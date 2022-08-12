Proactive news headlines including Aldoro Resources, Hygrovest Ltd, Australian Gold and Copper and Tamboran Resources

Sydney, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has confirmed the presence of lithium and rubidium mineralisation from recent test studies performed on Niobe and Wyemandoo samples by the University of Western Australia (UWA). Click here

Hygrovest Ltd (ASX:HGV)’s net asset value (NAV) increased by 6% during July 2022, primarily due to the revaluation of its investment in Weed Me and Southern Cannabis Holdings. Click here

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (ASX:AGC) has strengthened its board with the appointment of experienced mining industry executive Dr Adam McKinnon as a non-executive director. Click here

Tamboran Resources Ltd (ASX:TBN) is poised to drill up to seven natural gas wells on its wholly-owned and operated EP136 permit after securing approval from the Northern Territory government for an environmental management plan (EMP). Click here

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS, OTCQX:MNSEF) has graduated to commercial production at the iM3NY New York Lithium-ion Battery Plant based in Endicott, New York, after months of preparation and development, entering the lucrative and red-hot North American battery market. Click here

AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) has discovered a “pivotal” zinc-copper mineralised system in drilling at the Emull prospect of the Koongie Park Copper-Zinc Project in Western Australia, consistent with historical results from Northern Star Resources’ exploration efforts on the tenure. Click here

Archer Materials Ltd (ASX:AXE, OTC:ARRXF) has secured the Hong Kong patent associated with its 12CQ quantum computing chip technology (12CQ chip). Click here

