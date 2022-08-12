Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Day for 2022

English Norwegian

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA have the pleasure of inviting to its inaugural capital markets day on September 22nd-23rd, 2022 in Hitra, Norway.

On September 22nd, management will present strategic priorities focusing on the group’s fully integrated value chain as well the farming segment. On September 23rd, a tour through Lerøy’s operations in Mid-Norway (Lerøy Midt) will be offered to participants, including visits to one of the world's most automated processing sites for salmon and one of the world's larger post-smolt facilities, based on RAS-technology.

The presentations will commence on September 22nd at 12:00 am. The tour on September 23rd will end within 13:00 pm. Common bus transport from Trondheim Airport to Hitra and back will be offered to participants. The bus will depart from the airport on September 22nd at 08:30 am and return to the airport on September 23rd, with estimated time of arrival being no later than 15:30 pm.

The presentations will be held in English. A live broadcast will be available on September 22nd and a recording will be made available after the event on www.leroyseafood.com/capitalmarketsday. The webcast accommodates Q&A.

Kindly complete the following form within August 18th should you wish to participate: www.leroyseafood.com/capitalmarketsday. A limited number of seats are available. Registration is not required for the webcast.

The complete agenda and practical information will be published on www.leroyseafood.com/capitalmarketsday closer to the date of the event.

For further information, contact:

Hans Ljøen, Head of Treasury & Investor Relations Lerøy Seafood Group ASA, +47 481 87 750