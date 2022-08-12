SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Releases Second Quarter Results for 2022

Received zoning approvals for over 3.8 million square feet of residential development in the second quarter on 3 projects in the Greater Toronto Area, including Vaughan, Scarborough, and Pickering;

In excess of 3.0 million square feet of construction activity is currently underway, principally on high rise residential projects in Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa;



Shopping centre leasing activity continues to improve with occupancy levels, inclusive of committed deals, increasing to 97.6% in Q2 2022, representing a 40 basis points increase from Q1 2022;

Net income and comprehensive income per Unit increased by $0.34 to $0.90 as compared to the same period in 2021;

Net rental income and other increased by $5.8 million or 4.9% as compared to the same period in 2021;

Same Properties NOI inclusive of ECL (1) increased by $6.1 million or 5.0% as compared to the same period in 2021. Same Properties NOI excluding ECL (1) increased by $2.6 million or 2.1% as compared to the same period in 2021;

FFO per unit with adjustments and excluding various anomalous items (1) increased by $0.03 or 5.8% to $0.55 as compared to the same period in 2021;

Completed the purchase of approximately 38 acres of industrial lands in Pickering, adjacent to Hwy 407, and construction has now commenced on 241,000 square feet of industrial space for the 16-acre Phase 1 development, of which 53% has already been pre-leased by a growing Canadian furniture retailer;

Received municipal approvals and commenced construction of an approximate 200,000 square foot flagship Canadian Tire store on Laird Drive in Toronto together with approximately 25,000 square feet of additional retail space. Completion is scheduled for 2024.

“We continue to see improvement in customer traffic to our shopping centres which in turn generated steady increased levels of leasing activity that began earlier in 2022. We anticipate that this momentum will continue for the rest of 2022 which should have a positive impact on both our occupancy and earnings. We are pleased with this noticeable improvement in leasing activity and the associated improvement in metrics. Cash collections continue to improve, again exceeding 98% for the quarter, and we expect these levels to return to pre-COVID levels over the remainder of the year. Notwithstanding the recent upward movement in interest rates, our Walmart-anchored retail portfolio continues to demonstrate its strength and alignment with Canadian consumers; and thus has maintained its value for IFRS purposes during the quarter.

The improvement in our operating performance is further reflected in our financial results for the quarter. Our FFO per Unit as adjusted for anomalous items(1) increased by $0.03 or 5.8% to $0.55, and net income and comprehensive income per Unit increased by $0.34 or 60.8% to $0.90, as compared to the same quarter in the prior year”.

At SmartVMC, currently our largest development initiative, but just one of many master-planned projects, beginning in Q3 2020, we have thus far closed on 1,763 units in the first three Transit City condominium phases, resulting in $0.38 in FFO per Unit(1) and $0.39 in net income and comprehensive income per Unit. Excitement around SmartVMC continues as the 120,000 square foot world class YMCA opened during the quarter, a huge step in the evolution at this city’s growth. Through our residential banner, SmartLiving, our mixed-use intensification program continues to be a source of additional accretive growth, demonstrated by the launch of presale activity at Park Place where to date we have pre-sold approximately 50% of units released, demonstrating that SmartVMC operates outside the ebb and flow of other one-off residential developments owing to its master plan around mass transit and its strategic location in the GTA. Park Place, which includes approximately 1100 units in two stunning 56 and 48 storey towers, will be built on approximately two acres of the 53 acres of the recently acquired western lands at SmartVMC. At the Artwalk, another neighborhood within VMC, we have presold 100% of units released and we expect to begin construction of this multi-phased project later this year on a portion of lands previously occupied by Walmart at SmartVMC. Also, during the quarter, we successfully closed all 22 presold townhomes at Transit City and construction is progressing on time and on budget for the fourth and fifth fully sold-out phases of Transit City condominiums with full deposits representing 20% of each unit’s purchase price having now been received, with closings expected to commence early in 2023. The 454-unit Millway rental tower is also proceeding on time and on budget with initial tenancies expected to begin later this year. We intend to develop approximately 20.0 million square feet of mixed-use space at SmartVMC alone, on which together with the City of Vaughan, we are also planning a 9-acre park which, over time, will become the focal point of this landmark city centre development.

Not that long ago our company was primarily focused on value-oriented retail with Walmart as its driving force. Today, our platform has evolved in new areas of growth. In 2015, we expanded our focus to various mixed-use forms of real estate including office, self-storage, condominiums and townhomes, high-rise rentals and seniors housing. SmartCentres now possesses industry leading, in-house expertise in all of these areas. Most notably, through our SmartLiving platform, we now have an internal team of professionals who facilitate the development, sales, construction, leasing, and management of our residential program across the country; a platform that did not exist a mere seven years ago. And now, with the acquisition of 32 acres of development lands in Pickering, we have begun our first initiative into the industrial sector; more to come. These evolving stages of growth in multiple disciplines permit us to continue to diversify our asset base and plant seeds for growth in NAV and FFO for many years into the future,” said Mitchell Goldhar, Executive Chairman and CEO of SmartCentres REIT.

Key Business Development, Financial and Operational Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Mixed-Use Development and Intensification at SmartVMC

The construction of the world-class YMCA at SmartVMC was completed and the facility opened in April 2022.





Park Place condo pre-development is underway on the 53.0-acre SmartVMC West lands strategically acquired in December 2021. Pre-sales for this development were launched in May 2022. The Trust’s acquisition in December 2021 of a two-thirds interest in the SmartVMC West lands more than doubles the Trust’s holdings in the 105-acre SmartVMC city centre development.





Construction continues on the 100% pre-sold Transit City 4 (45 storeys) and 5 (50 storeys) condo towers, representing 1,026 residential units. Progress is being made with concrete and formwork complete up to the mechanical penthouse for Transit City 4 and level 47 for Transit City 5. Closings are expected to commence in early 2023.





Construction of the purpose-built rental project, the Millway (36 storeys), continues at SmartVMC, with concrete and formwork up to the mechanical penthouse with initial occupancy expected to commence later this year.





As part of Transit City 1 and 2 projects, closings of the 22 townhomes were completed in June 2022, generating net profit of $1.4 million and FFO (2) of $1.4 million at the Trust’s share.





of $1.4 million at the Trust’s share. ArtWalk condominium sales of 320 released units in Phase 1 are sold out with construction expected to begin later in 2022.



Other Business Development

Leasing continues on the completed first phase of the two-phase, purpose-built residential rental project in Laval, Quebec, with more than 96% of the 171 units leased. Construction continues on the next phase that commenced in October 2021, with a target completion date of Q2 2023.





Initial occupancy in the two purpose-built residential rental towers (238 units) in Mascouche, Quebec began in July 2022. More than 110 units have been pre-leased and current lease-up expectations are in line with initial expectation.





All of the five developed and operating self-storage facilities (Toronto (Leaside), Vaughan NW, Brampton, Oshawa South and Scarborough East) have been very well-received by their local communities, with current occupancy levels ahead of expectations.





Two self-storage facilities in Brampton (Kingspoint) and Aurora are currently under construction. Both facilities are expected to be completed in 2022. Additional self-storage facilities have been approved by the Board of Trustees and the Trust is in the process of obtaining municipal approvals in Whitby, Markham, Stoney Creek and three locations in Toronto (Gilbert Ave., Jane St. and Eglinton Avenue East). In addition, the municipal approval process is underway on a newly acquired property in Burnaby, British Columbia.





Construction continues on a new retirement residence and a seniors’ apartment project, totalling 402 units, with joint venture partner Groupe Sélection at the Trust's Laurentian Place in Ottawa, with completion expected in Q1 2024.





The Trust intends to commence the redevelopment of a portion of its 73-acre Cambridge retail property (which is subject to a leasehold interest with Penguin) which now allows various forms of residential, retail, office, institutional, and commercial uses providing for the creation of a vibrant urban community with the potential for over 12.0 million square feet of development.





Completed the purchase of approximately 38 acres of industrial lands in Pickering, adjacent to Hwy 407, on which the Trust received approval to build 241,000 square feet of industrial space for the 16-acre Phase 1 development, of which 53% has already been pre-leased. Once complete in 2023, yields from Phase 1 of the project are expected to be in the range of 6.0% – 6.5%.





The Trust, together with its partner, Penguin, have also commenced preliminary siteworks for the 215,000 square feet retail project on Laird Drive in Toronto, that is expected to feature a flagship 190,000 square-foot Canadian Tire store together with 25,000 square feet of additional retail space on completion which is currently scheduled for 2024.



Financial

Net income and comprehensive income (1) was $162.0 million as compared to $97.0 million for the same period in 2021, representing an increase of $65.0 million. This increase was primarily attributed to: i) $75.6 million increase in fair value adjustments on financial instruments, ii) $2.5 million decrease in interest expense, and was partially offset by: iii) $7.1 million decrease in fair value adjustment on revaluation of investment properties, and iv) $12.9 million decrease in net income from condo closings offset by a $6.1 million increase from net rental income (see “Results of Operations” in the Trust’s MD&A for further details).





was $162.0 million as compared to $97.0 million for the same period in 2021, representing an increase of $65.0 million. This increase was primarily attributed to: i) $75.6 million increase in fair value adjustments on financial instruments, ii) $2.5 million decrease in interest expense, and was partially offset by: iii) $7.1 million decrease in fair value adjustment on revaluation of investment properties, and iv) $12.9 million decrease in net income from condo closings offset by a $6.1 million increase from net rental income (see “Results of Operations” in the Trust’s MD&A for further details). The Trust improved its unsecured/secured debt ratio (2)(3) to 77%/23% (December 31, 2021 – 71%/29%).





to 77%/23% (December 31, 2021 – 71%/29%). The Trust continues to add to its unencumbered pool of high-quality assets. As at June 30, 2022, this unencumbered portfolio consisted of investment properties valued at $8.4 billion (June 30, 2021 – $5.9 billion).





