Consolidated Water Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. All comparisons are to the same year-ago period unless otherwise noted.



The company will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time tomorrow to discuss the results (see dial-in information below).

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue increased 26% to $21.1 million.





Retail revenue increased 15% to $6.5 million.





Bulk revenue increased 26% to $8.4 million.





Services revenue increased 34% to $5.1 million.





Manufacturing revenue increased to $1.1 million.





Net income from continuing operations attributable to company stockholders was $2.7 million or $0.18 per share.





Paid quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share ($0.34 on an annualized basis), totaling $1.3 million in dividends in the second quarter of 2022.





As of June 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $49.1 million, up $5.9 million from $43.1 million as of March 31, 2022, with working capital at $71.6 million, debt of only $0.3 million, and stockholders’ equity totaling $159.4 million.

Second Quarter 2022 Operational Highlights

Entered into an $82 million agreement (through PERC Water Corporation) to construct and commission a four million gallon per day advanced wastewater treatment facility for Liberty Utilities in Goodyear, Arizona.





Won desalination plant design, build and operate project in the Cayman Islands amounting to approximately $20 million in revenue backlog.

Management Commentary

“In Q2, we showed strong sales improvements across three of our business segments,” stated Consolidated Water CEO, Rick McTaggart. “As a result, our total revenue increased 26% to $21.1 million.

“Our retail segment's results so far this year have been encouraging and based on recent government data we believe tourism arrivals to Grand Cayman could eventually double from current levels to reach pre-pandemic levels.

“During the quarter, we announced two major contract wins. The first project announced was a 10-year, 2.64 million gallon per day seawater desalination plant contract with the Water Authority of the Cayman Islands, where we have been engaged to design, build, sell and subsequently operate a desalination plant in George Town on Grand Cayman. We commenced the permitting and design phase for this plant during this past quarter, and we expect to complete the construction of the plant and begin operations by the fourth quarter of 2023.

“We believe our in-house manufacturing capabilities at Aerex provided us a competitive advantage in winning the seawater desalination plant design, build and operate project in the Cayman Islands. Since 1973, our cost-effective water supply solutions have supported the growth and development of Grand Cayman by supplying safe and affordable potable water to residents and visitors.

“The second project we announced was through our subsidiary, PERC Water Corporation, to construct and commission a four million gallon per day advanced wastewater treatment facility for Liberty Utilities in Goodyear, Arizona. Our fees for the project are expected to total approximately $82 million, with the facility planned to be operational in December 2023 and fully completed by the end of the second quarter of 2024. Construction of this important project has already commenced and will begin to generate significant revenue beginning next quarter.

“With respect to our canceled Rosarito project, the Baja California, Mexico government confirmed publicly that we recently began discussions with the State to potentially resolve the issues related to the cancellation by the government of the project as well as potentially addressing the State’s acute water shortage issues. We cannot presently determine the outcome of the discussions and we have not terminated our efforts to obtain relief through the international arbitration process as a result of these discussions.

“Looking ahead, we see many positive factors driving continued growth in 2022. In addition to the further diminishing effects of the pandemic and the continuing return of tourism in Grand Cayman, we are also seeing increased project bidding activity in the United States and the Caribbean. It has been widely reported that the situation in the Colorado River basin is dire and this is driving water utilities and agricultural users in PERC’s service area to implement extraordinary measures to meet their water demands. All of these factors and trends will continue to drive growth across all of our business segments in the remainder of this year and beyond.”

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Summary

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $21.1 million, up 26% compared to $16.7 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $852,000 in the retail segment, $1.7 million in the bulk segment, $1.3 million in the services segment and $510,000 in the manufacturing segment.

The increase in retail revenue reflects an 8% increase in the volume of water sold. The retail revenue also increased as a result of higher energy costs that increased the energy pass-through component of the company’s water rates, as well as a more favorable rate mix.

The increase in bulk segment revenue was attributable to an increase in energy costs for CW-Bahamas, which increased the energy pass-through component of CW-Bahamas’ rates.

The increase in services segment revenue was due to increases in both plant design and construction revenue and operating and maintenance revenue. The increase in manufacturing segment revenue was due to higher project activity.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 was $7.5 million or 35.5% of total revenue, up 23% from $6.1 million or 36.3% of total revenue for the same year-ago period.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $2.7 million or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.5 million or $(0.10) per basic and diluted share for the same year-ago period.

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the second quarter of 2022, which includes the results of discontinued operations, was $2.3 million or $0.15 per basic and fully diluted share, up from net loss of $1.7 million or $(0.11) per basic and fully diluted share for the same year-ago period.



Cash and cash equivalents totaled $49.1 million as of June 30, 2022, as compared to $43.1 million as of March 31, 2022. The increase was due to cash generated from operating activities.

