The Worldwide Active Insulation Industry is Expected to Reach $371 Million by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Insulation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Material, By Application, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global active insulation market size is expected to reach USD 371.40 million by 2030,. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Active insulation is adopted in the construction and building industry due to its various benefits. In the winter, insulating materials keep rooms warmer, while in the summer, it keeps air-conditioned interiors cooler. Minimizing thermal energy transfer improves the ambiance of space and is also essential for controlling energy costs.



Because of the increased interest in green building, the growing penetration in the building & construction sector is expanding globally. At the time, existing infrastructure is being discovered to have a lot of potential for incorporating smart and green features; hence the demand for the product is expanding. Thus, the rising demand for efficient insulating materials to maintain the temperature in all seasons is driving the growth.



The increased demand for polyester, cotton, wool, nylon, glass wool, and mineral from the applications industry, such as the textile and building industry, will be expected to impact positively. This factor is anticipated in the forecast period to drive growth. Polyester is used majorly across the applications due to its demand is predicted to be supported by strong performance, optimal skin compatibility, and reasonable pricing over the projection period.



Active Insulation Market Report Highlights

The Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) material segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the high thermal insulating capabilities, lightweight, and easy installation in the design of structures

Polyester accounted for a major revenue share which is accelerated by the emerging demand for textiles and building applications due to polyester's quick-drying qualities, as well as its resilience to stretching and shrinking

Building & construction sector is expected to hold a significant revenue share over the forecast period due to the rapidly rising urbanization has increased the construction, which has led to an increase in the demand for the materials

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the projected period. A major aspect boosting regional product demand will be the rising government and regulatory attention on green buildings.

The global market is highly competitive owing to the existence of large industry players with a global presence including Armacell International S.A., Knauf Gips KG, Neo Thermal Insulation (India) Pvt. Ltd., and Polybond Insulation Pvt Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Active Insulation Market Insights

4.1. Active Insulation Market - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Active Insulation Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Technological advancements in the design of active insulation materials

4.2.1.2. Increasing investments in energy-efficient infrastructure

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Efficacy of the process

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Active Insulation Industry trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Active Insulation Market, by Material

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Active Insulation, by Material, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Polyester

5.3.1. Global Active Insulation Market, by Polyester, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Cotton

5.4.1. Global Active Insulation Market, by Cotton, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5. Wool

5.5.1. Global Active Insulation Market, by Wool, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.6. Glass Wool

5.6.1. Global Active Insulation Market, by Glass Wool, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.7. Mineral Wool

5.7.1. Global Active Insulation Market, by Mineral Wool, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.8. Nylon

5.8.1. Global Active Insulation Market, by Nylon, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.9. EPS

5.9.1. Global Active Insulation Market, by EPS, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.10. Others

5.10.1. Global Other Active Insulation Market, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



6. Global Active Insulation Market, by Application

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Active Insulation Market, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Textile

6.3.1. Global Active Insulation Market, by Textile, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.2. Activewear

6.3.2.1. Global Active Insulation Market, by Activewear, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.3. Sportswear

6.3.3.1. Global Active Insulation Market, by Sportswear, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.4. Others

6.3.4.1. Global Active Insulation Market, by Others, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Building & Construction

6.4.1. Global Active Insulation Market, by Building & Construction, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4.2. Residential

6.4.2.1. Global Active Insulation Market, by Residential, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4.3. Commercial

6.4.3.1. Global Active Insulation Market, by Commercial, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



7. Global Active Insulation Market, by Geography



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.1.1. Expansion

8.1.2. Acquisitions

8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Armacell International S.A.

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Recent Development

9.2. Knauf Gips KG

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Recent Development

9.3. Minwool Rock Fibres Ltd

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Recent Development

9.4. Neo Thermal Insulation (India) Pvt. Ltd.

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Recent Development

9.5. Owens Corning

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Recent Development

9.6. Polybond Insulation Pvt Ltd.

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Recent Development

9.7. PrimaLoft, Inc.

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Recent Development

9.8. Remmers Limited

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Recent Development

9.9. Rockwool International A/S

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Recent Development

9.10. Rock Wool India Pvt Ltd

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Recent Development

9.11. Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd

9.11.1. Company Overview

9.11.2. Financial Performance

9.11.3. Product Benchmarking

9.11.4. Recent Development

9.12. Saint-Gobain Group

9.12.1. Company Overview

9.12.2. Financial Performance

9.12.3. Product Benchmarking

9.12.4. Recent Development

9.13. Thermocare Imerys Group

9.13.1. Company Overview

9.13.2. Financial Performance

9.13.3. Product Benchmarking

9.13.4. Recent Development

9.14. Unger Diffutherm GmbH

9.14.1. Company Overview

9.14.2. Financial Performance

9.14.3. Product Benchmarking

9.14.4. Recent Development

9.15. W.L. Gore

9.15.1. Company Overview

9.15.2. Financial Performance

9.15.3. Product Benchmarking

9.15.4. Recent Development

9.16. Associates, Inc.

9.16.1. Company Overview

9.16.2. Financial Performance

9.16.3. Product Benchmarking

9.16.4. Recent Development



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ebs3qp

Attachment