The Trust’s fixed rate/variable rate debt ratio (2)(3) was 84%/16% as at June 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021 – 89%/11%).





was 84%/16% as at June 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021 – 89%/11%). FFO with adjustments excluding impact of ECL, total return swap (“TRS”), condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition (2) was $94.8 million as compared to $89.9 million in the same period last year, representing an increase of $4.9 million or 5.5%.





was $94.8 million as compared to $89.9 million in the same period last year, representing an increase of $4.9 million or 5.5%. During the quarter, 2,043,500 additional notional Units were added at average price of $27.85 per Unit to the TRS.





Net income and comprehensive income per Unit (1) increased by $0.34 or 61% to $0.90 as compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to the reasons noted above that pertain to net income and comprehensive income.





increased by $0.34 or 61% to $0.90 as compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to the reasons noted above that pertain to net income and comprehensive income. FFO with adjustments excluding impact of ECL, TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition per Unit (2) increased by $0.03 or 5.8% to $0.55 as compared to the same period in 2021.





increased by $0.03 or 5.8% to $0.55 as compared to the same period in 2021. Cash flows provided by operating activities (1) decreased by $18.2 million or 29.3% to $44.0 million as compared to the same period in 2021. Shortfall of cash flows provided by operating activities (1) over distributions declared amounted to $38.5 million (three months ended June 30, 2021 – shortfall of $17.5 million).





decreased by $18.2 million or 29.3% to $44.0 million as compared to the same period in 2021. Shortfall of cash flows provided by operating activities over distributions declared amounted to $38.5 million (three months ended June 30, 2021 – shortfall of $17.5 million). The Payout Ratio relating to cash flows provided by operating activities for the rolling 12 months ended June 30, 2022 was 86.0%, as compared to 102.1% for the same period ended June 30, 2021. The Payout Ratio relating to cash flows provided by operating activities for the rolling 24 months ended June 30, 2022 was 93.3%, as compared to 97.7% for the same period ended June 30, 2021.





For the three months ended June 30, 2022, ACFO (2) decreased by $13.4 million or 14.2% to $80.9 million as compared to the same period in 2021.





decreased by $13.4 million or 14.2% to $80.9 million as compared to the same period in 2021. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, ACFO (2) is less than distributions declared by $1.6 million (three months ended June 30, 2021 – surplus of $14.6 million).





is less than distributions declared by $1.6 million (three months ended June 30, 2021 – surplus of $14.6 million). The Payout Ratio to ACFO (2) for the rolling 12 months ended June 30, 2022 was 95.4%, as compared to 87.3% for the same period ended June 30, 2021. Excluding SmartVMC West LP Class D distributions, the Payout Ratio to ACFO (2) for the rolling 12 months ended June 30, 2022 was 94.0%, as compared to 87.3% for the same period ended June 30, 2021.





for the rolling 12 months ended June 30, 2022 was 95.4%, as compared to 87.3% for the same period ended June 30, 2021. Excluding SmartVMC West LP Class D distributions, the Payout Ratio to ACFO for the rolling 12 months ended June 30, 2022 was 94.0%, as compared to 87.3% for the same period ended June 30, 2021. The Payout Ratio to ACFO(2) for the rolling 24 months ended June 30, 2022 was 91.2%, as compared to 90.9% for the same period ended June 30, 2021. Excluding SmartVMC West LP Class D distributions, the Payout Ratio to ACFO(2) for the rolling 24 months ended June 30, 2022 was 90.5%, as compared to 90.9% for the same period ended June 30, 2021.



Operational

Rentals from investment properties and other (1) was $198.3 million, as compared to $193.9 million for the same period in 2021, representing an increase of $4.4 million or 2.2%, primarily due to higher rental income from Premium Outlets locations in both Toronto and Montreal, additional self-storage facility and parking rental revenue, and higher miscellaneous revenue.





was $198.3 million, as compared to $193.9 million for the same period in 2021, representing an increase of $4.4 million or 2.2%, primarily due to higher rental income from Premium Outlets locations in both Toronto and Montreal, additional self-storage facility and parking rental revenue, and higher miscellaneous revenue. In-place and committed occupancy rates were 97.2% and 97.6%, respectively, as at June 30, 2022 (March 31, 2022 – 97.0% and 97.2%, respectively).





Same Properties NOI inclusive of ECL(2) increased by $6.1 million or 5.0% as compared to the same period in 2021. Same Properties NOI excluding ECL(2) increased by $2.6 million or 2.1% as compared to the same period in 2021.





(1) Represents a GAAP measure.

Selected Consolidated Operational, Mixed-Use Development and Financial Information

Key consolidated operational, mixed-use development and financial information shown in the table below includes the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments:

(in thousands of dollars, except per Unit and other non-financial data) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Portfolio Information Number of retail properties 155 155 156 Number of office properties 4 4 4 Number of self-storage properties 6 6 4 Number of residential properties 1 1 1 Number of properties under development 19 17 15 Total number of properties with an ownership interest 185 183 180 Leasing and Operational Information(1) Gross leasable retail and office area (in thousands of sq. ft.) 34,661 34,119 34,186 Occupied retail and office area (in thousands of sq. ft.) 33,707 33,219 33,180 Vacant retail and office area (in thousands of sq. ft.) 954 900 1,006 In-place occupancy rate (%) 97.2 97.4 97.1 Committed occupancy rate (%) 97.6 97.6 97.3 Average lease term to maturity (in years) 4.4 4.4 4.6 Net retail rental rate (per occupied sq. ft.) ($) 15.54 15.44 15.43 Net retail rental rate excluding Anchors (per occupied sq. ft.) ($) 22.26 22.07 22.04 Mixed-Use Development Information Trust’s share of future development area (in thousands of sq. ft.) 40,200 40,600 32,400 Trust’s share of estimated costs of future projects currently under construction, or for which construction is expected to commence within the next five years (in millions of dollars) 9,800 9,800 7,800 Total number of residential rental projects 104 104 96 Total number of seniors’ housing projects 27 27 40 Total number of self-storage projects 36 36 50 Total number of office building projects 8 8 7 Total number of hotel projects 3 3 4 Total number of condominium developments 95 95 72 Total number of townhome developments 9 10 15 Total number of estimated future projects currently in development planning stage 282 283 284 Financial Information Total assets – GAAP(2) 11,905,066 11,293,248 10,036,672 Total assets – non-GAAP(3)(4) 12,200,890 11,494,377 10,221,599 Investment properties – GAAP(2) 10,285,753 9,847,078 8,883,634 Investment properties – non-GAAP(3)(4) 11,191,069 10,684,529 9,490.636 Total unencumbered assets(3) 8,413,000 6,640,600 5,937,900 Debt – GAAP(2) 5,128,604 4,854,527 4,492,948 Debt – non-GAAP(3)(4) 5,325,630 4,983,078 4,591,889 Debt to Aggregate Assets (%)(3)(4)(5) 43.0 42.9 44.6 Debt to Gross Book Value (%)(3)(4)(5) 51.9 50.8 50.1 Unsecured to Secured Debt Ratio(3)(4)(5) 77%/23% 71%/29% 70%/30% Unencumbered assets to unsecured debt(3)(4)(5) 2.1X 1.9X 1.9X Weighted average interest rate (%)(3)(4) 3.30 3.11 3.27 Weighted average term of debt (in years) 4.4 4.8 5.3 Interest coverage ratio(3)(4)(5) 3.3X 3.4X 3.4X Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (net of cash)(3)(4)(5) 10.0X 9.2X 8.2X Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (net of cash and TRS)(3)(4)(5) 9.8X 9.1X 8.1X Fixed Rate to Variable Rate Debt Ratio(3)(4)(5) 84%/16% 89%/11% 96%/4% Equity (book value)(2) 6,216,395 5,841,315 5,168,610 Weighted average number of units outstanding – diluted 179,626,838 173,748,819 173,480,822

Quarterly Comparison to Prior Year

The following table presents key financial, per Unit, and payout ratio information for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021:

