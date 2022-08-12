Global Next-Generation In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Report (2022 to 2031) - Focus on Component, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Operating System and Region

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-Generation In-Vehicle Infotainment Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Component, Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Operating System, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market was estimated to be at $21.1 billion in 2021, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 22.1% and reach $155.2 billion by 2031. The growth in the global next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market is expected to be driven by technological advancements in infotainment systems and increasing sales of electric vehicles around the world.

Market Lifecycle Stage

Connected automobiles have access to a wide range of 4G-enabled services (such as telematics, infotainment, navigations, and fleet management). With 5 G's low and controllable latency on the horizon, paired with edge cloud deployments, these services could be taken to the next level in the coming years. Ongoing research and development operations in manufacturing efficient, anti-wear automobiles, as well as rising demand for electric vehicles, are likely to support major market development activities.

The global next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market is in the growth phase. The implementation of next-generation infotainment is increasing in electric vehicles. As a result, the global next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market is expected to flourish in the forecast period.

Impact

The global next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market is driven by several factors such as increasing production and sales of passenger cars, rising smartphone penetration, and declining cost of advanced wireless connectivity.

Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the infotainment systems and connected cars and growing safety concerns are expected to increase the adoption of next-generation in-vehicle infotainment systems globally. However, currently, the safety and distraction issues caused by infotainment systems, along with data safety and privacy concerns, are gradually restricting the growth of the market.

Impact of COVID-19

Since the market is predominantly driven by expanding car sales and production, the influence of the COVID-19 epidemic on the global next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market was unavoidable. Due to the repeated lockdowns and shutdowns of manufacturing units, car output and sales grew slowly in various parts of the world during the pandemic.

Recent Developments in Next-Generation In-Vehicle Infotainment

In January 2022, Denso Corporation collaborated with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to develop next-generation cockpit systems with external cloud services and new HMI products, enabling car connectivity and advanced safety features like driver status monitoring and driver and passenger authentication, and improved display operability.

In November 2021, Harman International Industries Inc. offered the next generation of infotainment modules to BMW, further supporting Harman's commitment to the automaker for numerous in-car technology and entertainment developments.

In November 2021, Continental received orders worth around $5.3 billion for high-performance computers for vehicle cockpit, data management, vehicle connectivity, driving safety and dynamics, or automated driving.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the next-generation in-vehicle infotainment market:

Emergence of Various Technologies such as 5G and AI

Shift toward Location-Based Advertising and E-Commerce

Increasing Demand for In-Vehicle Displays

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:

Safety and Security Issues

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent names established in this market are:

Denso Corporation

Harman International Industries Inc.

Continental AG

Visteon Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

TomTom International B.V.

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Sasken Technologies Ltd.

Embitel

HERE Technologies

Avnet Inc.

EInfochips, Inc.

CY Vision GmbH

Cinemo GmbH

Basemark

Vehicle.software

Consenz

