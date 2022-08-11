Rising Popularity of Cosmetic Dentistry Favoring Surgical Loupes and Cameras Market Growth Potential, Says Fact.MR

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At present, the global surgical loupes and cameras market stands at US$ 415 Million and is projected to increase at 8% CAGR over the next four years.



Increasing healthcare expenditure and supportive government initiatives to boost awareness about oral care are expected to drive surgical loupes and cameras market potential. Rising number of surgeries and technological advancements are also anticipated to favor surgical loupe and camera sales over the coming years.

Key surgical loupe and camera manufacturers are expected to focus on product innovation to drive their sales funnel and maximize revenue generation. Some of the prime players profiled in this new survey by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Rose Micro Solutions, L.A. Lens, Keeler Ltd., SurgiTel, PeriOptix Inc., SheerVision Incorporated, and ErgonoptiX.

Which Product Type Will Be Popular Going Forward?

“Surgical Loupes & Surgical Cameras to Witness High Demand”

The global surgical loupes and cameras market based on product type is segmented into surgical loupes, surgical cameras, and surgical headlights.

Increasing focus on healthcare across the world has positively influenced the surgical equipment industry and this trend is projected to be rife over the coming years as well.

Rising number of surgeries being performed across the world is also expected to drive the demand for surgical cameras and surgical loupes through 2026. Surgical loupe sales are predicted to increase at a CAGR of around 8% over the next four years. Sales revenue of the surgical cameras segment is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 102 million by the end of the forecast period. Dental loupe cameras are projected to be highly popular owing to increasing awareness of dental health and hygiene.

Key Segments Covered in the Surgical Loupes and Cameras Industry Survey

By Product Type :



Surgical Loupes

Surgical Cameras Surgical Headlights





By Modality:



Clip-On Loupes

Headband-mounted Loupes



By End User:



Dental Clinics

Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers



By Region:



North America

Latin America Europe Asia Pacific MEA





Competitive Landscape

Companies in the surgical loupes and cameras market are expected to focus on product innovation and new launches that would help them increase their sales, and thereby, overall market share as well.

In November 2020, Enova Illumination, a leading organization providing illumination solutions, announced the launch of its new lighting solutions. Axis™ LED Light with Activ™ Battery System is suitable for dental, cosmetic, maxillofacial, and oral procedures.



Key players in the Surgical Loupes and Cameras Market

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Rose Micro Solutions

L.A. Lens

Keeler Ltd.

SurgiTel

PeriOptix Inc.



Key Takeaways from Surgical Loupes and Cameras Market Study

At present, the global surgical loupes and cameras market is valued at US$ 415 million.

Sales of surgical loupes and cameras are projected to surge ahead at 8% CAGR through 2026.

The market is set to attain a US$ 566.5 million valuations by the end of 2026.

Increasing popularity of cosmetic dentistry, rising focus on oral care, growing availability of affordable surgical instruments, and rising geriatric population are expected to positively influence surgical loupes and cameras market growth.

The United States surgical loupes and cameras market accounts for US$ 138 million in 2022.

The market in Japan is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2026.

The market for surgical loupes and cameras in Canada is expected to progress at a CAGR of 6.8%.