First Half 2022 Financial Summary

Revenue for the first half of 2022 was $40.6 million, up 20% compared to $33.8 million in the same year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $1.5 million in the retail segment, $2.8 million in the bulk segment, $2.5 million in the services segment and $55,000 in the manufacturing segment.

Retail revenue increased primarily due to an 8% increase in the volume of water sold. The retail revenue also increased as a result of higher energy costs that increased the energy pass-through component of the company’s water rates, as well as a more favorable rate mix.

The increase in bulk segment revenue was due to an increase in energy costs for CW-Bahamas, which increased the energy pass-through component of CW-Bahamas’ rates and, to a lesser extent, an increase of 4% in the volume of water sold by CW-Bahamas.

The increase in services segment revenue was due to increases in both plant design and construction revenue and operating and maintenance revenue.

The increase in manufacturing segment revenue was due to higher project activity.

Gross profit for the first half of 2022 was $14.6 million or 36.0% of total revenue, up 20% from $12.2 million or 36.1% of total revenue in the same year-ago period.

Net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders for the first half of 2022 was $5.0 million or $0.33 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $212,000 or $(0.01) per diluted share in the same year-ago period.

Net income attributable to Consolidated Water stockholders for the half of 2022, which includes the results of discontinued operations, was $4.0 million or $0.26 per fully diluted share, up from net loss of $676,000 or $(0.04) per fully diluted share in the same year-ago period.

Second Quarter Segment Results

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total Revenue $ 6,526,803 $ 8,423,749 $ 5,055,483 $ 1,061,092 $ 21,067,127 Cost of revenue 3,118,411 5,647,583 3,865,867 959,769 13,591,630 Gross profit 3,408,392 2,776,166 1,189,616 101,323 7,475,497 General and administrative expenses 3,345,109 404,072 838,040 339,470 4,926,691 Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net 1,200 — 4,080 — 5,280 Income (loss) from operations $ 64,483 $ 2,372,094 $ 355,656 $ (238,147 ) 2,554,086 Other income, net 397,982 Income before income taxes 2,952,068 Income tax provision 10,152 Net income from continuing operations 2,941,916 Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests 232,197 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders 2,709,719 Loss from discontinued operations (419,833 ) Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $ 2,289,886





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total Revenue $ 5,674,790 $ 6,711,971 $ 3,763,239 $ 551,524 $ 16,701,524 Cost of revenue 2,781,909 4,386,794 2,878,409 589,559 10,636,671 Gross profit 2,892,881 2,325,177 884,830 (38,035 ) 6,064,853 General and administrative expenses 3,318,473 303,856 671,585 430,390 4,724,304 Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net 3,360 — — (2,900,000 ) (2,896,640 ) Income (loss) from operations $ (422,232 ) $ 2,021,321 $ 213,245 $ (3,368,425 ) (1,556,091 ) Other income, net 233,114 Loss before income taxes (1,322,977 ) Income tax benefit (6,845 ) Net loss from continuing operations (1,316,132 ) Income attributable to non-controlling interests 197,138 Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders (1,513,270 ) Loss from discontinued operations (151,379 ) Net loss attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $ (1,664,649 )

First Half Segment Results

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total Revenue $ 12,840,003 $ 15,774,393 $ 9,799,303 $ 2,211,333 $ 40,625,032 Cost of revenue 6,172,151 10,334,702 7,515,047 1,981,871 26,003,771 Gross profit 6,667,852 5,439,691 2,284,256 229,462 14,621,261 General and administrative expenses 6,795,515 714,375 1,618,014 664,904 9,792,808 Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net 1,200 — 16,538 — 17,738 Income (loss) from operations $ (126,463 ) $ 4,725,316 $ 682,780 $ (435,442 ) 4,846,191 Other income, net 717,709 Income before income taxes 5,563,900 Income tax provision 56,425 Net income from continuing operations 5,507,475 Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests 473,627 Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders 5,033,848 Loss from discontinued operations (1,027,147 ) Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $ 4,006,701





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Retail Bulk Services Manufacturing Total Revenue $ 11,386,095 $ 12,957,941 $ 7,304,085 $ 2,156,720 $ 33,804,841 Cost of revenue 5,489,903 8,541,947 5,600,337 1,981,291 21,613,478 Gross profit 5,896,192 4,415,994 1,703,748 175,429 12,191,363 General and administrative expenses 6,689,483 681,359 1,393,605 724,343 9,488,790 Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net (246,640 ) 1,500 (433 ) (2,900,000 ) (3,145,573 ) Income (loss) from operations $ (1,039,931 ) $ 3,736,135 $ 309,710 $ (3,448,914 ) (443,000 ) Other income, net 547,722 Income before income taxes 104,722 Income tax benefit (9,505 ) Net income from continuing operations 114,227 Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests 325,931 Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders (211,704 ) Loss from discontinued operations (464,173 ) Net loss attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $ (675,877 )

CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,093,162 $ 40,358,059 Certificate of deposit 2,518,493 2,500,000 Accounts receivable, net 22,680,801 27,349,307 Inventory 3,565,223 2,504,832 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,988,445 2,558,822 Contract assets 1,098,240 489,961 Current assets of discontinued operations 413,187 1,173,741 Total current assets 83,357,551 76,934,722 Property, plant and equipment, net 50,938,339 52,946,539 Construction in progress 2,034,413 710,863 Inventory, noncurrent 4,933,103 4,733,010 Investment in OC-BVI 1,512,747 1,715,905 Goodwill 10,425,013 10,425,013 Intangible assets, net 3,106,667 3,401,666 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,298,165 2,681,137 Net asset arising from put/call options 404,000 128,000 Other assets 2,430,208 2,204,013 Long-term assets of discontinued operations 21,141,805 21,146,186 Total assets $ 182,582,011 $ 177,027,054 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 4,049,709 $ 2,831,925 Accounts payable - related parties 766,775 163,947 Accrued compensation 1,238,127 1,435,542 Dividends payable 1,325,011 1,320,572 Current maturities of operating leases 563,643 592,336 Current portion of long-term debt 85,533 62,489 Contract liabilities 3,225,682 513,878 Deferred revenue 344,539 583,646 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 193,062 182,322 Total current liabilities 11,792,081 7,686,657 Long-term debt, noncurrent 166,272 152,038 Deferred tax liabilities 1,155,362 1,236,723 Noncurrent operating leases 1,850,860 2,137,394 Other liabilities 141,000 141,000 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations 2,921 7,819 Total liabilities 15,108,496 11,361,631 Commitments and contingencies Equity Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 38,239 and 28,635 shares, respectively 22,943 17,181 Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,285,523 and 15,243,693 shares, respectively 9,171,314 9,146,216 Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued — — Additional paid-in capital 88,178,390 87,812,432 Retained earnings 62,004,903 60,603,056 Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity 159,377,550 157,578,885 Non-controlling interests 8,095,965 8,086,538 Total equity 167,473,515 165,665,423 Total liabilities and equity $ 182,582,011 $ 177,027,054

CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 21,067,127 $ 16,701,524 $ 40,625,032 $ 33,804,841 Cost of revenue (including purchases from related parties of $640,937 and $129,401 for the three months ended, and $1,480,369 and $285,383 for the six months ended, June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively) 13,591,630 10,636,671 26,003,771 21,613,478 Gross profit 7,475,497 6,064,853 14,621,261 12,191,363 General and administrative expenses (including purchases from related parties of $24,231 and $24,299 for the three months ended, and $48,462 and $28,728 for the six months ended, June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively) 4,926,691 4,724,304 9,792,808 9,488,790 Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net 5,280 (2,896,640 ) 17,738 (3,145,573 ) Income (loss) from operations 2,554,086 (1,556,091 ) 4,846,191 (443,000 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 110,916 174,645 291,603 335,009 Interest expense (2,724 ) (2,638 ) (6,805 ) (5,498 ) Profit-sharing income from OC-BVI 8,100 4,050 18,225 10,125 Equity in the earnings of OC-BVI 19,551 10,726 51,317 26,506 Net unrealized gain on put/call options 201,000 31,000 276,000 162,000 Other 61,139 15,331 87,369 19,580 Other income, net 397,982 233,114 717,709 547,722 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,952,068 (1,322,977 ) 5,563,900 104,722 Income tax provision (benefit) 10,152 (6,845 ) 56,425 (9,505 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 2,941,916 (1,316,132 ) 5,507,475 114,227 Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests 232,197 197,138 473,627 325,931 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders 2,709,719 (1,513,270 ) 5,033,848 (211,704 ) Loss from discontinued operations (419,833 ) (151,379 ) (1,027,147 ) (464,173 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders $ 2,289,886 $ (1,664,649 ) $ 4,006,701 $ (675,877 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders Continuing operations $ 0.18 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.33 $ (0.01 ) Discontinued operations (0.03 ) (0.01 ) (0.07 ) (0.03 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.15 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.26 $ (0.04 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders Continuing operations $ 0.18 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.33 $ (0.01 ) Discontinued operations (0.03 ) (0.01 ) (0.07 ) (0.03 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.15 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.26 $ (0.04 ) Dividends declared per common and redeemable preferred shares $ 0.085 $ 0.085 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of: Basic earnings per share 15,285,523 15,201,682 15,285,523 15,201,571 Diluted earnings per share 15,436,421 15,201,682 15,435,956 15,201,571



