Flottman Company Receives Two Best of Category and Six Individual Print Awards

Northern Kentucky / Cincinnati, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2021-22 Print Excellence Awards hosted by the Graphic Media Alliance recognized Flottman Company’s print expertise with six (6) individual printing awards and two (2) best of category awards. Flottman Company is a premier manufacturer of miniature folded printed literature and a diverse full-service commercial printer for numerous client verticals. Flottman Company as a woman owned, WBENC certified, third generation, family business, continues to be an innovative thought leader in the commercial printing, pharmaceutical and manufacturing industries. These multiple awards make Flottman Company one of this year’s most decorated printing facilities across the entire alliance of two hundred and fifty (250) printers representing Ohio, Michigan and Northern Kentucky.

Each of Flottman Company’s six entries into the 2022 Graphic Media Alliance’s Print Excellence Awards received recognition and two were named best of class by the judges.

Flottman Company received the follow awards:

Best of Categories:

Programs – Solemn Mass of Consecration – Diocese of Covington

Newsletters and House Organs – Bread of Life – Diocese of Covington

Gold Award – Programs – Solemn Mass of Consecration – Diocese of Covington

Silver Award – Newsletters – Bread of Life – Diocese of Covington

Silver Award – Design – Marketing Advisor – Corken Steel

Silver Award – Campaign Activation – Enrollment Campaign – St. Xavier High School

Silver Award – Brochure Design/Print – Leaders Start Here – Covington Latin School

Bronze Award – Corporate Communications – Marketing Advisor – Corken Steel

Flottman’s award-winning entries included digital, graphic design, corporate communications, collateral brochures, direct mailers, event programs and out-of-home marketing. The Flottman partners whom commissioned the work will each receive their own replica of the award.

“I am excited for our team here at Flottman Company to receive this level of recognition,” said Sue Flottman Steller, President of Flottman Company, “everyone here strives to deliver quality products that exceed customer expectations and these awards emphasize that success.”

Annually, the Graphic Media Alliance holds the Print Excellence Award competition to recognize printer companies in Ohio, Michigan and Northern Kentucky for print quality, creativity and innovation across thirty-four (34) production categories. This year the competition received three hundred and fifty (350) entries from forty-three (43) different companies.

Entries are judged for quality, design, craftsmanship and production. This year’s entries were judged by two impartial, expert judges; Ken Eberhart, retired from Merrick Printing, Louisville, Kentucky and Jeff Ekstein of Willow Printing Group, Ontario Canada; combined they have over 75 years of print expertise. The Graphic Media Alliance’s new president Andrew Shaw oversaw the judging for his first time and was in awe of the entire process. Shaw commented that, “The level of detail in which our judges review each entry is profound, in many categories our judges found it an enormous challenge to pick only one winner, I too was impressed with the quantity, diversity and quality of the entries.”

On August 17, 2022 at the Americas Print Show 2022, hosted by the Americas Printing Association Network (APAN) and the Graphic Media Alliance, there will be the Millcraft Print Excellence Grand Awards Ceremony where the Best of Category winners will be honored and from those winners the Best of Show Overall will be named.

Flottman Company: www.FlottmanCo.com – Flottman Company is a privately held, family-owned, 100-year young print manufacturing facility headquartered in Northern Kentucky. Flottman Company is a Certified Woman’s Business Enterprise in its third generation of family leadership. Flottman specializes in commercial printing, the production of miniature folded and printed pharmaceutical literature and digital marketing. Flottman Company: One Company, Many Solutions is also home to FUSIONWRX Inc (Marketing Specialists) and Rxperts Group (Complete Pharmaceutical Packaging Solutions.) Flottman Company is a registered WBENC Company. www.FlottmanCo.com.