(in thousands of dollars, except per Unit information) June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Variance (A) (B) (A–B) Financial Information Rentals from investment properties and other(1) 198,296 193,937 4,359 Net base rent(1) 127,232 123,500 3,732 Total recoveries(1) 65,119 63,995 1,124 Miscellaneous revenue(1) 3,416 2,998 418 Service and other revenues(1) 2,529 3,444 (915 ) Net income and comprehensive income(1) 161,997 96,985 65,012 Net income and comprehensive income excluding fair value adjustments(2)(3) 89,646 93,156 (3,510 ) Cash flows provided by operating activities(1) 43,970 62,168 (18,198 ) Net rental income and other(1) 124,964 119,132 5,832 NOI from condominium and townhome closings(2) 1,100 14,028 (12,928 ) NOI(2) 130,034 136,091 (6,057 ) Change in net rental income and other(2) 4.9 % 12.8 % (7.9 )% Change in SPNOI(2) 5.0 % 9.6 % (4.6 )% Change in SPNOI excluding ECL(2) 2.1 % (2.0)% 4.1 % FFO(2)(3)(4)(5) 88,464 100,455 (11,991 ) Other adjustments 982 625 357 FFO with adjustments(2)(3)(4) 89,446 101,080 (11,634 ) Adjusted for: ECL (1,214 ) 2,274 (3,488 ) Loss (gain) on derivative – TRS 7,843 (557 ) 8,400 FFO sourced from condominium and townhome closings (1,100 ) (12,891 ) 11,791 FFO sourced from SmartVMC West acquisition (207 ) — (207 ) FFO with adjustments excluding impact of ECL, TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition(2)(3)(4) 94,768 89,906 4,862 ACFO(2)(3)(4)(5) 80,871 94,246 (13,375 ) Other adjustments 982 625 357 ACFO with adjustments(2)(3)(4) 81,853 94,871 (13,018 ) Adjusted for: Loss (gain) on derivative – TRS 7,843 (557 ) 8,400 ACFO sourced from condominium and townhome closings (1,100 ) (14,028 ) 12,928 ACFO sourced from SmartVMC West acquisition (207 ) — (207 ) ACFO with adjustments excluding impact of TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition(2)(3)(4) 88,389 80,286 8,103 Distributions declared 82,422 79,685 2,737 Shortfall of cash provided by operating activities over distributions declared(2) (38,452 ) (17,517 ) (20,935 ) (Shortfall) surplus of ACFO over distributions declared(2) (1,551 ) 14,563 (16,114 ) Surplus of ACFO with adjustments excluding impact of TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition over distributions declared(2) 5,967 601 5,366 Units outstanding(6) 178,122,655 172,280,187 5,842,468 Weighted average – basic 178,122,655 172,275,798 5,846,857 Weighted average – diluted(7) 179,662,689 173,543,923 6,118,766 Per Unit Information (Basic/Diluted) Net income and comprehensive income(1) $0.91/$0.90

$0.56/$0.56 $0.35/$0.34 Net income and comprehensive income excluding fair value adjustments(2)(3) $0.50/$0.50

$0.54/$0.54 $-0.04/$-0.04 FFO(2)(3)(4)(5) $0.50/$0.49

$0.58/$0.58 $-0.08/$-0.09 Other adjustments $0.00/$0.01

$0.01/$0.00 $-0.01/$0.01 FFO with adjustments(2)(3)(4) $0.50/$0.50

$0.59/$0.58 $-0.09/$-0.08 Adjusted for: ECL $-0.01/$-0.01

$0.01/$0.01 $-0.02/$-0.02 Loss (gain) on derivative – TRS $0.04/$0.04

$0.00/$0.00 $0.04/$0.04 FFO sourced from condominium and townhome closings $-0.01/$-0.01

$-0.08/$-0.07 $0.07/$0.06 FFO units impact from SmartVMC West LP Class D units $0.03/$0.03

$0.00/$0.00 $0.03/$0.03 FFO with adjustments excluding impact of ECL, TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition(2)(3)(4) $0.55/$0.55

$0.52/$0.52 $0.03/$0.03 Distributions declared $0.463 $0.463 $— Payout Ratio Information Payout Ratio to cash flows provided by operating activities 187.5 % 128.2 % 59.3 % Payout Ratio to ACFO(2)(3)(4)(5) 101.9 % 84.6 % 17.3 % Payout Ratio to ACFO with adjustments(2)(3)(4) 100.7 % 84.0 % 16.7 % Payout Ratio to ACFO with adjustments excluding impact of TRS, condominium and townhome sales, and SmartVMC West acquisition(2)(3)(4) 90.2 % 99.3 % (9.1)%

Year-to-Date Comparison to Prior Year

The following table presents key financial, per Unit, and payout ratio information for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021:

(in thousands of dollars, except per Unit information) June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021 Variance (A) (B) (A–B) Financial Information Rentals from investment properties and other(1) 400,819 392,775 8,044 Net base rent(1) 252,506 244,830 7,676 Total recoveries(1) 137,505 135,777 1,728 Miscellaneous revenue(1) 5,731 5,839 (108 ) Service and other revenues(1) 5,077 6,329 (1,252 ) Net income and comprehensive income(1) 532,107 157,544 374,563 Net income and comprehensive income excluding fair value adjustments(2)(3) 169,983 169,709 274 Cash flows provided by operating activities(1) 146,789 141,652 5,137 Net rental income and other(1) 245,378 235,269 10,109 NOI from condominium and townhome closings(2) 1,076 14,094 (13,018 ) NOI(2) 253,902 255,072 (1,170 ) Change in net rental income and other(2) 4.3 % 2.5 % 1.8 % Change in SPNOI(2) 3.5 % 1.8 % 1.7 % Change in SPNOI excluding ECL(2) 0.6 % (2.6)% 3.2 % FFO(2)(3)(4)(5) 180,699 184,733 (4,034 ) Other adjustments 1,897 861 1,036 FFO with adjustments(2)(3)(4) 182,596 185,594 (2,998 ) Adjusted for: ECL (2,276 ) 4,581 (6,857 ) Loss (gain) on derivative – TRS 6,238 (1,070 ) 7,308 FFO sourced from condominium and townhome closings (1,076 ) (12,891 ) 11,815 FFO sourced from SmartVMC West acquisition (459 ) — (459 ) FFO with adjustments excluding impact of ECL, TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition(2)(3)(4) 185,023 176,214 8,809 FFO with adjustments and Transactional FFO(2)(3)(4) 182,596 187,181 (4,585 ) ACFO(2)(3)(4)(5) 166,025 179,401 (13,376 ) Other adjustments 1,897 861 1,036 ACFO with adjustments(2)(3)(4) 167,922 180,262 (12,340 ) Adjusted for: Loss (gain) on derivative – TRS 6,238 (1,070 ) 7,308 ACFO sourced from condominium and townhome closings (1,076 ) (14,094 ) 13,018 ACFO sourced from SmartVMC West acquisition (459 ) — (459 ) ACFO with adjustments excluding impact of TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition(2)(3)(4) 172,625 165,098 7,527 Distributions declared 164,761 159,345 5,416 Shortfall of cash flows provided by operating activities over distributions declared(2) (17,972 ) (17,693 ) (279 ) Surplus of ACFO over distributions declared(2) 1,264 20,056 (18,792 ) Surplus of ACFO with adjustments excluding impact of TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition over distributions declared(2) 7,864 5,753 2,111 Units outstanding(6) 178,122,655 172,280,187 5,842,468 Weighted average – basic 178,115,751 172,256,994 5,858,757 Weighted average – diluted(7) 179,626,838 173,480,822 6,146,016 Per Unit Information (Basic/Diluted) Net income and comprehensive income(1) $2.99/$2.96

$0.91/$0.91 $2.08/$2.05 Net income and comprehensive income excluding fair value adjustments(2)(3) $0.95/$0.95

$0.99/$0.98 $-0.04/$-0.03 FFO(2)(3)(4)(5) $1.01/$1.01

$1.07/$1.06 $-0.06/$-0.05 Other adjustments $0.02/$0.01

$0.01/$0.01 $0.01/$0.00 FFO with adjustments(2)(3)(4) $1.03/$1.02

$1.08/$1.07 $-0.05/$-0.05 Adjusted for: ECL $-0.01/$-0.01

$0.03/$0.03 $-0.04/$-0.04 Loss (gain) on derivative – TRS $0.04/$0.03

$-0.01/$-0.01 $0.05/$0.04 FFO sourced from condominium and townhome closings $-0.01/$-0.01

$-0.08/$-0.07 $0.07/$0.06 FFO units impact from SmartVMC West LP Class D units $0.02/$0.03

$0.00/$0.00 $0.02/$0.03 FFO with adjustments excluding impact of ECL, TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition(2)(3)(4) $1.07/$1.06

$1.02/$1.02 $0.05/$0.04 FFO with adjustments and Transactional FFO(2)(3)(4) $1.03/$1.02

$1.08/$1.07 $-0.05/$-0.05 Distributions declared $0.925 $0.925 $— Payout Ratio Information Payout Ratio to cash flows provided by operating activities 112.2 % 112.5 % (0.3)% Payout Ratio to ACFO(2)(3)(4)(5) 99.2 % 88.8 % 10.4 % Payout Ratio to ACFO with adjustments(2)(3)(4) 98.1 % 88.4 % 9.7 % Payout Ratio to ACFO with adjustments excluding impact of TRS, condominium and townhome sales, and SmartVMC West acquisition(2)(3)(4) 92.3 % 96.5 % (4.2)%

Operational Highlights

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net income and comprehensive income increased by $65.0 million as compared to the same period in 2021. This increase was primarily attributed to the following:

