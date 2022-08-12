Global Metal Powders Market Report 2022-2026 - Metal Powders Led by Steel Powder Reel Under Soaring Prices of Metal Commodities

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metal Powders - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Metal Powders Market to Reach US$4 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Metal Powders estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period.

Metal powders are widely used for manufacturing structural components. Increase in demand for such structural components from various applications including home appliances, motorcycles, agriculture equipment and automotive parts among others is creating demand for metal powders.

The global market is expected to witness steady growth in the coming year as automotive, aerospace & defense, construction and electrical/electronic recover slowly from the devasting effect of COVID-19. Demand for metal powders for use in the manufacture of different components and materials is expected to recover in 2021 and witness increased growth in 2022 and beyond.

Further, the projected rise in crude oil & natural gas exploration and drilling activities globally are likely to extend new opportunities. Simultaneously, the newfound interest from the healthcare, medical, dentistry and biotechnology sectors would encourage the prospects for powder metals in these verticals.

Increased mechanization of the agricultural sector are poised to push the future demand for advanced, custom-made machine tools. Further, the increasing role of robotic tools in the production floor and technological innovations will sustain the growth momentum in the machine tools market.



Ferrous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR to reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Ferrous segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 20.6% share of the global Metal Powders market. Ferrous powders, comprising Iron powder and Stainless steel powders, represent the largest type of metal powders. They are used in various industrial applications because of their low production costs, good source of minerals, and excellent chemical, physical and magnetic properties.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $ 461.1 Million by 2026

The Metal Powders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 35.46% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$461.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$497.9 Million by the end of the analysis period.

The US and Europe are the largest regions for metal powders globally. Metal powder market growth had so far been strongest in the US, in particular from the automotive, electrical and healthcare industries. Strong demand for metal powders in the region is also anticipated to emerge from the steel industry and from metal additive manufacturing which is being increasingly used for manufacturing aerospace components.

In Europe, factors such as increased focus on environmental sustainability and increased consumer awareness with regard to eco-friendly products provide lucrative growth opportunities for metal powder manufacturers. Growing number of powdered metal manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific region in recent times especially has been boosting revenue contribution of the region in the global market.



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Outlook for Global Manufacturing Industry in 2022 Slips a Tad as a Result of the Russia -Ukraine War

Manufacturing Industry's Transition to Precision Manufacturing Bodes Well for Market Growth

Signs of War's Hitting Manufacturing Emerges

Metal Powders Led by Steel Powder Reel Under Soaring Prices of Metal Commodities

Steel Prices Jump on the Back of Disrupted Steel Production in Ukraine and Dwindling Steel Scrap Supply from Russia and Ukraine

Spectacular Growth of Additive Manufacturing to Drive Demand Gains in the Metal Powders Market

Strong Outlook for AM Translates into Stronger Demand for Metal Powders

Demand Grows Strong for Next-Generation Metal Powders for Medical Additive Manufacturing

As Medical Additive Manufacturing Gains Momentum, So Does the Demand for New Generation Metal Powders

Production Volatility Amid Chip Shortages Aggravated by the Russia Ukraine War Downgrades Demand for Metal Powders in the Automotive End-Use Sector in 2022

As Automobile Production Recovery Slips On the Original Forecasts, Hit By Chip Shortage Woes & Supply Chain Disruptions Caused by the Russia-Ukraine War, Uncertainty Rips Through Upstream PM Parts Suppliers

Beyond These Challenges, the Automotive Industry's Growing Appetite for Advanced Powdered Metallurgy (PM) Parts Will Remain a Long-Term Growth Driver

Growing Use of Additive Manufacturing in the Aerospace Industry Encourages Consumption of Powder Metals in the Aerospace End-Use Sector

The Time is Ripe for Metal Powder Manufacturers to Eye More Closely the Emerging Opportunities in The Aerospace Sector

The Aerospace Industry Limps Back Onto a Long Road to Recovery, Brightening the Outlook for Metal Powders in Aircraft Manufacturing

Mechanization of Agriculture to Drive the Demand for Metal Powders

Growing Investments in Agricultural Machinery Bodes Well for Upstream Parts & Materials Suppliers

Focus on Sustainability Throws the Spotlight on Metal Powders. Here's Why & How

The Time to Get Our Act Together & Move Towards a Circular Bioeconomy Has Come

A Crucial Growth Variable, Innovation in Metal Powders Gains Momentum

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

