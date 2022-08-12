Happy Dad Hard Seltzer Releases New Limited Edition Banana Flavor With an NFT Twist

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Happy Dad Hard Seltzer has released a new limited edition Banana flavor today. Happy Dad will be the first Hard Seltzer brand to release an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) based product to retail stores. The packaging includes the most popular NFT to date, a Bored Ape, from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection.

Happy Dad Banana will be available in a 12-can pack with only 10,000 cases (20,000 12-packs) in the market. The number 10,000 coincides with the NFT community, as a majority of NFT collections sell only 10,000 NFTs. This is a limited release and will not be produced again.

Ahead of today's announcement, Happy Dad Banana, was featured and enjoyed on last week's Full Send Podcast with guest Elon Musk. The podcast episode has over 8.6 million views.

"We are big NFT fans over here at Happy Dad and it made sense for us to purchase a Bored Ape. We wanted to create something unique for everyone to enjoy, while also having the NFT community involved. Obviously, banana is a bold flavor and hasn't been seen before, but we nailed the flavor and it's refreshing and delicious." - Sam Shahidi, Co-Founder & CEO of Happy Dad Hard Seltzer

In addition to Banana, Happy Dad Hard Seltzer's best selling variety pack includes: Wild Cherry, Watermelon, Lemon-Lime & Pineapple with the following product specs:

ABV: 5%

12oz full-size cans

With Electrolytes

Gluten Free

1g of Sugar

100 Calories

No Artificial Flavors

Happy Dad is independently owned and sold over 1 million cases (2 12-packs) in the first 12 months of launch. To date, Happy Dad has sold 26.4 million cans. Happy Dad is currently the #1 followed and engaged Hard Seltzer brand on Instagram with over 950k followers. Most recently, Happy Dad has partnered with UFC star, "Sugar" Sean O'Malley and The Pivot Podcast with Retired NFL Stars, Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder & Fred Taylor.

Happy Dad Banana is available in 14 states: AL, AZ, CA, FL, GA, KY, MA, NV, NJ, NY, RI, SC, TN & TX.

To find Happy Dad Hard Seltzer near you, please visit https://www.happydad.com or learn more at @happydad on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter or @drinkhappydad on Facebook.

About Happy Dad: Happy Dad Hard Seltzer was founded in June 2021 by Sam Shahidi, John Shahidi and Kyle Forgeard (Nelk Boys). The company operates out of Orange County, California. Happy Dad urges all customers and consumers to drink responsibly. For more information visit https://www.happydad.com.

Contact: Jenn Jaeger (jenn@happydad.com)