$75.6 million increase in fair value adjustment on financial instruments primarily due to: i) $47.5 million higher fair value gains on Units classified as liabilities due to fluctuation in the Trust’s unit price, ii) $19.8 million increase in fair value of interest rate swap agreements (see further details in the “Debt” subsection in the Trust’s MD&A), iii) $16.7 million higher fair value gains relating to unit based incentive programs due to fluctuation in the Trust’s unit price, and partially offset by: iv) $8.4 million higher fair value loss of TRS due to fluctuation in the Trust’s unit price;

$2.5 million decrease in interest expense (see further details in the “Interest Income and Interest Expense” subsection in the Trust’s MD&A);

$0.5 million increase in interest income; and

$0.4 million decrease in supplemental costs;

Partially offset by the following:

$7.1 million decrease in fair value adjustments on revaluation of investment properties;

$6.1 million decrease in net operating income (see further details in the “Net Operating Income” subsection in the Trust’s MD&A);

$0.6 million increase in general and administrative expenses (net) (see further details in the “General and Administrative Expense” section in the Trust’s MD&A); and

$0.3 million increase in acquisition-related costs.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income and comprehensive income increased by $374.6 million as compared to the same period in 2021. This increase was primarily attributed to the following:

$269.6 million increase in fair value adjustments on revaluation of investment properties, of which: i) $237.7 million relates to the fair value adjustment associated with certain properties under development, ii) $31.9 million relates to the revaluation of investment properties, principally driven by leasing assumption updates (see details in the “Investment Property” section in the Trust’s MD&A);

$104.7 million increase in fair value adjustment on financial instruments primarily due to: i) $50.3 million higher fair value gains on Units classified as liabilities due to fluctuation in the Trust’s unit price, ii) $42.1 million increase in fair value of interest rate swap agreements (see further details in the “Debt” subsection in the Trust’s MD&A), iii) $19.6 million higher fair value gains relating to unit based incentive programs also due to fluctuation in the Trust’s unit price, and partially offset by: iv) $7.3 million higher fair value loss of TRS due to fluctuation in the Trust’s unit price; and

$4.4 million decrease in interest expense (see further details in the “Interest Income and Interest Expense” subsection in the Trust’s MD&A);



Partially offset by the following:

$2.3 million increase in supplemental costs;

$1.2 million decrease in net operating income (see further details in the “Net Operating Income” subsection in the Trust’s MD&A);

$0.3 million increase in acquisition-related costs;

$0.2 million decrease in interest income; and

$0.1 million increase in general and administrative expenses (net) (see further details in the “General and Administrative Expense” section in the Trust’s MD&A).



Development and Intensification Summary

The following table summarizes the 282 identified mixed-use, recurring rental income and development income initiatives, which are included in the Trust’s large development pipeline:

Underway Active Future Description (Construction underway or expected to commence within next 2 years) (Construction expected to commence within

next 3–5 years) (Construction expected to commence after 5 years) Total Number of projects in which the Trust has an ownership interest Residential Rental 24 20 60 104 Seniors’ Housing 4 9 14 27 Self-storage 12 7 17 36 Office Buildings — 1 7 8 Hotels — — 3 3 Subtotal – Recurring rental income initiatives 40 37 101 178 Condominium developments 26 22 47 95 Townhome developments 3 1 5 9 Subtotal – Development income initiatives 29 23 52 104 Total 69 60 153 282 Trust’s share of project area (in thousands of sq. ft.) Recurring rental income initiatives 4,600 3,900 12,000 20,500 Development income initiatives 6,300 3,500 9,900 19,700 Total Trust’s share of project area (in thousands of sq. ft.) 10,900 7,400 21,900 40,200 Trust’s share of such estimated costs (in millions of dollars) 5,900 3,900 – (1) 9,800

(1) The Trust has not fully determined the costs attributable to future projects expected to commence after five years and as such they are not included in this table.



The Trust is currently working on initiatives for the development of many properties, for which final municipal approvals have been obtained or are being actively pursued. Completion, milestone or occupancy dates of each of the projects described below may be delayed or adversely impacted as a result of, among other things, restrictions or delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

the development of up to 5.3 million square feet of predominately residential space, in various forms, at Highway 400 & Highway 7, in Vaughan, Ontario, with a rezoning application submitted in December 2019 and a site plan application for the first four residential buildings totalling 1,742 units submitted in October 2020. Currently working with the City of Vaughan on advancement of Weston & Highway 7 Secondary Plan;



the development of up to 5.0 million square feet of predominately residential space, in various forms over the long term, in Pickering, Ontario, with the zoning for five towers with a gross floor area of approximately 1,400,000 square feet and site plan application for a three-tower mixed-use phase, approximating 700,000 square feet, approved by Council in June 2022;



the development of up to 5.5 million square feet of predominately residential space, in various forms, at Oakville North in Oakville, Ontario, with the rezoning application for an initial two-tower 585-unit residential phase submitted in April 2021;



the development of up to 2.6 million square feet of predominately residential space, in various forms, at the Westside Mall in Toronto, Ontario, with an application for the first 35-storey mixed-use tower submitted in Q1 2021;



the development of up to 1.5 million square feet of residential space in various forms on the Trust’s undeveloped lands at the Vaughan NW property in Vaughan, Ontario. Approximately 60% of the 174 draft plan approved townhomes have been pre-sold and construction is soon expected to commence. Rezoning application for a seniors’ apartment building and separate retirement residence, both of which are to be developed in partnership with Revera, along with three other residential buildings, was recently approved by Council;



the development of up to 1.5 million square feet of residential space, in various forms, in Pointe-Claire, Quebec, with the first phase, a two-tower rental project, being actively pursued;



the development of up to 200,000 square feet of residential townhomes at Oakville South in Oakville, Ontario, with a third-party homebuilder;



the intensification of the Toronto StudioCentre (“StudioCentre”) in Toronto, Ontario (zoning allows for up to 1.2 million square feet);



the development of four high-rise purpose-built residential rental buildings comprising approximately 1,700 units with Greenwin, in Barrie, Ontario, for which a zoning application was approved by Barrie City Council in January 2021 with the site plan approved for Phase 1 by Barrie City Council in June 2021. An application for a building permit was submitted in July 2021. Environmental Risk Assessment was approved for the entire site in September 2021 and the application of Certificate of Property Use was submitted in February 2022;



the development of a 35-storey high-rise purpose-built residential rental tower containing 439 units, on Balliol Street in midtown Toronto, Ontario, with zoning and site plan applications submitted in September 2020. A second submission of these applications was made in July 2021. A third submission of these applications was made in March 2022, with approvals expected in Q3 2022;



the development of up to 1,600 residential units, in various forms, in Mascouche, Quebec, with the first phase consisting of 238 units in two 10-storey rental towers approved by municipal council in August 2020. Construction began in April 2021, and the first four floors opened in July 2022. Construction of a second phase is expected to commence in Q1 2023;



the development of residential density at the Trust’s shopping centre at 1900 Eglinton Avenue East in Scarborough, Ontario with rezoning applications for the first two residential towers (38 and 40 storeys) submitted in January 2021. Site plan application for both buildings was submitted in December 2021;



the development of the first phase, 46-unit rental building, which is part of a multi-phase master plan in Alliston, Ontario, with a rezoning application approved by Council in December 2020 and a site plan application submitted in May 2020. The site plan application was resubmitted in March 2021 and again in July 2021 with approvals expected in 2022. The building permit application was submitted in October 2021;



besides the seven self-storage projects completed or under construction, there are seven additional self-storage facilities in Ontario and British Columbia with the Trust’s partner, SmartStop, in Markham, Stoney Creek, Toronto (3), Whitby, and Burnaby with zoning and/or site plan approval obtained or applications well underway. Project agreements for another four locations are being finalized;



the Q4 2020 acquisition of an additional 33.33% interest (new ownership structure of 66.66% held by the Trust and 33.33% held by Penguin) in 50 acres of adjacent land to the Trust’s Premium Outlets Montreal in Mirabel, Quebec, for the ultimate development of residential density of up to 4,500 units. Site plan applications for the first phase rental building with 168 units expected to be submitted in Q3 2022. Master plan of development is subject to approval;



the development of a new residential block consisting of a 155-unit condo building in Phase 1 and approximately 345 rental units in Phases 2 and 3 at Laval Centre in Quebec. Application for architecture approval was submitted for the Phase 1 condo and another 155 units in the Phase 2 rental building in Q4 2021 and approval is expected in Q3 2022;



the Trust has commenced the redevelopment of a portion of its 73-acre Cambridge retail property (subject to a leasehold interest with Penguin) which now allows various forms of residential, retail, office, institutional and commercial uses providing for the creation of a vibrant urban community with the potential for over 12.0 million square feet of development;



the development of a retirement living residence at the Trust’s shopping centre at Bayview and Major Mackenzie in Richmond Hill, Ontario, with a rezoning application for a 9-storey retirement residences building submitted in Q1 2021 and a site plan application submitted in Q4 2021, to be developed in partnership with the existing partner and Revera;



the development of 1.5 million square feet of residential density adjacent to the new South Keys light rail train station at the Trust’s Ottawa South Keys Centre, consistent with current zoning permissions. Site plan application for the first phase rental complex with 446 units was submitted and deemed complete in Q4 2021 and work is ongoing on a second submission to respond to agency comments on the application;



the development of up to 720,000 square feet of predominately residential space on Yonge St. in Aurora, Ontario, with rezoning applications for the entire site and site plan submitted for Phase 1 for 498,000 square feet in July 2021;



the Q4 2020 acquisition of a 50% interest in a property in downtown Markham for the development of a 243,000 square foot retirement residence with Revera. The rezoning application was submitted in December 2020;



the development of approximately 900,000 square feet of residential density on the Trust’s Parkway Plaza Centre in Stoney Creek, Ontario, with an application for a Phase 1 development for a two-tower (20 and 15 storeys), 400,000 square foot, 520-unit condo project submitted in Q4 2021;



During the second quarter, the Trust completed the purchase of approximately 38 acres of industrial lands in Pickering, adjacent to Hwy 407, on which the Trust received approval to build 241,000 square feet of space for the 16-acre Phase 1 development, of which 53% has already been pre-leased. Yields from Phase 1 project are expected to be in the range of 6.0% – 6.5% on completion which is currently scheduled for 2023; and



The Trust, together with its partner, Penguin, have also commenced preliminary siteworks for the 215,000 square feet retail project on Laird Drive in Toronto, that is expected to feature a flagship 190,000 square-foot Canadian Tire store together with 25,000 square feet of additional retail space on completion which is currently scheduled for 2024.





