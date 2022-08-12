North America Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market Report 2022-2028: With Key Players IBM, Oracle, Microsoft, Google, Intel, Salesforce, Amazon Web Services, ComplyAdvantage, Amelia & Inbenta

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component (Solutions and Services), By Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), By Application, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market is expected to witness market growth of 16.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



Artificial intelligence has enhanced customer service, which is among the most visible sectors of FinTech. In addition, artificial intelligence has advanced to the point that chatbots, virtual assistants, and artificial intelligence interfaces can effectively engage with customers. The capacity to answer basic questions has a huge impact on front-office and help-desk expenditures.



Algorithmic trading analyses data using a pre-programmed sequence of commands, enabling faster decision-making than humans. This is accomplished using machine learning, which is among the most adaptable AI technologies. In the financial industry, artificial intelligence has a lot of potential. It can assist a firm in a variety of ways, including increasing efficiency, lowering expenses, and automating procedures.



North America is among the world's largest and leading AI markets. Owing to the strong economy, the existence of major AI software and system vendors, and joint investment by organizations for the growth and development of R&D operations, the regional market has also seen the highest adoption of AI in Fintech solutions. For example, the continued economic boom in the United States, according to Baker McKenzie, has drawn significant investment in the fintech sector. Payments and insurance technology remain dominant the fintech environment in the country.



Further, the region, especially the United States, is home to a considerable proportion of the millennial population. In terms of speed and personalization, millennials clearly prefer to complete chores through digital applications and services, which fintech companies are better at supplying than banks. The region has some of the highest levels of citizen bank account penetration and the highest number of ATMs per 100,000 people. Thus, due to these factors, the growth of the regional AI in fintech market is expected to accelerate in the coming years.



The US market dominated the North America Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market by Country in 2021, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $7,444.2 Million by 2028. The Canada market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The Mexico market is expected to showcase a CAGR of 17.7% during (2022-2028).



Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Application

Business Analytics & Reporting

Customer Behavioral Analytics

Fraud Detection

Virtual Assistant (Chatbots)

Quantitative & Asset Management

Others

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Key Market Players

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Intel Corporation

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

ComplyAdvantage

Amelia US LLC

Inbenta Technologies, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global



Chapter 4. North America Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market by Component



Chapter 5. North America Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market by Deployment



Chapter 6. North America Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market by Application



Chapter 7. North America Artificial Intelligence In Fintech Market by Country



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



