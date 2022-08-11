Reborn Coffee, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $7.2 Million Initial Public Offering

Brea, California, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee, Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN) (“Reborn”, or the “Company”), a California-based retailer of specialty coffee, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 1,440,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $7.2 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, Reborn has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 216,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price per share, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on August 12, 2022, under the ticker symbol “REBN” and the offering is expected to close on or about August 16, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to open new company-owned retail locations, develop a franchise program and for general corporate purposes.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

About Reborn Coffee, Inc.

Reborn Coffee, Inc. is focused on serving high quality, specialty-roasted coffee at retail locations, kiosks and cafes. Reborn is an innovative company that strives for constant improvement in the coffee experience through exploration of new technology and premier service, guided by traditional brewing techniques. Reborn believes they differentiate themselves from other coffee roasters through innovative techniques, including sourcing, washing, roasting, and brewing their coffee beans with a balance of precision and craft.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, including with respect to the proposed initial public offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

