performance. Included in office and other operating expenses in the interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss). Included in employee compensation expenses in the interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss). Gain (loss) on investments relates to changes in the fair value of investments in partnerships. Other non-operating and/or non-recurring income (costs) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 relate to legal, advisory, and other consulting costs related to organizational and strategic initiatives, including those related to the transition of certain members of our leadership team. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, other non-operating and/or non-recurring income (costs) relate to costs relating to the June 13, 2021 cybersecurity incident. These are included in office and other operating expenses in the interim condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income (loss).





Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share to Profit (Loss)

The following table provides a reconciliation between Adjusted EPS and profit (loss):

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, In thousands of dollars, except for per share amounts 2022 2021 2022 2021 Profit (loss) for the period $ 12,499 $ 16,341 $ 1,043 $ 18,978 Occupancy costs calculated on a similar basis prior to the adoption of IFRS 16 (1) (3,037) (3,309) (6,220) (6,428) Depreciation of right-of-use assets 3,060 3,042 6,264 5,810 Finance costs (income), net - leases 463 582 960 1,152 Amortization of intangibles of acquired businesses 9,574 7,971 20,006 13,488 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) (903) 323 (293) 742 Loss (gain) on disposal of right-of-use assets, property, plant and equipment and intangibles - (5) (13) (243) Non-cash share-based compensation costs 5,584 4,980 10,204 7,412 Loss (gain) on equity derivatives net of mark-to-market adjustments on related RSUs and DSUs being hedged 1,780 449 4,221 (176) Interest accretion on contingent consideration payables - - 6 - Restructuring costs (recovery) 5,494 270 13,850 221 Loss (gain) on hedging transactions, including currency forward contracts and interest expense (income) on swaps (1,504) - (1,504) - Acquisition and related transition costs (income) 2,421 1,898 4,282 7,080 Loss (gain) on investments 24 (315) (142) (503) Share of loss (profit) of joint venture (539) 96 (1,145) 485 Other non-operating and/or non-recurring costs (income) 5,195 962 5,699 962 Tax impact on above (5,470) (2,006) (10,621) (3,942) Adjusted earnings (loss) for the period $ 34,641 $ 31,279 $ 46,597 $ 45,038 Weighted average number of shares - basic 44,507,718 41,049,045 44,339,681 40,801,797 Weighted average number of restricted shares 626,009 586,221 653,752 491,652 Weighted average number of shares - adjusted 45,133,727 41,635,266 44,993,433 41,293,449 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share (2) $ 0.77 $ 0.75 $ 1.04 $ 1.09

Management uses the non-GAAP occupancy costs calculated on a similar basis prior to the adoption of IFRS 16 when analyzing financial and operating performance. Refer to the Non-GAAP and Other Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EPS.





