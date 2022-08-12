Global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Report 2022: Increased Awareness of Global Warming, and Rising Sea Levels Fueling Demand in Sector

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market By Type, By Depth, By Platform, By Application, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hydrographic survey equipment market was valued at3.1 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.73% from 2021 to 2030.

Asia Pacific dominated the hydrographic survey equipment market in terms of growth, followed by LAMEA, North America, and Europe. The U.S. dominated the market share in 2020, whereas China is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market during the forecast timeframe.

The Hydrographic Survey Equipment industry holds great potential in the near future due to the rise in the global maritime industry. The arrival of unmanned vehicles that can be remotely piloted and engagement of machine learning technologies to support complete autonomous operations notably impact the business dynamics.

In addition, the rise in awareness about global warming, rising ocean levels across the globe, and increasing carbon footprint has proliferated the need for hydrographic surveys in the research community to study the effect of such changes on ocean beds. Hydrographic surveys also allow researchers to gauge the quality of water and the impact of pollution on marine ecosystems. Initiatives are taken by nonprofit organizations coupled with environmentalists to support the business growth within the forecast period.

The growth of hydrographic survey equipment market is driven by factors such as introduction of unmanned survey vehicles, reduced cost of operation, and integration of various technologies to support a customer friendly approach. Technological advances, such as 3D and 4D technologies, being incorporated in bathymetric studies have made it possible for harbor owners and managers to get a better overall view of their areas. 4D technologies enhance predictive assessment for ports as they offer a more realistic insight of developments in the surrounding waters.

Key Market Segments

By End User

  • Commercial
  • Research
  • Defense

By Type

  • Sensing Systems
  • Positioning Systems
  • Optical System
  • Profilers
  • Software
  • Others

By Depth

  • Shallow Water
  • Deep Water

By Platform

  • Surface Vessels
  • USVs And UUVs
  • Aircraft

By Application

  • Port And Harbor Management
  • Offshore Oil And Gas Survey
  • Cable Or Pipeline Route Survey
  • Others
  • Hydrographic Or Bathymetry Survey

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • LAMEA
  • Latin America
  • Middle East
  • Africa

Key Market Players

  • KONSBERG GRUPPEN ASA
  • INC
  • Teledyne Technologies Inc.
  • Innomar Technologie GmbH
  • Edgetech
  • Sonardyne International Ltd.
  • Tritech International Ltd
  • Ixblue SAS
  • Syqwest Inc.
  • Valeport Ltd.
  • XYLEM

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: HYDROGRAPHIC SURVEY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5: HYDROGRAPHIC SURVEY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY DEPTH

CHAPTER 6: HYDROGRAPHIC SURVEY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY PLATFORM

CHAPTER 7: HYDROGRAPHIC SURVEY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 8: HYDROGRAPHIC SURVEY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 9: HYDROGRAPHIC SURVEY EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 11: COMPANY PROFILES

