Next Games Reschedules Publication of Half-Year Review 1 Jan - 30 Jun 2022

Next Games reschedules publication of its Half-Year Review 1 Jan – 30 Jun 2022 to Wednesday 31 August 2022. The previously planned publication date for the Half-Year Review was 19 August 2022.



The reason for the postponement is integration work relating to the previously announced, completed tender offer for all shares in Next Games by Netflix, Inc., including expansion of Finnish, international and U.S. accounting standards as well as changes in reporting systems, which delays the preparation of the Half-Year Review.



