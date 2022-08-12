New York, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities from Benchmarking Global Passenger Vehicle OEMs’ Customer Service Channels" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06314547/?utm_source=GNW

The study benchmarks the OEMs and their OES services in the following segments:Maintenance offerings; digital retail and omni-channel strategies; value line offerings; loyalty programs and subscription services; warranty programs; financial contracts and credit services; commercial account services and used car programs; and connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE)Each criterion is ranked on a 5-point scale. The benchmarked OEMs are Ford, GM, Tesla, VW, Renault, Stellantis, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Changan, Geely, BYD, Tata, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Suzuki, Rivian, Fisker, and NIO.

