Automated assurance: worldwide forecast 2022–2027

"CSPs will spend over USD4. 1 billion on 5G-related automated assurance in 2027; this is equivalent to 50% of the total automated assurance spend. ". This report provides forecasts for communications service provider (CSP) spending on automated assurance (AA) software systems and related services for 2022–2027.

The report also provides recommendations for vendors and CSPs.

This forecast report and the accompanying data annex provide:

  • a detailed, 6-year worldwide forecast for spending in the automated assurance market, split into:
    • four main application sub-segments: service management, intelligent performance and fault management, workforce automation and probe systems
    • two delivery types: product-related and professional services (PS)
    • four telecoms services: mobile, IoT, consumer fixed and business fixed
    • eight geographical regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP), emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP), Latin America (LATAM), the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), North America (NA), Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) and Western Europe (WE)
  • an examination of the key market drivers and how they will affect spending during the forecast period
  • analysis of the business environment and regional dynamics that will influence the automated assurance market
  • a detailed market definition
  • recommendations for CSPs and vendors.


