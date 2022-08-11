Intermountain Healthcare Announces CEO Leadership Transition

Salt Lake City, UT, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intermountain Healthcare has announced that Marc Harrison, MD, will be transitioning this fall from his leadership role as president and CEO for the organization, a position he has held since 2016. Dr. Harrison has accepted a leadership position to run a healthcare platform business for General Catalyst.

“Marc has helped spur innovation across our organization during his six-year tenure. We are better today because of his outstanding leadership,” said chair of the Intermountain Healthcare Board, former Governor of Utah Mike Leavitt. “At Intermountain, we remain steadfast in our dedication to our patients and the communities we serve. Our leaders and caregivers will continue to carry our important work forward and ensure that the health and well-being of our patients remain at the center of our work.”

The Intermountain Healthcare Board plans to name an interim president and CEO and will conduct a national search for a replacement this fall.

Based in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called SelectHealth with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.



# # #

Attachment