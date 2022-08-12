Star Equity Holdings, Inc. Announces 2022 Second Quarter Financial Results

Reported a 306% increase in Q2 2022 gross profit and a 19% increase in revenues



Construction division reported a 54% increase in revenue and a significant improvement in gross margin

Ended Q2 2022 with $13.7 million in cash and cash equivalents

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP) (“Star Equity” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company, reported today its financial results for the second quarter (Q2) and six months (6M) ended June 30, 2022.

Following the sale of a portion of our Healthcare business in early 2021, all financial results for the 2022 and 2021 reporting periods, unless stated otherwise, relate to continuing operations, which include the Healthcare, Construction, and Investments divisions.

Q2 2022 Financial Highlights vs. Q2 2021 (unaudited)

Revenues increased by 19.0% to $30.7 million from $25.8 million.

Gross profit increased by 305.5% to $6.1 million from $1.5 million.

Net loss from continuing operations was $1.6 million (or $0.10 per basic and diluted share) compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $1.8 million (or $0.36 per basic and diluted share).

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations was $0.5 million (or $0.03 per basic and diluted share) compared to a loss of $3.7 million (or $0.74 per basic and diluted share).

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $1.3 million versus a loss of $2.9 million.



6M 2022 Financial Highlights vs. 6M 2021 (unaudited)

Revenues increased by 15.8% to $55.8 million from $48.2 million.

Gross profit increased by 134.9% to $10.8 million from $4.6 million.

Net loss from continuing operations was $5.3 million (or $0.38 per basic and diluted share) compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $2.4 million (or $0.48 per basic and diluted share).

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $0.2 million (or $0.02 per basic and diluted share) compared to a loss of $5.5 million (or $1.10 per basic and diluted share).

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $1.4 million versus a loss of $3.8 million.

As of June 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents increased to $13.7 million from $6.2 million; net debt, defined as total debt less total cash and cash equivalents, decreased to $(2.1) million from $7.0 million.

Rick Coleman, Chief Executive Officer, noted, “In the second quarter of 2022 we reported improved financial and operational performance with a 19.0% revenue increase as well as a significant improvement in gross margins. Our Healthcare division revenue decreased by 6.4% versus the prior year quarter but gross margin improved by four percentage points to 26.4% due to the mix of products and services sold. Our Construction division grew revenue by 53.7% due to large commercial projects at KBS and pricing increases that we implemented to mitigate the impact of higher raw materials costs. Gross margin improved substantially due to increased pricing, improved operations, and commodity price risk mitigation. We believe this quarter’s performance shows progress toward our goal of generating a gross margin over 20% for our Construction division.”

Mr. Coleman continued, “Our January equity offering strengthened our cash position and leaves us well-positioned to fund high-return internal growth investments and pursue acquisitions, which could be either bolt-ons for our existing divisions or entry into a new business sector.”

Revenues

The Company’s Q2 2022 revenues increased 19.0% to $30.7 million from $25.8 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Revenues in $ thousands Q2 2022 Q2 2021 % change 6M 2022 6M 2021 % change Healthcare $ 13,912 $ 14,870 (6.4 )% $ 27,330 $ 28,177 (3.0 )% Construction 16,806 10,936 53.7 % 28,437 19,983 42.3 % Investments 158 158 — % 316 316 — % Intersegment elimination (158 ) (158 ) — % (316 ) (316 ) — % Total Revenues $ 30,718 $ 25,806 19.0 % $ 55,767 $ 48,160 15.8 %

Healthcare Q2 2022 and 6M 2022 revenues decreased 6.4% and 3.0% versus the prior year periods, predominately driven by a decrease in revenue from fewer total scanning days due to the national shortage of nuclear medicine technologists.

Construction Q2 2022 and 6M 2022 revenues increased 53.7% and 42.3% versus the prior year periods. The increase in revenues for the Construction division was due to large commercial projects at KBS. Our Construction division booked backlog remains very strong due to newly signed contracts. Construction division revenues accounted for 54.7% of Star Equity’s total revenues in Q2 2022.

Gross Profit

Gross profit (loss) in $ thousands Q2 2022 Q2 2021 % change 6M 2022 6M 2021 % change Healthcare $ 3,678 $ 3,409 7.9 % $ 6,854 $ 6,007 14.1 % Healthcare gross margin 26.4 % 22.9 % 3.5 % 25.1 % 21.3 % 3.8 % Construction 2,485 (1,844 ) 234.8 % 4,071 (1,300 ) 413.2 % Construction gross margin 14.8 % (16.9 )% 31.7 % 14.3 % (6.5 )% 20.8 % Investments 94 97 (3.1 )% 153 190 (19.5 )% Investments gross margin N/M N/M N/M N/M N/M N/M Intersegment elimination (158 ) (158 ) N/M (316 ) (316 ) N/M Total gross profit $ 6,099 $ 1,504 305.5 % $ 10,762 $ 4,581 134.9 % Total gross margin 19.9 % 5.8 % 14.1 % 19.3 % 9.5 % 9.8 % * N/M - Not meaningful

Healthcare Q2 2022 and 6M 2022 gross profit increased 7.9% and 14.1% versus the prior year period, driven by an improved mix of product and service revenues.