Proportionately Consolidated Balance Sheets (including the Trust’s interests in equity accounted investments)

The following table presents the proportionately consolidated balance sheets, which includes a reconciliation of the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments:

(in thousands of dollars) June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 GAAP Basis Proportionate Share Reconciliation Total Proportionate Share(1) GAAP Basis Proportionate Share Reconciliation Total Proportionate Share(1) Assets Non-current assets Investment properties 10,285,753 905,316 11,191,069 9,847,078 837,451 10,684,529 Equity accounted investments 650,487 (650,487 ) — 654,442 (654,442 ) — Mortgages, loans and notes receivable 352,921 (93,702 ) 259,219 345,089 (69,576 ) 275,513 Other financial assets 228,707 — 228,707 97,148 — 97,148 Other assets 82,814 7,643 90,457 80,940 7,465 88,405 Intangible assets 44,473 — 44,473 45,139 — 45,139 11,645,155 168,770 11,813,925 11,069,836 120,898 11,190,734 Current assets Residential development inventory 29,749 81,670 111,419 27,399 67,828 95,227 Current portion of mortgages, loans and notes receivable 95,254 — 95,254 71,947 — 71,947 Amounts receivable and other 55,829 (8,564 ) 47,265 49,542 (8,637 ) 40,905 Prepaid expenses, deposits and deferred financing costs 44,393 15,220 59,613 12,289 13,118 25,407 Cash and cash equivalents 34,686 38,728 73,414 62,235 7,922 70,157 259,911 127,054 386,965 223,412 80,231 303,643 Total assets 11,905,066 295,824 12,200,890 11,293,248 201,129 11,494,377 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Debt 4,750,365 179,737 4,930,102 4,176,121 93,465 4,269,586 Other financial liabilities 278,944 — 278,944 326,085 — 326,085 Other payables 17,732 46 17,778 18,243 — 18,243 5,047,041 179,783 5,226,824 4,520,449 93,465 4,613,914 Current liabilities Current portion of debt 378,239 17,289 395,528 678,406 35,086 713,492 Accounts payable and current portion of other payables 263,391 98,752 362,143 253,078 72,578 325,656 641,630 116,041 757,671 931,484 107,664 1,039,148 Total liabilities 5,688,671 295,824 5,984,495 5,451,933 201,129 5,653,062 Equity Trust Unit equity 5,175,826 — 5,175,826 4,877,961 — 4,877,961 Non-controlling interests 1,040,569 — 1,040,569 963,354 — 963,354 6,216,395 — 6,216,395 5,841,315 — 5,841,315 Total liabilities and equity 11,905,066 295,824 12,200,890 11,293,248 201,129 11,494,377

(1) This column contains non-GAAP measures because it includes figures that are recorded in equity accounted investments. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.





Proportionately Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (including the Trust’s Interests in Equity Accounted Investments)

The following tables present the proportionately consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, which include a reconciliation of the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments:

Quarterly Comparison to Prior Year

(in thousands of dollars) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP Basis Proportionate Share Reconciliation Total Proportionate Share(1) GAAP Basis Proportionate Share Reconciliation Total Proportionate Share(1) Variance of Total Proportionate Share(1) Net rental income and other Rentals from investment properties and other 198,296 7,018 205,314 193,937 5,039 198,976 6,338 Property operating costs and other (73,332 ) (3,108 ) (76,440 ) (74,805 ) (2,108 ) (76,913 ) 473 124,964 3,910 128,874 119,132 2,931 122,063 6,811 Condo and townhome closings revenue and other(2) — 4,511 4,511 — 52,768 52,768 (48,257 ) Condo and townhome cost of sales and other — (3,351 ) (3,351 ) — (38,740 ) (38,740 ) 35,389 — 1,160 1,160 — 14,028 14,028 (12,868 ) NOI 124,964 5,070 130,034 119,132 16,959 136,091 (6,057 ) Other income and expenses General and administrative expense, net (7,916 ) 18 (7,898 ) (7,304 ) (5 ) (7,309 ) (589 ) Earnings from equity accounted investments 3,785 (3,785 ) — 21,751 (21,751 ) — — Earnings from other(3) 289 (289 ) — — — — — Fair value adjustment on revaluation of investment properties 9,669 1,185 10,854 10,854 7,097 17,951 (7,097 ) Gain (loss) on sale of investment properties 18 — 18 (68 ) — (68 ) 86 Interest expense (33,852 ) (1,637 ) (35,489 ) (36,653 ) (1,354 ) (38,007 ) 2,518 Interest income 3,866 41 3,907 3,395 20 3,415 492 Supplemental costs — (603 ) (603 ) — (966 ) (966 ) 363 Fair value adjustment on financial instruments 61,497 — 61,497 (14,122 ) — (14,122 ) 75,619 Acquisition-related costs (323 ) — (323 ) — — — (323 ) Net income and comprehensive income 161,997 — 161,997 96,985 — 96,985 65,012

(1) This column contains non-GAAP measures because it includes figures that are recorded in equity accounted investments. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.

(2) Includes additional partnership profit and other revenues.

(3) Represents SmartVMC West’s operating results.





Year-to-Date Comparison to Prior Year

(in thousands of dollars) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 GAAP Basis Proportionate Share Reconciliation Total Proportionate Share(1) GAAP Basis Proportionate Share Reconciliation Total Proportionate Share(1) Variance of Total Proportionate Share(1) Net rental income and other Rentals from investment properties and other 400,819 13,510 414,329 392,775 10,070 402,845 11,484 Property operating costs and other (155,441 ) (6,121 ) (161,562 ) (157,506 ) (4,361 ) (161,867 ) 305 245,378 7,389 252,767 235,269 5,709 240,978 11,789 Condo and townhome closings revenue and other(2) — 4,517 4,517 — 52,933 52,933 (48,416 ) Condo and townhome cost of sales and other — (3,382 ) (3,382 ) — (38,839 ) (38,839 ) 35,457 — 1,135 1,135 — 14,094 14,094 (12,959 ) NOI 245,378 8,524 253,902 235,269 19,803 255,072 (1,170 ) Other income and expenses General and administrative expense, net (14,783 ) (104 ) (14,887 ) (14,784 ) (5 ) (14,789 ) (98 ) Earnings from equity accounted investments 3,211 (3,211 ) — 37,069 (37,069 ) — — Earnings from other(3) 594 (594 ) — — — — — Fair value adjustment on revaluation of investment properties 281,014 1,631 282,645 (7,905 ) 20,930 13,025 269,620 Loss on sale of investment properties (104 ) — (104 ) (58 ) — (58 ) (46 ) Interest expense (69,185 ) (3,028 ) (72,213 ) (73,854 ) (2,734 ) (76,588 ) 4,375 Interest income 6,826 49 6,875 6,997 42 7,039 (164 ) Supplemental costs — (3,267 ) (3,267 ) — (967 ) (967 ) (2,300 ) Fair value adjustment on financial instruments 79,479 — 79,479 (25,190 ) — (25,190 ) 104,669 Acquisition-related costs (323 ) — (323 ) — — — (323 ) Net income and comprehensive income 532,107 — 532,107 157,544 — 157,544 374,563

(1) This column contains non-GAAP measures because it includes figures that are recorded in equity accounted investments. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.

(2) Includes additional partnership profit and other revenues.

(3) Represents SmartVMC West’s operating results.





