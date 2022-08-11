Klean Industries Partners with Kodexe to Build the KleanLoop™ Blockchain MVP

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klean Industries Inc ("Klean") is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Kodexe to further develop and implement the KleanLoop™ DApp Blockchain SAS platform that will be used to tokenize all waste and recyclables for the global marketplace. Both Klean and Kodexe are leaders in their respective fields of business for decades. Under the terms of the partnership Kodexe has become a key shareholder of Klean Industries who has developed the initial concepts for the Patent Pending KleanLoop™ process.



The partnership between the two firms is set to take the Blockchain technology to new heights in the application of the technology to waste recycling and resource recovery. The Minimum Viable Product ("MVP"), which is being developed by the Kodexe’s subsidiary, TdMbA International, is already well underway and the second prototype was completed for beta testing in the second quarter of 2022.

The plan is to implement the fully functioning KleanLoop with Klean Industries’ flagship facility in Boardman, Oregon which will recycle approximately 160 metric tonnes of waste tires per day. When completed this project will be the largest fully continuous tire pyrolysis plant in North America focused on producing high quality Recovered Carbon Black ("rCB") and Recovered Fuel Oil ("rFO"). Both tyre pyrolysis derived products will be re-integrated for reuse directly back into the Carbon Black manufacturing supply chain with one of the world’s largest Carbon Black producers. This project will be the first fully circular tire recycling project in North America, which will be used to set the circular standard in both the rubber and tire manufacturing industry and Carbon Black manufacturing sector.

Both Klean and Kodexe are extremely excited about the KleanLoop™ platform and its ability to create a fully transparent recycling and manufacturing marketplace. The Boardman plant will be the first tire recycling project, for that matter waste processing facility, on the Blockchain. It will feature a fully integrated track and trace program for everything it receives and produces that will cross several supply chains. From scrap tire collection to Recovered Carbon Black sales to the carbon emission offset produced by the project.

“With an increasingly regulated industry, data is the only way we can solve the global waste crisis. The industry needs true and accurate data that we can rely on. It’s critically important that industry becomes more compliant and sustainable, and the KleanLoop™ is the system we need that provides transparency throughout the entire supply chain. We are confident that this innovation is the solution that can and will achieve that”, said Jesse Klinkhamer, CEO of Klean Industries Inc.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Klean Industries, and we share the same values and goals so that together we can make a real difference. Our mission has always been to challenge what is established with new innovations using the digital sector to create transformative “systems change” for sustainability. We believe that digital disruptions, such as the KleanLoop™ blockchain platform offers a key technology solution for solving climate change crisis and to preventing further environmental degradation in a socially responsible society”, said Michael Nilsson Pauli, CEO of Kodexe and Technical Director of KleanLoop.

The KleanLoop is a digital solution that provides:

Commodity procurement process

Waste & Resource Tracking

Supply Chain Transparency

Lower Supply Chain Costs

Integrated Payment Options

Scheduling & Delivery Details

Sales CRM & Real-time Notifications

A single source of operational truth & transparency

The platform enables end-to-end supply management for any recycling, waste processing and Waste-to-Energy project. The KleanLoop is the digital supply chain solution that makes projects more transparent, efficient, and cost effective.

The KleanLoop will ensure that All Waste Has Value --- watch our KleanLoop video playlist.

About Kodexe

Kodexe is a business and concept developer whose core team has been developing digital solutions together for more than two decades. Kodexe creates new business and growth in the digital arena. Based on new or existing business ideas, Kodexe develops and launches working solutions, always with the user experience and the business result in focus. Since its inception in 2005, Kodexe has completed hundreds of projects together with customers in many different industries. Kodexe is the customer's partner and advisor in the digital field and acts proactively to give the customer competitive advantages within their industry, always wanting to challenge the unknown and master the impossible by creating technical solutions at the absolute forefront.

For more information about Kodexe, please visit www.kodexe.se

About Klean

Klean Industries comprises an international team of award-winning experts with decades of experience in the design, manufacturing and deployment of alternative energy solutions, including clean power production, waste management, recycling, and resource recovery. Klean uses proven technologies to rapidly develop projects that produce the highest quality recovered fuel oils (”rFO”), recovered Carbon Blacks (“rCB”) and green energy from various kinds of carbon-based wastes. Klean specializes in building projects that use thermal technologies such as gasification, pyrolysis and carbonization, which convert scrap tires, waste plastics and municipal solid waste into domestic energy, sustainable green commodities and new cleantech jobs.

For more information about Klean, please visit www.kleanindustries.com