Construction Q2 2022 and 6M 2022 gross profit increased 234.8% and 413.2% from the prior year period, due to an increase in revenue during the period and significantly increased pricing levels.

Operating Expenses

On a consolidated basis, Q2 2022 and 6M 2022 sales, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses increased by $1.3 million, or 23.0%, and $3.0 million or 28.4% versus the prior year period. The increase in SG&A was driven primarily by one-time litigation costs. SG&A as a percentage of revenue increased in Q2 2022 and 6M 2022 to 22.4% and 24.5% versus 21.6% and 22.1% in Q2 2021 and 6M 2021.

Net Income

Q2 2022 net loss from continuing operations was $1.6 million, or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.36 per basic and diluted share in the same period in the prior year. Q2 2022 non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations was $0.5 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $3.7 million, or $0.74 per basic and diluted share, in the prior year period.

6M 2022 net loss from continuing operations was $5.3 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.48 per basic and diluted share, in the same period in the prior year. 6M 2022 non-GAAP adjusted net loss from continuing operations was $0.2 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss from continuing operations of $5.5 million, or $1.10 per basic and diluted share, in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

Q2 2022 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $1.3 million versus a loss of $2.9 million in the same quarter of the prior year due to improvements in the Company’s operations leading to increased gross profit at both our Healthcare and Construction divisions. 6M 2022 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $1.4 million, compared to a loss of $3.8 million in 6M 2021, primarily due to large commercial projects at KBS and overall Construction division pricing increases.

Operating Cash Flow

Q2 2022 cash flow from operations was an inflow of $3.6 million, compared to an outflow of $5.4 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase in cash flow was due to improvements in the Company’s operations leading to increased gross profit at both the Healthcare and Construction divisions. 6M 2022 cash flow from operations was an inflow of $2.9 million, compared to an outflow of $7.6 million for 6M 2021, primarily due to large commercial projects at KBS and significant Construction division pricing increases.

Preferred Stock Dividends

In each of Q1 and Q2 2022, the Company’s board of directors declared cash dividends to holders of our Series A Preferred Stock of $0.25 per share for an aggregate amount of approximately $1.0 million. The dividend record dates were March 1, 2022 and June 1, 2022, and the payment dates were March 10, 2022 and June 10, 2022.

Conference Call Information

A conference call is scheduled for today, August 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9039 (international callers: +1-201-689-8470) five minutes prior to the scheduled start time and referencing Star Equity. A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed online from the Events & Presentations link on the Investor Relations page at starequity.com/events-and-presentations/presentations; an archived replay of the webcast will be available within 15 minutes of the end of the conference call.

If you have any questions, either prior to or after our scheduled Earnings Conference call, please e-mail admin@starequity.com or lcati@equityny.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures by Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

This release presents the non-GAAP financial measures “adjusted net income (loss),” “adjusted net income (loss) per basic and diluted share,” and “adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations.” The most directly comparable measures for these non-GAAP financial measures are “net income (loss),” “net income (loss) per basic and diluted share,” and “cash flows from operating activities.” The Company has included below unaudited adjusted financial information, which presents the Company’s results of operations after excluding acquired intangible asset amortization, unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives, litigation costs, non-recurring gain on disposals, one time severance costs, financing costs, COVID-19 protection equipment, gain or loss from loan forgiveness, and income tax adjustments. Further excluded in the measure of adjusted EBITDA are stock-based compensation, interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

A discussion of the reasons why management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations is included as Exhibit 99.2 to the Company’s report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 12, 2022.

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company with three divisions: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments.

Healthcare

Our Healthcare division designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic medical imaging products and provides mobile imaging services. Our Healthcare division operates in two businesses: (i) diagnostic services and (ii) diagnostic imaging. The diagnostic services business offers imaging services to healthcare providers as an outsourced alternative to purchasing and operating their own equipment. The diagnostic imaging business develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras.

Construction

Our Construction division manufactures modular housing units for commercial and residential real estate projects and operates in two businesses: (i) modular building manufacturing and (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations for professional builders.

Investments

Our Investments division manages and finances the Company’s real estate assets and investments.