FFO, FFO with adjustments, and FFO with adjustments and Transactional FFO

The following tables reconciles net income and comprehensive income to FFO, FFO with adjustments, and FFO with adjustments and Transactional FFO:

Quarterly Comparison to Prior Year

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (in thousands of dollars, except per Unit amounts) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Variance ($) Variance (%) Net income and comprehensive income 161,997 96,985 65,012 N/R(7) Add (deduct): Fair value adjustment on revaluation of investment properties(1) (9,669 ) (10,854 ) 1,185 N/R(7) Fair value adjustment on financial instruments(2) (61,497 ) 14,122 (75,619 ) N/R(7) (Loss) Gain on derivative – TRS (7,843 ) 557 (8,400 ) N/R(7) (Loss) Gain on sale of investment properties (18 ) 68 (86 ) N/R(7) Amortization of intangible assets 333 333 — — Amortization of tenant improvement allowance and other 1,578 1,447 131 9.1 Distributions on Units classified as liabilities recorded as interest expense 1,083 970 113 11.6 Distributions on vested deferred units recorded as interest expense 728 416 312 75.0 Adjustment on debt modification (1,960 ) — (1,960 ) N/R(7) Salaries and related costs attributed to leasing activities(3) 1,952 1,199 753 62.8 Acquisition-related costs 323 — 323 N/R(7) Adjustments relating to equity accounted investments: Rental revenue adjustment – tenant improvement amortization 96 101 (5 ) (5.0 ) Indirect interest with respect to the development portion(4) 1,943 1,712 231 13.5 Adjustment to indirect interest with respect to Transit City condo closings(4) — (470 ) 470 N/R(7) Fair value adjustment on revaluation of investment properties (1,185 ) (7,097 ) 5,912 N/R(7) Adjustment for supplemental costs 603 966 (363 ) (37.6 ) FFO(5) 88,464 100,455 (11,991 ) (11.9 ) Adjustments: Other adjustments(6) 982 625 357 57.1 FFO with adjustments(5) 89,446 101,080 (11,634 ) (11.5 )

(1) Fair value adjustment on revaluation of investment properties is described in “Investment Properties” in the Trust’s MD&A.

(2) Fair value adjustment on financial instruments comprises the following financial instruments: units classified as liabilities, Earnout options, DUP, EIP, LTIP, TRS, interest rate swap agreement(s), and loans receivable and Earnout options recorded in the same period in 2021. The significant assumptions made in determining the fair value and fair value adjustments for these financial instruments are more thoroughly described in the Trust’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. For details please see discussion in “Results of Operations” in the Trust’s MD&A.

(3) Salaries and related costs attributed to leasing activities of $2.0 million were incurred in the three months ended June 30, 2022 (three months ended June 30, 2021 – $1.2 million) and were eligible to be added back to FFO based on the definition of FFO, in the REALpac White Paper published in January 2022, which provided for an adjustment to incremental leasing expenses for the cost of salaried staff. This adjustment to FFO results in more comparability between Canadian publicly traded real estate entities that expensed their internal leasing departments and those that capitalized external leasing expenses.

(4) Indirect interest is not capitalized to properties under development and residential development inventory of equity accounted investments under IFRS but is a permitted adjustment under REALpac’s definition of FFO. The amount is based on the total cost incurred with respect to the development portion of equity accounted investments multiplied by the Trust’s weighted average cost of debt.

(5) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.

(6) Represents adjustments relating to $1.0 million of costs associated with COVID-19 vaccination centres (three months ended June 30, 2021 – $0.6 million).

(7) N/R – Not representative.





Year-to-Date Comparison to Prior Year

(in thousands of dollars, except per Unit amounts) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Variance ($) Variance (%) Net income and comprehensive income 532,107 157,544 374,563 N/R(7) Add (deduct): Fair value adjustment on revaluation of investment properties(1) (281,014 ) 7,905 (288,919 ) N/R(7) Fair value adjustment on financial instruments(2) (79,479 ) 25,190 (104,669 ) N/R(7) (Loss) gain on derivative – TRS (6,238 ) 1,070 (7,308 ) N/R(7) Gain (loss) on sale of investment properties 104 (186 ) 290 N/R(7) Amortization of intangible assets 666 666 — — Amortization of tenant improvement allowance and other 3,237 3,768 (531 ) (14.1 ) Distributions on Units classified as liabilities recorded as interest expense 2,127 1,941 186 9.6 Distributions on vested deferred units recorded as interest expense 1,405 948 457 48.2 Adjustment on debt modification (1,960 ) — (1,960 ) N/R(7) Salaries and related costs attributed to leasing activities(3) 3,778 2,702 1,076 39.8 Acquisition-related costs 323 — 323 N/R(7) Adjustments relating to equity accounted investments: Rental revenue adjustment – tenant improvement amortization 191 200 (9 ) (4.5 ) Indirect interest with respect to the development portion(4) 3,816 3,418 398 11.6 Adjustment to indirect interest with respect to Transit City condo closings(4) — (470 ) 470 N/R(7) Fair value adjustment on revaluation of investment properties (1,631 ) (20,930 ) 19,299 (92.2 ) Adjustment for supplemental costs 3,267 967 2,300 N/R(7) FFO(5) 180,699 184,733 (4,034 ) (2.2 ) Adjustments: Other adjustments(6) 1,897 861 1,036 N/R(7) FFO with adjustments(5) 182,596 185,594 (2,998 ) (1.6 ) Transactional FFO – gain on sale of land to co-owners — 1,587 (1,587 ) N/R(7) FFO with adjustments and Transactional FFO(5) 182,596 187,181 (4,585 ) (2.4 )

(1) Fair value adjustment on revaluation of investment properties is described in “Investment Properties” in the Trust’s MD&A.

(2) Fair value adjustment on financial instruments comprises the following financial instruments: units classified as liabilities, Earnout options, DUP, EIP, LTIP, TRS, interest rate swap agreement(s), and loans receivable and Earnout options recorded in the same period in 2021. The significant assumptions made in determining the fair value and fair value adjustments for these financial instruments are more thoroughly described in the Trust’s unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. For details please see discussion in “Results of Operations” in the Trust’s MD&A.

(3) Salaries and related costs attributed to leasing activities of $3.8 million were incurred in the six months ended June 30, 2022 (six months ended June 30, 2021 – $2.7 million) and were eligible to be added back to FFO based on the definition of FFO, in the REALpac White Paper published in January 2022, which provided for an adjustment to incremental leasing expenses for the cost of salaried staff. This adjustment to FFO results in more comparability between Canadian publicly traded real estate entities that expensed their internal leasing departments and those that capitalized external leasing expenses.

(4) Indirect interest is not capitalized to properties under development and residential development inventory of equity accounted investments under IFRS but is a permitted adjustment under REALpac’s definition of FFO. The amount is based on the total cost incurred with respect to the development portion of equity accounted investments multiplied by the Trust’s weighted average cost of debt.

(5) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.

(6) Represents adjustments relating to $1.9 million of costs associated with COVID-19 vaccination centres (six months ended June 30, 2021 – $0.9 million).

(7) N/R – Not representative.





The following table presents FFO excluding anomalous transactions for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022:

Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

(in thousands of dollars) 2022 2021 Variance ($) 2022 2021 Variance ($) FFO with adjustments(1) 89,446 101,080 (11,634 ) 182,596 185,594 (2,998 ) Adjusted for: ECL (1,214 ) 2,274 (3,488 ) (2,276 ) 4,581 (6,857 ) Loss (gain) on derivative – TRS 7,843 (557 ) 8,400 6,238 (1,070 ) 7,308 FFO sourced from condominium and townhome closings (1,100 ) (12,891 ) 11,791 (1,076 ) (12,891 ) 11,815 FFO sourced from SmartVMC West acquisition (207 ) — (207 ) (459 ) — (459 ) FFO with adjustments excluding impact of ECL, TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition(1) 94,768 89,906 4,862 185,023 176,214 8,809

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.





ACFO and ACFO with adjustments

The following table reconciles cash flows provided by operating activities to ACFO and ACFO with adjustments:

Quarterly Comparison to Prior Year

(in thousands of dollars) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Variance ($)/(%) Cash flows provided by operating activities 43,970 62,168 (18,198 ) Adjustments to working capital items that are not indicative of sustainable cash available for distribution(1) 25,261 5,462 19,799 Distributions on Units classified as liabilities recorded as interest expense 1,083 970 113 Distributions on vested deferred units recorded as interest expense 728 416 312 Expenditures on direct leasing costs and tenant incentives 1,922 1,583 339 Expenditures on tenant incentives for properties under development 596 458 138 Actual sustaining capital expenditures (2,847 ) (1,569 ) (1,278 ) Actual sustaining leasing commissions (419 ) (1,251 ) 832 Actual sustaining tenant improvements (1,506 ) (790 ) (716 ) Non-cash interest expense, net of other financing costs 7,252 12,782 (5,530 ) Non-cash interest income 1,572 (961 ) 2,533 Acquisition-related costs, net 323 — 323 Distributions from equity accounted investments (1,533 ) (962 ) (571 ) Adjustments relating to equity accounted investments: Cash flows from operating activities including working capital adjustments 2,674 14,653 (11,979 ) Notional interest capitalization(2) 1,943 1,712 231 Adjustment to indirect interest with respect to Transit City condo closings(3) — (470 ) 470 Actual sustaining capital and leasing expenditures (179 ) (14 ) (165 ) Non-cash interest expense 31 59 (28 ) ACFO(3) 80,871 94,246 (13,375 ) Other adjustments(4) 982 625 357 ACFO with adjustments(3) 81,853 94,871 (13,018 ) ACFO(3) 80,871 94,246 (13,375 ) Distributions declared 82,422 79,685 2,737 Surplus of ACFO over distributions declared (1,551 ) 14,561 (16,112 ) Payout Ratio Information: Payout Ratio to ACFO(3) 101.9 % 84.6 % 17.3 % Payout Ratio to ACFO with adjustments(3) 100.7 % 84.0 % 16.7 % Payout Ratio to ACFO with adjustments excluding impact of TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition(3)(5) 90.2 % 99.3 % (9.1) %

(1) Adjustments to working capital items include, but are not limited to, changes in prepaid expenses and deposits, accounts receivables, accounts payables and other working capital items that are not indicative of sustainable cash available for distribution.

