New Apprenticeship Welcomes Scribe Media CEO JeVon McCormick To Its Board of Directors

San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Apprenticeship (NEW) is excited to announce that JeVon McCormick, CEO of Scribe Media has joined its Board of Directors. New Apprenticeship provides enterprise employers with an entry-level tech talent solution by producing trained and accelerated tech-ready talent. A more diverse workplace and improved retention are two key results that come from building your own talent pipeline.

NEW understands that there are unique challenges and roadblocks for underrepresented groups when it comes to getting hired and excelling in tech. Providing pathways for diverse talent is vital for not only continued growth, but for organizational retention. According to Built In’s March 2022 Report on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Technology Industry, more than 67 percent of employees said they would be more inclined to stay in their current role if their employer improved its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts. With the addition of JeVon to its board, NEW is better positioned to serve learners as they grow through digital apprenticeship.

An Austin, Texas resident since 2007, McCormick joins NEW’s board as a successful business leader, author, and public speaker. He has been awarded a number of top honors, including Best CEO by Austin Business Journal in 2021. He was recently awarded the distinguished Entrepreneur of the Year award for 2022 by Ernst & Young, LLP. In 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Scribe Media among 150 companies as #1 Top Company Culture. Scribe Media was also ranked #1 Best Places to Work in Austin, 2019 by Austin Business Journal.

“NEW’s mission inspired me to get involved to help shine light on the broken playbook that is entry into the business world in America. I feel that I have a deep responsibility to give back and assist in opening doors to others so they don’t have to go through the things I went through to achieve success. It’s not an obligation, it’s a responsibility. I want the people we are serving to see that someone like the people we are serving is on the board and is a CEO.” - JeVon McCormick, NEW Board Member

McCormick knows from experience the valuable lessons adversity can teach. The Dayton, Ohio native has been prolific in sharing his own story to encourage others. His memoir, I Got There: How a Mixed-Race Kid Overcame Racism, Poverty, and Abuse to Arrive at the American Dream, tells a harrowing, inspiring story of a young man who created his own success against multitudinous odds. McCormick opens up the floor for dialogue that many may be hesitant to voice, especially in the world of business. It comes as no surprise that he leads a company whose main goal is to help others tell their stories.

Brad Voeller, CEO of NEW, says, “JeVon’s inclusive leadership style personally inspires me and his entrepreneurial insights have already strengthened our team. Our leaders and the apprentices we serve have much to learn from JeVon’s personal journey of embracing an apprenticeship mindset, overcoming seemingly insurmountable obstacles, and pursuing excellence in one’s craft.”

NEW is excited for the continued growth in the historical apprenticeship movement that our leadership team is helping to build. With JeVon joining the organization mission, NEW will continue meeting key needs to our employers, partners, and apprentices.

About New Apprenticeship

Founded in 2016 in San Antonio, TX, New Apprenticeship partners with employers nationally to transform lives by bridging the gap between what schools teach and only experience can bring. Offering programs not only in IT, digital marketing, cloud computing, and data analytics, NEW offers a unique approach to both learning and hiring. The organization continues providing talent for employers in need of a skilled, adaptable, and future-ready workforce. NEW’s experience-based learning and performance coaching system equips talent with the skills they need to accelerate their careers and provides employers with highly qualified and productive talent, creating future leaders in tech. For more information visit: NewApprenticeship.com. Employers can learn more about NEW’s talent solution here.

Follow New Apprenticeship on LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/new-apprenticeship

Follow New Apprenticeship on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/newapprenticeshiptalent