(Financial tables follow)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) (In thousands, except for per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Healthcare $ 13,912 $ 14,870 $ 27,330 $ 28,177 Construction 16,806 10,936 28,437 19,983 Investments — — — — Total revenues 30,718 25,806 55,767 48,160 Cost of revenues: Healthcare 10,234 11,461 20,476 22,170 Construction 14,321 12,780 24,366 21,283 Investments 64 61 163 126 Total cost of revenues 24,619 24,302 45,005 43,579 Gross profit 6,099 1,504 10,762 4,581 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 6,867 5,584 13,655 10,638 Amortization of intangible assets 430 430 860 868 Gain on sale of MD Office Solutions — — — (847 ) Total operating expenses 7,297 6,014 14,515 10,659 Loss from operations (1,198 ) (4,510 ) (3,753 ) (6,078 ) Other (expense) income: Other (expense) income, net (416 ) 2,950 (422 ) 4,205 Interest expense, net (289 ) (199 ) (479 ) (472 ) Total other (expense) income (705 ) 2,751 (901 ) 3,733 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (1,903 ) (1,759 ) (4,654 ) (2,345 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 327 (32 ) (623 ) (34 ) Loss from continuing operations, net of tax (1,576 ) (1,791 ) (5,277 ) (2,379 ) Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of tax — (65 ) — 5,955 Net (loss) income (1,576 ) (1,856 ) (5,277 ) 3,576 Deemed dividend on Series A perpetual preferred stock (479 ) (479 ) (958 ) (958 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders $ (2,055 ) $ (2,335 ) $ (6,235 ) $ 2,618 Net (loss) income per share—basic and diluted Net loss per share, continuing operations $ (0.10 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.48 ) Net (loss) income per share, discontinued operations $ — $ (0.01 ) $ — $ 1.20 Net (loss) income per share—basic and diluted * $ (0.10 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.38 ) $ 0.72 Deemed dividend on Series A cumulative perpetual preferred stock per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.19 ) Net (loss) income per share, attributable to common shareholders—basic and diluted * $ (0.13 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.44 ) $ 0.53 Weighted-average shares outstanding—basic and diluted 15,379 5,039 14,031 4,978 Dividends declared per Series A perpetual preferred stock $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.50 $ 0.25 * Earnings per share may not add due to rounding





Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share amounts) June 30, 2022

(unaudited) December 31,

2021 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,657 $ 4,538 Restricted cash 847 278 Investments in equity securities 2,550 47 Lumber derivative contracts — 666 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1.0 million and $0.8 million, respectively 15,208 15,811 Inventories, net 11,217 8,525 Other current assets 2,672 1,998 Total current assets 46,151 31,863 Property and equipment, net 8,764 8,918 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,980 4,494 Intangible assets, net 14,212 15,072 Goodwill 6,046 6,046 Other assets 1,495 1,659 Total assets $ 81,648 $ 68,052 Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,244 $ 4,277 Accrued liabilities 4,316 2,445 Accrued compensation 3,046 3,051 Accrued warranty 344 569 Lumber derivative contracts 482 — Billings in excess of costs and estimated profit 2,181 312 Deferred revenue 3,840 2,457 Short-term debt 11,568 12,869 Operating lease liabilities 1,406 1,253 Finance lease liabilities 527 588 Total current liabilities 33,954 27,821 Deferred tax liabilities 667 72 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,651 3,299 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 548 706 Other liabilities 360 412 Total liabilities 39,180 32,310 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized: Series A Preferred Stock, 8,000,000 shares authorized, liquidation preference ($10.00 per share), 1,915,637 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021. (Liquidation preference: $18,988,390 as of December 31, 2021.) — 18,988 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized: Series A Preferred Stock, 8,000,000 shares authorized, liquidation preference ($10.00 per share), 1,915,637 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022. (Liquidation preference: $18,988,390 as of June 30, 2022.) — — Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 25,000 shares authorized; Series C Participating Preferred stock, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,082,155 and 5,805,916 shares issued and outstanding (net of treasury shares) at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1 — Treasury stock, at cost; 258,849 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (5,728 ) (5,728 ) Additional paid-in capital 181,441 150,451 Accumulated deficit (133,246 ) (127,969 ) Total stockholders’ equity 42,468 16,754 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity $ 81,648 $ 68,052





Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

(1) Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses in derivatives value.
(2) Reflects one time litigation costs.
(3) Reflects the gain from the sale of MDOS.
(4) Reflects one-time write off in uncollectible tenant receivable.
(5) Reflects financing costs from our credit facilities.
(6) Reflects purchases related to COVID -19 Protection Equipment.
(7) Reflects the forgiveness of the Paycheck Protection Program.
(8) Reflects the severance expense for our former Healthcare division CEO.
(9) Per share amounts are computed independently for each discrete item presented. Therefore, the sum of the quarterly per share amounts will not necessarily equal to the total for the year, and the sum of individual items may not equal the total.

(2) Reflects one time litigation costs.

(3) Reflects the gain from the sale of MDOS.