(2) See the “Indirect interest with respect to the development portion” as presented in the “Funds From Operations” subsection in the Trust’s MD&A.

(3) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.

(4) Represents adjustments relating to $1.0 million of costs associated with COVID-19 vaccination centres (three months ended June 30, 2021 – $0.6 million).

(5) For the three months ended June 30, 2022, excludes $2.7 million of distributions declared in connection with SmartVMC West LP Class D units (three months ended June 30, 2021 – $nil).





Year-to-Date Comparison to Prior Year

(in thousands of dollars) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Variance ($)/(%) Cash flows provided by operating activities 146,789 141,652 5,137 Adjustments to working capital items that are not indicative of sustainable cash available for distribution(1) 20,872 7,461 13,411 Distributions on Units classified as liabilities recorded as interest expense 2,127 1,941 186 Distributions on vested deferred units recorded as interest expense 1,405 948 457 Expenditures on direct leasing costs and tenant incentives 4,361 2,644 1,717 Expenditures on tenant incentives for properties under development 2,276 730 1,546 Actual sustaining capital expenditures (5,022 ) (2,930 ) (2,092 ) Actual sustaining leasing commissions (929 ) (1,855 ) 926 Actual sustaining tenant improvements (3,454 ) (1,247 ) (2,207 ) Non-cash interest expense, net of other financing costs (8,953 ) 11,189 (20,142 ) Non-cash interest income 733 (239 ) 972 Acquisition-related costs, net 323 — 323 Gain on sale of land to co-owners — 1,587 (1,587 ) Distributions from equity accounted investments (1,959 ) (1,570 ) (389 ) Adjustments relating to equity accounted investments: Cash flows from operating activities including working capital adjustments 3,796 16,204 (12,408 ) Notional interest capitalization(2) 3,816 3,418 398 Adjustment to indirect interest with respect to Transit City condo closings(2) — (470 ) 470 Actual sustaining capital and leasing expenditures (272 ) (88 ) (184 ) Non-cash interest expense 116 26 90 ACFO(3) 166,025 179,401 (13,376 ) Other adjustments(4) 1,897 861 1,036 ACFO with adjustments(3) 167,922 180,262 (12,340 ) ACFO(3) 166,025 179,401 (13,376 ) Distributions declared 164,761 159,345 5,416 Surplus of ACFO over distributions declared 1,264 20,056 (18,792 ) Payout Ratio Information: Payout Ratio to ACFO(3) 99.2 % 88.8 % 10.4 % Payout Ratio to ACFO with adjustments(3) 98.1 % 88.4 % 9.7 % Payout Ratio to ACFO with adjustments excluding impact of TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition(3)(5) 92.3 % 96.5 % (4.2) %

(1) Adjustments to working capital items include, but are not limited to, changes in prepaid expenses and deposits, accounts receivables, accounts payables and other working capital items that are not indicative of sustainable cash available for distribution.

(2) See the “Indirect interest with respect to the development portion” as presented in the “Funds From Operations” subsection in the Trust’s MD&A.

(3) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.

(4) Represents adjustments relating to $1.9 million of costs associated with COVID-19 vaccination centres (six months ended June 30, 2021 – $0.9 million).

(5) For the six months ended June 30, 2022, excludes $5.4 million of distributions declared in connection with SmartVMC West LP Class D units (six months ended June 30, 2021 – $nil).





The following table presents ACFO excluding anomalous transactions for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022:

Three Months Ended June 30

Six Months Ended June 30

(in thousands of dollars) 2022 2021 Variance ($) 2022 2021 Variance ($) ACFO with adjustments(1) 81,853 94,871 (13,018 ) 167,922 180,262 (12,340 ) Adjusted for: Loss (gain) on derivative – TRS 7,843 (557 ) 8,400 6,238 (1,070 ) 7,308 ACFO sourced from condominium and townhome closings (1,100 ) (14,028 ) 12,928 (1,076 ) (14,094 ) 13,018 ACFO sourced from SmartVMC West acquisition (207 ) — (207 ) (459 ) — (459 ) ACFO with adjustments excluding impact of TRS, condominium and townhome closings, and SmartVMC West acquisition(1) 88,389 80,286 8,103 172,625 165,098 7,527

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.





Net Operating Income

The following tables summarize NOI, related ratios and recovery ratios, provide additional information, and reflect the Trust’s proportionate share of equity accounted investments, the sum of which represent a non-GAAP measure:

Quarterly Comparison to Prior Year

(in thousands of dollars) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Trust portion excluding EAI Equity Accounted Investments Total Proportionate Share(1) Trust portion excluding EAI Equity Accounted Investments Total Proportionate Share(1) Variance(1) (A) (B) (A–B) Net base rent 127,232 4,311 131,543 123,500 3,158 126,658 4,885 Property tax and insurance recoveries 44,788 734 45,522 45,370 565 45,935 (413 ) Property operating cost recoveries 20,331 1,036 21,367 18,625 735 19,360 2,007 Miscellaneous revenue 3,416 937 4,353 2,998 581 3,579 774 Rentals from investment properties 195,767 7,018 202,785 190,493 5,039 195,532 7,253 Service and other revenues 2,529 — 2,529 3,444 — 3,444 (915 ) Rentals from investment properties and other(2) 198,296 7,018 205,314 193,937 5,039 198,976 6,338 Recoverable tax and insurance costs (46,055 ) (775 ) (46,830 ) (47,668 ) (578 ) (48,246 ) 1,416 Recoverable CAM costs (22,299 ) (991 ) (23,290 ) (19,736 ) (682 ) (20,418 ) (2,872 ) Property management fees and costs (882 ) (243 ) (1,125 ) (172 ) (157 ) (329 ) (796 ) Non-recoverable operating costs (2,435 ) (1,076 ) (3,511 ) (1,508 ) (679 ) (2,187 ) (1,324 ) ECL 1,237 (23 ) 1,214 (2,262 ) (12 ) (2,274 ) 3,488 Property operating costs (70,434 ) (3,108 ) (73,542 ) (71,346 ) (2,108 ) (73,454 ) (88 ) Other expenses (2,529 ) — (2,529 ) (3,459 ) — (3,459 ) 930 Property operating costs and other(2) (72,963 ) (3,108 ) (76,071 ) (74,805 ) (2,108 ) (76,913 ) 842 Net rental income and other 125,333 3,910 129,243 119,132 2,931 122,063 7,180 Condo and townhome closings revenue — 4,511 4,511 — 52,768 52,768 (48,257 ) Condo and townhome cost of sales — (3,106 ) (3,106 ) — (38,705 ) (38,705 ) 35,599 Marketing and selling costs (369 ) (245 ) (614 ) — (35 ) (35 ) (579 ) Net profit on condo and townhome closings (369 ) 1,160 791 — 14,028 14,028 (13,237 ) NOI(3) 124,964 5,070 130,034 119,132 16,959 136,091 (6,057 ) Net rental income and other as a percentage of net base rent (%) 98.5 90.7 98.3 96.5 92.8 96.4 1.9 Net rental income and other as a percentage of rentals from investment properties (%) 64.0 55.7 63.7 62.5 58.2 62.4 1.3 Net rental income and other as a percentage of rentals from investment properties and other (%) 63.2 55.7 62.9 61.4 58.2 61.3 1.6 Recovery Ratio (including prior year adjustments) (%) 95.3 100.2 95.4 94.9 103.2 95.1 0.3 Recovery Ratio (excluding prior year adjustments) (%) 94.8 99.9 94.9 95.4 113.0 95.7 (0.8 )

(1) This column contains non-GAAP measures because it includes figures that are recorded in equity accounted investments – that are not explicitly disclosed and/or presented in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.

(2) As reflected under the column “Trust portion excluding EAI” in the table above, this amount represents a GAAP measure.

(3) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.





