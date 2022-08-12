European Road Freight Transport Market Report 2022: The Impact of Fuel Costs, Inflation, the Mobility Package, War in Ukraine and Driver Shortages

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Road Freight Transport 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

European Road Freight Transport 2022 shows a picture of strong recovery, with some unpredictable factors creating an uncertain, challenging and complex market environment.

The 2022 report addresses the impact of fuel costs, inflation, the Mobility Package, war in Ukraine and driver shortages on the market, and explores the strategies that can be adopted to overcome these challenges. The report also examines other factors affecting volumes, pricing and cost factors.

The report contains bespoke market sizing data, including 2021 growth rates, full year 2022 projections and the publisher's Covid Recovery Tracker Data, which analyses market growth projections through to 2026 compared to pre-Covid market sizes.

Finally the report contains in depth comparative logistics provider profiles and comprehensive assessment of the digital road freight landscape, analysis of the variety of services offered by marketplaces and digital forwarders and how the recent surge in investment and M&A activity is transforming the market.

Key Questions:

How is the industry adapting to inflation, weakening consumer demand, fuel prices, driver shortages and the war in Ukraine?

How fast is the market expected to grow throughout the rest of 2022 through to 2026?

How fast are the international and domestic road freight markets expected to grow over the next 5 years?

What strategies are leading players adopting in order to tackle driver shortages, inflation and congestion?

Where do opportunities lie within the market? And how can these opportunities best be captured?

Which technology trends are dominating the market?

What does the digital road freight landscape currently look like? How is it evolving?

What level of service offering do digital forwarders and marketplaces currently provide? How will this change in the coming years?

Key Findings:

The European road freight market grew 9.4% in real terms in 2021, and will expand by 4.9% in 2022.

Recovery through to 2026 will remain positive, with the market forecast to grow 3% from 2021 to 2026.

European road freight rates hit an all-time high in Q1 2022 as rising cost pressures, supply and capacity disruptions, regulatory change and war in Ukraine created a potent mix of rate drivers.

Smaller road freight providers are likely to suffer disproportionately from the increase in operating costs.

Driver shortages remain an acute problem in the European market, with an overall shortage of 380,000-425,000 at the end of 2021.

Funding continues to flow in digital forwarding start-ups that operate in the European road freight market.

Different aspects of the Mobility Package could create potential capacity constraints and therefore impact costs and rates.

The report contains:

Market sizing and forecasts for 2021-2026, split by country, domestic & international

Market data analysis including freight rates, volumes, pricing & cost factors

Analysis of the impact of fuel prices, driver shortages, Mobility Package, inflation and the war in Ukraine on the market

In depth comparative logistics provider profiles

Top 20 European Road Freight Transport Providers

Digital road freight landscape and funding analysis, tracking the evolution of digital offers across the value chain

This report is perfect for

Global manufacturers

Banks and financial institutions

Supply chain managers and directors

Logistics procurement managers

Marketing managers

Knowledge managers

Investors

All C-level executives

Key Topics Covered:

1. Freight Rate Development in the European Road Freight Market

1.1 European Road Freight Rates Outlook

2. The Impact of Oil and Gas Prices on Freight Rates

2.1 Oil & Gas: the Pricing Situation

2.1.1 Short-Term Trends and Politics

2.1.2 Longer-Term Trends

2.2 Demand Destruction? the Impact of the Cost of Oil on Road Freight Transport

2.3 Implications for Supply Chain Architecture

3. Impact of the Mobility Package on Road Freight Operations

3.1 Impact of New Regulations

3.1.1 Impact on Capacity

3.1.2 Impact on Costs/Rates

3.1.3 Impact on the Environment

3.1.4 Impact on Modal Shift

3.2 Potential Operator Responses

3.3 Potential Market Responses

3.4 UK to Adopt Mobility Package

3.5 Conclusion

4. Driver Shortages

4.1 Overview

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War

4.3 Driver Shortage in the UK

5. Digitalisation

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Surge of Funding in Digital Forwarding Start-Ups in European Road Freight

5. 3 the Digital Landscape in the European Road Freight Market

5.4 Provider Profiles

5.4.1 Chronotruck

5.4.2 Coyote Logistics

5.4.3 Instafreight

5.4.4 Quicargo

5.4.5 Sennder

5.4.6 Saloodo!

6. European Road Freight Market Sizing

6.1 European Road Freight Transport Market Size & Growth

6.1.1 European Road Freight Transport Market Size & Growth 2021

6.1.2 Total European Road Freight Market 2022 (F)

6.1.3 Total European Road Freight Market 2026 (F

6.2 Market Development

6.2.1 Demand-Side Contributions to European Road Freight Market Growth

6.2.1.1 European Economic Environment

6.2.1.2 European Road Freight Vertical Sectors

6.2.2 Supply-Side Constraints to the European Road Freight Market Growth

6.2.2.1 Cost Increases and Rates

6.2.2.2 Driver Shortages

6.2.2.3 Mobility Package

6.2.2.4 Congestion

6.3 Total European Road Freight Transport Market Size & Growth by Country

6.3.1 Total European Road Freight Transport Market Size by Country - 2021

6.3.2 Total European Road Freight Transport Market Size by Country - 2022 (F)

6.3.3 Total European Road Freight Transport Market Size by Country - 2026 (F)

6.4 Domestic European Road Freight Market 2021 (Real and Nominal)

6.4.1 Prices

6.4.2 Domestic European Road Freight Market Size by Country 2021

6.4.3 Domestic 2022 and 2026 CAGR Forecasts

6.5. International European Road Freight Market 2021 (Real and Nominal)

6.5.1 Prices

6.5.2 International European Road Freight Market 2021 by Country

6.5.3 International European Road Freight Market 2022 (Real) + 2026 (Real Cagr)

6.6. Top 20 European Road Freight Transport Providers 2021

7. European Road Freight Transport Provider Profiles

7.1 Dachser

7.1.1 Background

7.1.2 Finances

7.1.3 Operations

7.1.4 Investments

7.1.5 Technology

7.1.6 Sustainability

7.1.7 Strategic Outlook

7.2 Db Schenker

7.3 Dhl

7.4 Dsv Panalpina

7.5 Fedex

7.6 Geodis

7.7 Kuehne + Nagel

7.8 Lkw Walter

7.9 Rhenus Logistics

7.10 Xpo Logistics Europe