(4) Reflects one-time write off in uncollectible tenant receivable.

(5) Reflects financing costs from our credit facilities.

(6) Reflects purchases related to COVID -19 Protection Equipment.

(7) Reflects the forgiveness of the Paycheck Protection Program.

(8) Reflects the severance expense for our former Healthcare division CEO.

(9) Per share amounts are computed independently for each discrete item presented. Therefore, the sum of the quarterly per share amounts will not necessarily equal to the total for the year, and the sum of individual items may not equal the total.





Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Healthcare Construction Investments Star Equity Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations (9) $ 224 $ 94 $ (321 ) $ (1,573 ) $ (1,576 ) Depreciation and amortization 322 495 64 — 881 Interest expense 83 113 93 — 289 Income tax (benefit) provision (327 ) — — — (327 ) EBITDA from continuing operations 302 702 (164 ) (1,573 ) (733 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives (1) — 469 — — 469 Litigation costs (2) 900 — — — 900 Stock-based compensation (11 ) 5 — 78 72 Severance (8) 431 — — — 431 Financing costs (5) 23 83 31 — 137 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 1,645 $ 1,259 $ (133 ) $ (1,495 ) $ 1,276





For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Healthcare Construction Investments Star Equity Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations (9) $ 3,816 $ (3,871 ) $ (46 ) $ (1,690 ) $ (1,791 ) Depreciation and amortization 320 481 61 — 862 Interest expense 40 160 — — 200 Income tax (benefit) provision 32 — — — 32 EBITDA from continuing operations 4,208 (3,230 ) 15 (1,690 ) (697 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives (1) — 303 — 9 312 Litigation costs (2) — — — 123 123 Stock-based compensation 37 — — 97 134 Gain on disposal of MD Office Solutions (3) — — — — — Tenant receivable (4) — Write off of software costs — 70 — — 70 Financing costs (5) 34 13 — — 47 COVID-19 Protection Equipment (6) 21 — — — 21 SBA PPP Loan forgiveness (7) (2,959 ) — — — (2,959 ) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 1,341 $ (2,844 ) $ 15 $ (1,461 ) $ (2,949 )





For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Healthcare Construction Investments Star Equity Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations (9) $ (716 ) $ (822 ) $ (233 ) $ (3,506 ) $ (5,277 ) Depreciation and amortization 637 982 163 — 1,782 Interest expense 147 192 140 — 479 Income tax (benefit) provision 623 — — — 623 EBITDA from continuing operations 691 352 70 (3,506 ) (2,393 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives (1) — 1,145 — — 1,145 Litigation costs (2) 1,768 — — — 1,768 Stock-based compensation 4 11 — 201 216 Severance (8) 431 — — — 431 Financing costs (5) 28 161 48 — 237 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 2,922 $ 1,669 $ 118 $ (3,305 ) $ 1,404





(1) Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses in derivatives value.
(2) Reflects one time litigation costs.
(3) Reflects the gain from the sale of MDOS.
(4) Reflects one-time write off in uncollectible tenant receivable.
(5) Reflects financing costs from our credit facilities.
(6) Reflects purchases related to COVID -19 personal protection equipment.
(7) Reflects the forgiveness of the Paycheck Protection Program.
(8) Reflects the severance expense for our former Healthcare division CEO.
(9) Reflects the reclassification of prior year Diagnostic Services and Diagnostic Imaging net income into Healthcare segment and intercompany elimination from Construction and Investments segment.

(2) Reflects one time litigation costs.

(3) Reflects the gain from the sale of MDOS.

(4) Reflects one-time write off in uncollectible tenant receivable.

(5) Reflects financing costs from our credit facilities.

(6) Reflects purchases related to COVID -19 personal protection equipment.

(7) Reflects the forgiveness of the Paycheck Protection Program.

(8) Reflects the severance expense for our former Healthcare division CEO.

(9) Reflects the reclassification of prior year Diagnostic Services and Diagnostic Imaging net income into Healthcare segment and intercompany elimination from Construction and Investments segment.





Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Debt Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands) A summary of the Company’s credit facilities are as follows: June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Amount Weighted-Average Interest Rate Amount Weighted-Average Interest Rate Revolving Credit Facility - eCapital KBS $ — 7.50 % $ 3,131 6.00 % Revolving Credit Facility - eCapital EBGL 2,537 7.50 % 1,652 6.00 % Revolving Credit Facility - Webster 8,094 4.29 % 7,016 2.60 % Total Short-term Revolving Credit Facilities $ 10,631 5.05 % $ 11,799 3.98 % eCapital - Star Loan Principal, net $ 937 7.75 % $ 1,070 6.25 % Short Term Loan $ 937 7.75 % $ 1,070 6.25 % Total Short-term debt $ 11,568 5.27 % $ 12,869 4.17 %