Year-to-Date Comparison to Prior Year

(in thousands of dollars) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Trust portion excluding EAI Equity Accounted Investments Total Proportionate Share(1) Trust portion excluding EAI Equity Accounted Investments Total Proportionate Share(1) Variance of Total Proportionate Share(1) (A) (B) (A–B) Net base rent 252,506 8,391 260,897 244,830 6,202 251,032 9,865 Property tax and insurance recoveries 89,850 1,504 91,354 92,744 1,221 93,965 (2,611 ) Property operating cost recoveries 47,655 1,957 49,612 43,033 1,603 44,636 4,976 Miscellaneous revenue 5,731 1,658 7,389 5,839 1,044 6,883 506 Rentals from investment properties 395,742 13,510 409,252 386,446 10,070 396,516 12,736 Service and other revenues 5,077 — 5,077 6,329 — 6,329 (1,252 ) Rentals from investment properties and other(2) 400,819 13,510 414,329 392,775 10,070 402,845 11,484 Recoverable tax and insurance costs (93,148 ) (1,558 ) (94,706 ) (97,024 ) (1,231 ) (98,255 ) 3,549 Recoverable CAM costs (52,292 ) (1,941 ) (54,233 ) (46,124 ) (1,489 ) (47,613 ) (6,620 ) Property management fees and costs (1,940 ) (453 ) (2,393 ) (461 ) (300 ) (761 ) (1,632 ) Non-recoverable operating costs (4,939 ) (2,095 ) (7,034 ) (2,982 ) (1,331 ) (4,313 ) (2,721 ) ECL 2,350 (74 ) 2,276 (4,571 ) (10 ) (4,581 ) 6,857 Property operating costs (149,969 ) (6,121 ) (156,090 ) (151,162 ) (4,361 ) (155,523 ) (567 ) Other expenses (5,077 ) — (5,077 ) (6,344 ) — (6,344 ) 1,267 Property operating costs and other(2) (155,046 ) (6,121 ) (161,167 ) (157,506 ) (4,361 ) (161,867 ) 700 Net rental income and other 245,773 7,389 253,162 235,269 5,709 240,978 12,184 Condo and townhome closings revenue — 4,517 4,517 — 52,933 52,933 (48,416 ) Condo and townhome cost of sales — (3,110 ) (3,110 ) — (38,804 ) (38,804 ) 35,694 Marketing and selling costs (395 ) (272 ) (667 ) — (35 ) (35 ) (632 ) Net profit on condo and townhome closings (395 ) 1,135 740 — 14,094 14,094 (13,354 ) NOI(3) 245,378 8,524 253,902 235,269 19,803 255,072 (1,170 ) Net rental income and other as a percentage of net base rent (%) 97.3 88.1 97.0 96.1 92.1 96.0 1.0 Net rental income and other as a percentage of rentals from investment properties (%) 62.1 54.7 61.9 60.9 56.7 60.8 1.1 Net rental income and other as a percentage of rentals from investment properties and other (%) 61.3 54.7 61.1 59.9 56.7 59.8 1.3 Recovery Ratio (including prior year adjustments) (%) 94.5 98.9 94.6 94.9 103.8 95.0 (0.4 ) Recovery Ratio (excluding prior year adjustments) (%) 94.3 97.7 94.3 95.2 108.6 95.5 (1.2 )

(1) This column contains non-GAAP measures because it includes figures that are recorded in equity accounted investments – that are not explicitly disclosed and/or presented in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.

(2) As reflected under the column “Trust portion excluding EAI” in the table above, this amount represents a GAAP measure.

(3) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.





Same Properties NOI

NOI (a non-GAAP financial measure) from continuing operations represents: i) rentals from investment properties and other revenues less property operating costs and other expenses, and ii) net profit from condominium sales. Disclosing the NOI contribution from each of same properties, acquisitions, dispositions, Earnouts and Development activities highlights the impact each component has on aggregate NOI. Straight-line rent, lease terminations and other adjustments, and amortization of tenant incentives have been excluded from Same Properties NOI, as have NOI from acquisitions, dispositions, Earnouts and Development activities, and ECL. This has been done in order to more directly highlight the impact of changes in occupancy, rent uplift and productivity.

Quarterly Comparison to Prior Year

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended (in thousands of dollars) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Variance ($) Variance (%) Net rental income 124,964 119,147 5,817 4.9 Service and other revenues 2,529 3,444 (915 ) (26.6 ) Other expenses (2,529 ) (3,459 ) 930 (26.9 ) NOI(1) 124,964 119,132 5,832 4.9 NOI from equity accounted investments(1) 5,070 16,959 (11,889 ) (70.1 ) Total portfolio NOI before adjustments(1) 130,034 136,091 (6,057 ) (4.5 ) Adjustments: Royalties 276 208 68 32.7 Straight-line rent (304 ) (553 ) 249 (45.0 ) Lease termination and other adjustments 97 (496 ) 593 N/R(2) Net profit on condo and townhome closings(3) (791 ) (14,028 ) 13,237 N/R(2) Amortization of tenant incentives 1,725 1,600 125 7.8 Total portfolio NOI after adjustments(1) 131,037 122,822 8,215 6.7 NOI sourced from: Acquisitions (1,699 ) 25 (1,724 ) N/R(2) Dispositions (19 ) (469 ) 450 (95.9 ) Earnouts and Developments (863 ) (43 ) (820 ) N/R(2) Same Properties NOI(1) 128,456 122,335 6,121 5.0 Add back: Bad debt expense/ECL (1,230 ) 2,300 (3,530 ) N/R(2) Same Properties NOI excluding ECL(1) 127,226 124,635 2,591 2.1

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.

(2) N/R – Not representative.

(3) Includes marketing costs.





Year-to-Date Comparison to Prior Year

Six Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands of dollars) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Variance ($) Variance (%) Net rental income 245,378 235,284 10,094 4.3 Service and other revenues 5,077 6,329 (1,252 ) (19.8 ) Other expenses (5,077 ) (6,344 ) 1,267 20.0 NOI(1) 245,378 235,269 10,109 4.3 NOI from equity accounted investments(1) 8,524 19,803 (11,279 ) (57.0 ) Total portfolio NOI before adjustments(1) 253,902 255,072 (1,170 ) (0.5 ) Adjustments: Royalties 512 409 103 25.2 Straight-line rent (381 ) (89 ) (292 ) N/R(2) Lease termination and other adjustments (145 ) (940 ) 795 (84.6 ) Net profit on condo and townhome closings(3) (740 ) (14,094 ) 13,354 N/R(2) Amortization of tenant incentives 3,534 4,074 (540 ) (13.3 ) Total portfolio NOI after adjustments(1) 256,682 244,432 12,250 5.0 Less NOI sourced from: Acquisitions (3,015 ) 125 (3,140 ) N/R(2) Dispositions (13 ) (1,038 ) 1,025 N/R(2) Earnouts and Developments (1,808 ) (191 ) (1,617 ) N/R(2) Same Properties NOI(1) 251,846 243,328 8,518 3.5 Add back: ECL (2,275 ) 4,636 (6,911 ) N/R(2) Same Properties NOI excluding ECL(1) 249,571 247,964 1,607 0.6

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.

(2) N/R – Not representative.

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income and comprehensive income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Rolling 12 Months Ended (in thousands of dollars) June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Variance ($) Net income and comprehensive income 1,362,238 316,959 1,045,279 Add (deduct) the following items: Interest expense 147,566 156,129 (8,563 ) Interest income (12,169 ) (15,167 ) 2,998 Yield maintenance costs — 11,954 (11,954 ) Amortization of equipment and intangible assets 3,741 4,540 (799 ) Amortization of tenant improvements 6,964 8,166 (1,202 ) Fair value adjustments on revaluation of investment properties (948,875 ) (2,904 ) (945,971 ) Fair value adjustments on revaluation of financial instruments (72,401 ) 40,715 (113,116 ) Fair value adjustment on TRS (1,666 ) 1,070 (2,736 ) Adjustment for supplemental costs 4,919 2,094 2,825 Loss (gain) on sale of investment properties 20 (388 ) 408 Gain on sale of land to co-owners (Transactional FFO) 336 2,332 (1,996 ) Acquisition-related costs 3,114 166 2,948 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 493,787 525,666 (31,879 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 493,787 525,666 (31,879 ) Less: Condo and townhome closings (7,080 ) (61,912 ) 54,832 Add: ECL (3,109 ) 19,760 (22,869 ) Adjusted EBITDA excluding condo and townhome closings and ECL(1) 483,598 483,514 84

(1) Represents a non-GAAP measure. The Trust’s method of calculating non-GAAP measures may differ from other reporting issuers’ methods and, accordingly, may not be comparable. For additional information, please see “Non-GAAP Measures” in this Press Release.



Non-GAAP Measures

The non-GAAP measures used in this Press Release, including but not limited to, FFO per Unit, Unencumbered Assets, NOI, Debt to Aggregate Assets, Interest Coverage Ratio, Adjusted Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, Unsecured/Secured Debt Ratio, FFO, FFO with adjustments, FFO per Unit with adjustments, Transactional FFO, ACFO, Payout Ratio to ACFO, Same Properties NOI, Investment properties – non-GAAP, Debt – non-GAAP, Debt to Gross Book Value, Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt, Weighted Average Interest Rate, and Total Proportionate Share, do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Additional information regarding these non-GAAP measures is available in the Management’s Discussion and Analysis of the Trust for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, dated August 11, 2022 (the “MD&A), and is incorporated by reference. The information is found in the “Presentation of Certain Terms Including Non-GAAP Measures” and “Non-GAAP Measures” sections of the MD&A, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures are found in the following sections of this Press Release: “Proportionately Consolidated Balance Sheets (including the Trust’s interests in equity accounted investments)”, “Proportionately Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (including the Trust’s Interests in Equity Accounted Investments)”, “FFO, FFO with adjustments, and FFO with adjustments and Transactional FFO”, “ACFO and ACFO with adjustments”, “Net Operating Income”, “Same Properties NOI”, and “Adjusted EBITDA”.

Full reports of the financial results of the Trust for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 are outlined in the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the related MD&A of the Trust for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

