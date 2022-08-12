Pioneering Multi-chain Game Monsterra Ready for IDO & Mainnet Launch this August

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Play-to-Earn Game model powered by NFTs will continue to rise and open a new era in the blockchain industry. Earlier this April, Monsterra, an attractive and potential gamefi project, has successfully raised $2M Early IDO led by Hashed, Shima Capital, Huobi Ventures, Icetea Labs, Salad Ventures to get ready for IDO and official game launch.





A Promising GameFi Project

Deployed on both BNB, Avalanche, and Terra, Monsterra is the hidden germ in the blockchain game industry this 2022. Building a revolutionized design combining free-to-play, play-for-fun, and free-to-earn models, Monsterra offers gaming enthusiasts a fun and high-profit playground with no initial investment. Monsterra applies the dual-token model, comprising MSTR (the primary token) and MAG (the reward payout token). These currencies are used variously in multiple in-game activities to effectively balance the earning and burning mechanism.

Monsterra said that they are proud to have a passionate team of 50 seasoned individuals who have been working hard together to develop a well-structured gameplay and sustainable in-game economy with 8 main components including gameplay, DAO Treasury, NFT Marketplace Guild Portal, Bridges, Minigame, MonsTV & Events. With that rich & diverse ecosystem, Monsterra has successfully boated $2M investment funds from many giants in blockchain space including Hashed, Huobi Ventures, Shima Capital, Icetea Labs, Salads Ventures. The high-profile backers & strategic partners network will definitely help Monsterra accelerate its growth & success even more in the coming time.

Within its half-a-year journey from fundraising & product development, Monsterra has achieved remarkable & impressive milestones. Marked with a very successful start by 20,000 Mystery Box sold out within 10s on Binance NFT Marketplace on February 7 then followed by another hit of quick sellout for 600 boxes on GameFi and 300 boxes on Metaverse Starter within 1 hour.

Monsterra is constantly deploying mass and comprehensive activities recording a sizeable player base of nearly 70,000 gamers playing the testnet and 2,000 players at any time till the Battle Front testnet release. The project also presents its name to more than 300,000 members/ followers on all social channels.

The IDO & mainnet launch this August

This August, Monsterra is accelerating and ready to launch innovative risk-free IDOs on three launchpads including GameFi, Red Kite and Poolz in the upcoming weeks. The team loudly claims to be excited & ready to get users the best gaming time ever with series of stimulating activities coming along this big event. After the launch, the project also plans on the massive listing on the top tier 1 exchanges including MEXC, PancakeSwap, and several frontline CEXs supported by a series of exciting & irresistible bounties campaigns to community.

Adventure mainnet launching will be arranged coverred by super crazy, attractive and competitive events including Monsterra Championship, Daily Login, Trading Camp, MSTR Staking, MSTR Spending, MAG spending and many others to come. "We are strongly believe with the great support from the strong partnership network & solid and thorough preparation for the marketing and launching plan, Monsterra will achieve huge success with our big launch and be one of the top groundbreaking gamefi projects of 2022" - the team said.

Get ready now with the testnet & marketplace with Monsterra!

https://testnet-play.monsterra.io/

https://testnet-docs.monsterra.io/

https://marketplace.monsterra.io/#/p2p-market

https://marketplace-monsterra.gitbook.io/marketplace-monsterra/

