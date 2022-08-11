Spray Dried Food Market is projected to secure a CAGR of 7.7% during forecast period 2022 – 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global spray dried food market is projected to reach a value of US$ 1,13,260.9 Mn by the end of 2032, with sales growing at a positive CAGR of 7.7% for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The spray dried food market is predicted to reach an estimated US$ 54,122.2 Mn in 2022. There’s been a surge in the popularity of spray dried food as it does not change the aroma and even retains the texture of the food product. Again, the target market is expanding because of its cost-effectiveness when compared to freeze dried food.



Rising demand and consumption of convenient and ready-to-eat food products are likely to supplement the sales of spray dried food products. An urban and fast-paced lifestyle coupled with shifts in consumer preferences is backing the advancing ready-to-eat food products market, which fuels the target market. Another primary market driver is the growing dairy industry. The spray dryers remove the water content from food preventing bacteria growth through dehydration, thus extending the shelf life of the dairy products.

Moreover, increasing consumer awareness about health benefits associated with spray dried food products results in a surge in the consumption of the same. Spray drying of food ensures that consumers get to experience the natural taste as it retains the original flavor. All these factors bode well for the market.



“Increasing demand from the dairy industry coupled with growing popularity of spray dried food products will further propel the growth of the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:



Stringent food safety regulations and high cost of production to restrain market growth.

Spray dried food market in North America holds market share of 27.8%.

Europe is to account for 24.5% of the overall market share.

Start-up ecosystem to positively influence market growth.

Competitive Landscape



Nestle, Unilever, Ajinomoto, Delecto Foods, and Mercer Foods among others are some of the major players in the spray dried food market profiled in the full version of the report.

Major market players are focusing on providing healthier food products to consumers. They are employing new manufacturing technologies that will lower the costs of equipment and consumption of energy.

More Insights into the Spray Dried Foods Market Report



In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global spray dried food market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and range, the market is segmented based on type (fruits & vegetables, beverage, dairy products, fish), application (supermarkets/ hypermarkets, independent retailers, specialist retailers, online stores, others), category (specialist retailers, supermarkets/ hypermarkets, independent retailers, other end users), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on regional growth, North America spray dried food market is anticipated to account for about 27.8% of the market share. This regional market is likely to dominate at the international level due to heightened consumer awareness of health benefits associated with spray dried food products. Presence of favorable governmental policies will also aid target market expansion.

Europe is expected to have a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The spray dried food market in Europe holds a 24.5% share of the overall market. This growth can be attributed to the growing preference for convenient food products. High demand for such products has led to high demand for refrigerated and easy-to-cook foods. This and the expanding dairy and snacking industry contribute to regional market growth over the forecast period.

Key Segments in the Spray Dried Food Market

By Type:

Fruits and vegetables

Beverage

Dairy Products

Fish

By Application:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Specialist Retailers

Online Stores

Other





By Category:

Specialist Retailers

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe





