New Pro Football League Owned by Former NFL Legends

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Independent Sports (AIS) is pleased to announce the launch of the Independent Professional Football League (IPFL). The league has developed more than two dozen teams who are set to make their debut in various states across the US, in June of 2023.

The IPFL is partnering with 32 Former NFL Legends, to form the first Private Professional Football League, owned and operated by the Superstars who made football great. All 32 IPFL Franchise Teams, are owned by Former NFL Players such as: Andre Rison, Brian Mitchell, JaMarcus Russell, Vernon Fox, Tyrone Hughes, Rod Gardner, Daunte Culpepper and Ray Rice, just to name a few. With IPFL Commissioner, Jamal Anderson, leading the way, with Warren Sapp as Deputy Commissioner. The 2023 Indie Pro Football Inaugural Season will forever "Change The Face of Football!".

This new league gives Athletes an opportunity to play for Football's greatest, on a professional level, where players will be paid to perform and compete in nationally televised games. The IPFL targets untapped talent allowing athletes (players who currently have no option to play for pay) to earn a per game salary. The organization combines the energy of America's fastest-growing youth sports with electrifying athletes to create world-class entertainment designed to recognize and connect athletes and fans on both the national and local levels.

The IPFL age divisions are as follows:

Lil Kids division 8yr-9yr

Big Kids division 10yr-11yr

Youth division 12yr-14yr

Teen division 15yr-17yr

Adult division 18yr and up

The IPFL consists of 32 Franchise Team within 16 AIS selected States which are divided into Two Territories (Atlantic & Pacific). Each state is then divided into Two Zones, within each state, represented by IPFL Zone A and IPFL Zone B

The AIS is bringing Indie Pro Sports and Indie Pro Football to the following States:

Atlantic: GA, LA, MS, AL, NC, VA, OH, NJ

Pacific: IA, TX, NE, AR, AZ, UT, CA, OR

The IPFL is giving the best Athletes the opportunity to showcase their talents and give them an opportunity to strive in a positive environment. The IPFL is now open for registration for all age divisions. You may sign up by visiting www.IndieProFootball.com.

GO INDIE PRO!

Our message to the Youth - "Come Catch a Football… Instead of Catching a Case."

The Independent Professional Football League Headquarters is located at 120 S. Hill Street, Griffin, GA,30223. The IPFL can be reached at (404)369-0207. You may visit our website at www.IndieProFootball.com.

