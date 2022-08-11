ArrowMark Financial Corp. Announces Estimated July 2022 Net Asset Value and Announces Sanjai Bhonsle, Chairman & CEO, to Close the NASDAQ Stock Market on Tuesday, August 16th

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArrowMark Financial Corp., (NASDAQ: BANX) (“ArrowMark Financial” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company’s July 31, 2022, estimated and unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) was $21.10, up $0.16 from the prior month.



In addition, ArrowMark Financial announced that Sanjai Bhonsle, Chairman & CEO will be closing the NASDAQ Stock Market, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 4:00pm eastern, in recognition of the two-year anniversary under ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC, and in recognition of its Q2, 2022 financial results released on August 4, 2022.

The ArrowMark Financial Corp. NASDAQ Closing Bell Ceremony can be viewed by livestream at

https://livestream.com/accounts/27896496/events/10557036, beginning at 3:45pm eastern.

About ArrowMark Financial Corp.

ArrowMark Financial is an SEC registered non-diversified, closed-end investment company listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Its investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income. ArrowMark Financial is managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. To learn more, visit ir.arrowmarkfinancialcorp.com.

Disclaimer and Risk Factors:

There is no assurance that ArrowMark Financial will achieve its investment objective. ArrowMark Financial is subject to numerous risks, including investment and market risks, management risk, income and interest rate risks, banking industry risks, preferred stock risk, convertible securities risk, debt securities risk, liquidity risk, valuation risk, leverage risk, non-diversification risk, credit and counterparty risks, market at a discount from net asset value risk and market disruption risk. Shares of closed-end investment companies may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) their net asset value. Shares of ArrowMark Financial may not be appropriate for all investors. Investors should review and consider carefully ArrowMark Financial's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

