Predictive Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

EAGAN, Minn., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) today announced the financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022, which shows a strong balance sheet with a solid cash balance, commensurate equity and no debt. Highlights from the quarter include:



Commercialization launch of PeDAL, our innovative AI product, and presence at BIO International that included one-on-one partnering meetings with pharmaceutical and biotech companies

The appointment of Julia Kirshner, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

The consolidation and expansion of the research and development arm in Pittsburgh with the move of TumorGenesis to that location

An increase of cash and equivalents from $25 million on March 31, 2022, to $28 million at quarter end, which represents a positive change of 12%

Q2 2022 financial results

Predictive Oncology’s recognized net sales revenue of $0.4 million for the quarter was an increase of 6% from the comparative three-month period in 2021. The positive change was mainly due to zPREDICTA recognizing sales of $0.1 million.

The gross profit margin grew from 59% in the second quarter of 2021 to 64% for the comparable quarter of 2022. The increase is directly attributable to zPREDICTA with strong margins.

Net cash used in operating activities was $6.4 million and $5.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively, primarily because of the increase in operating costs associated with zPREDICTA and POAI’s PeDAL commercial strategy.

General and administrative expenses increased from $2.1 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, to $2.4 million for the corresponding quarter in 2022. Operations expenses increased from $0.6 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to $0.9 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to higher staffing at zPREDICTA. This was partially offset by the timing of research and development expenses and lower consulting expenses.

Quarterly sales and marketing expenses of the company increased by $0.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, to $0.3 million, as compared to the corresponding period in 2021, due to staff-related expenses and the implementation of advertising and marketing initiatives.

Current market conditions, coupled with POAI’s lower quantitative valuation of zPREDICTA, resulted in a $7.2 million (non-cash) goodwill impairment in the quarter. zPREDICTA is anticipating stronger business growth in the second half of the year with current and potential customers of its validated models for multiple myeloma (existing), breast cancer (new) and pancreatic cancer (new), as well as the development of new therapies in immuno-oncology.

Other developments

First is the strategic move POAI made to further strengthen the company’s scientific and product offerings with the appointment of Dr. Julia Kirshner as Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Kirshner was elevated from her role as Senior Vice President of Predictive Oncology and President of zPREDICTA (the company she founded and POAI acquired in Q4 2021). Dr. Kirshner will focus on the integration of POAI’s product lines and future development of its scientific programs. She will also be working closely with Dr. Pamela Bush, Senior Vice President of Strategic Sales and Business Development, to identify and meet customer needs and provide expanded solutions along the AI and drug development continuum.

Second is POAI’s decision to streamline the company’s research and development operations, which Dr. Kirshner will oversee. POAI will consolidate its TumorGenesis division by moving this business from Massachusetts to the flagship location in Pittsburgh, PA. By doing this, POAI can better focus on growth opportunities with its artificial intelligence technology and lab functions, while reducing overhead and centralizing scientific operations. This also provides the potential to bring in greater revenue levels as the company explores more expanded offerings for clients in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

Additionally, POAI attended the BIO International conference in June, specifically presenting PeDAL and Soluble Biotech. POAI launched the PeDAL platform as part of a comprehensive business development and marketing plan aimed to establish key relationships with targeted pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Soluble Biotech also looked to expand its customer base at the conference with parallel initiatives.

Shareholder earnings call

POAI will conduct a 2Q 2022 shareholder earnings call to take place on Friday, August 12, at 12:00 PM ET. The links to register for the webcast will be available at the links below:

To register and view the webcast, please go to this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/it32fi7n.

For Q&A’s, please register here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI2e83830dc64a4a8c8a33753ecde1ac52

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) is a knowledge-driven company, applying artificial intelligence to develop personalized cancer therapies that improve patient outcomes. The company, which offers a suite of solutions for oncology drug development, operates through four segments (Skyline, Helomics, zPREDICTA and Soluble), which covers five subsidiaries: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble Biotech, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical.

Helomics Holding Corporation is involved in applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) in the Company’s precision medicine business, to offer AI-driven predictive models of tumor drug response to enhance clinical results for patients and to aid diagnostic, biotech and pharmaceutical companies in new personalized diagnostic and drug development. Skyline Medical Inc. (“Skyline Medical”) sells the STREAMWAY System®, a fully automated wall-mounted product, which is utilized to dispose of an unlimited quantity of suction fluid in an operating room setting. It offers continuous performance for medical practitioners by effectively eradicating the healthcare professional’s exposure to potentially infectious liquids gathered during surgical and other medical operations. Soluble Biotech Inc. is involved in research and commercialization focused on protein production, stability studies and solubility improvements. zPREDICTA, Inc. does tumor-specific research using in vitro models for oncology and drug development. TumorGenesis serves as the company’s arm for research and development for zPREDICTA, Soluble and Helomics. This subsidiary is also involved in cellular media kit production which aids cancer cells to grow outside the body of patients while preserving their proteomic and RNA/DNA signatures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions about our operations and the investments we make. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue and financial performance, projected costs, prospects, changes in management, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “would,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) (audited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 28,249,452 $ 28,202,615 Accounts Receivable 336,397 354,196 Inventories 474,616 387,684 Prepaid Expense and Other Assets 763,053 513,778 Total Current Assets 29,823,518 29,458,273 Fixed Assets, net 2,300,327 2,511,571 Intangibles, net 3,790,637 3,962,118 Lease Right-of-Use Assets 505,667 814,454 Other Long-Term Assets 75,618 167,065 Goodwill - 6,857,790 Total Assets $ 36,495,767 43,771,271 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 983,672 $ 1,021,774 Accrued Expenses and other liabilities 856,654 1,262,641 Derivative Liability 32,318 129,480 Deferred Revenue 530,797 186,951 Lease Liability 421,736 639,662 Total Current Liabilities 2,825,177 3,240,508 Lease Liability – Net of current portion 113,462 239,664 Other long-term liabilities 21,731 25,415 Total Liabilities 2,960,370 3,505,587 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred Stock, 20,000,000 authorized inclusive of designated below Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, $.01 par value, 2,300,000 shares authorized, 79,246 shares outstanding 792 792 Common Stock, $.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 78,155,127 and 65,614,597 outstanding 781,551 656,146 Additional paid-in capital 174,555,375 167,649,028 Accumulated Deficit (141,802,321 ) (128,040,282 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 33,535,397 40,265,684 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 36,495,767 $ 43,771,271

PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET LOSS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 371,591 $ 350,207 $ 686,159 $ 630,524 Cost of goods sold 134,075 142,877 243,518 240,635 Gross profit 237,516 207,330 442,641 389,889 General and administrative expense 2,351,696 2,077,973 4,775,347 5,348,750 Operations expense 909,113 567,796 1,800,184 1,142,608 Sales and marketing expense 271,022 159,788 575,489 274,429 Loss on impairment of goodwill 7,231,093 - 7,231,093 - Total operating loss (10,525,408 ) (2,598,227 ) (13,939,472 ) (6,375,898 ) Other income 41,047 57,033 83,477 85,292 Other expense (2,217 ) (1,829 ) (3,206 ) (236,801 ) Gain (loss) on derivative instruments 95,254 (30,909 ) 97,162 64,762 Net loss $ (10,391,324 ) $ (2,573,932 ) $ (13,762,039 ) $ (6,462,645 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders per common shares-basic and diluted $ (10,391,324 ) $ (2,573,932 ) $ (13,762,039 ) $ (6,462,645 ) Loss per common share basic $ (0.15 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.15 ) Loss per common share diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.20 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted average shared used in computation - basic 68,896,506 51,581,762 67,374,250 44,089,157 Weighted average shared used in computation - diluted 68,896,506 51,581,762 67,374,250 44,089,157

Media relations contact:

Predictive Oncology

Theresa Ferguson

630-566-2003

tferguson@predictive-oncology.com

Investor relations contact:

Landon Capital

Keith Pinder

(404) 995-6671

kpinder@landoncapital.net