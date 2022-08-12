The Worldwide Digital Food Delivery Industry is Expected to Reach $369 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Food Delivery Market Size, Share, Trends, By Business Model, By Platform Type, By Payment Methods, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital food delivery market size is expected to reach USD 369.97 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, according to the latest report. Increasing preference for on-demand food services and the technological advancements in the hospitality & tourism sector are some of the key factors driving market growth.



Digital food delivery platforms have gained immense popularity among consumers in recent years, as they offer a convenient and hassle-free way to order food from restaurants and fast food chains. These platforms also provide an efficient delivery system that ensures timely delivery of food orders. Moreover, these platforms allow users to track their order status in real-time, which further adds to the convenience factor.



Technology is playing a pivotal role in the restaurant industry and is blurring the lines between restaurants and other businesses, as customers can now order their favorite foods from any number of establishments without ever leaving their homes. As a result, a new delivery system business model has emerged in the foodservice industry, with companies like GrubHub, Foodler, and Seamless leading the charge. This new model is based on convenience and ease of use, and it is quickly gaining popularity with consumers.



In terms of revenue, the online ordering segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing popularity of online food ordering platforms, such as Zomato and Swiggy, which allow users to order food from their favorite restaurants with just a few clicks.



After the outbreak of COVID-19, there is a surge in the demand for digital food delivery market as consumers are preferring contactless deliveries to minimize their exposure to the virus. In addition, with the lockdown and social distancing norms, people are opting for online food ordering and delivery services.



Unstable, or rather unreliable internet connection, poor management, and delayed or failed deliveries are some of the key challenges faced by the digital food delivery market. Moreover, the lack of standardization in terms of quality and pricing is another challenge that hampers the market growth.



Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2021, the Qmin mobile app was launched in the UK by foodservice company Compass Group. Qmin is a free app that allows customers to order and pay for their food via their smartphone or tablet. The app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play.

In August 2021, Just Eat Takeaway.com announced it had entered into an agreement to acquire Foodpanda from Delivery Hero. The acquisition will enable Just Eat Takeaway.com to become the world's largest online food delivery company with a network of over 1.3 million restaurants in 29 countries.

The mobile applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The proliferation of smartphones and the increasing number of internet users are some of the major factors driving the growth of this market segment. Moreover, with the advent of 5G technology, the adoption of digital food delivery services is expected to increase, as it will provide high-speed internet connectivity, which is essential for these services.

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the digital food delivery market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major countries contributing to the growth of this market in the region. The presence of a large number of digital food delivery service providers, such as DoorDash, Grubhub, and UberEats, is one of the major factors driving the growth of the digital food delivery market in North America.

The Asia Pacific digital food delivery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% during the period 2019-2025. The growing preference for online food ordering and home delivery services among consumers in the region is driving the market growth. In addition, the increasing number of smartphone users and Internet penetration are further fuelling the market growth in the region.

The presence of a large number of food delivery service providers in the Asia Pacific region is providing consumers with a wide range of options to choose from. Moreover, the increasing competition among these service providers is leading to the introduction of innovative services and features, which is expected to further drive the market growth in the region.

Major companies profiled in the global market report includes Just Eat Takeaway.com, Zomato Ltd., DoorDash, Swiggy, Postmates Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Delivery Hero SE, Grubhub, Amazon.com, Inc., and Domino's Pizza Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Digital Food Delivery Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Digital Food Delivery Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1.1. Rapid global digitalization

4.2.2.1.2. Internet affordability & availability

4.2.2.1.3. Rise in usage of mobile applications

4.2.2.1.4. Increasing number of logistics providers

4.2.2.1.5. Economical enrichment in developing countries

4.2.2.1.6. Growing women empowerment

4.2.2.1.7. High adoption rate of offering home delivery

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1.1. Requires high investment

4.2.3.1.2. Slow growing digital adoption in underdeveloped countries

4.2.3.1.3. Lack of proper management skills

4.2.3.1.4. High market penetration is in urban areas only

4.2.3.1.5. Deficiency of logistics support and unstable internet connectivity in

rural and remote areas

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Price trend Analysis

4.6. Customer Mapping

4.7. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.8. Global Recession Influence



Chapter 5. Digital Food Delivery Market By Business Model Insights & Trends

5.1. Business model Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Aggregators

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. New-Delivery System

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. End-to-End Service

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Digital Food Delivery Market By Platform Type Insights & Trends

6.1. Platform Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Websites

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Mobile Applications

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7. Digital Food Delivery Market By Payment Method Insights & Trends

7.1. Payment Method Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

7.2. Online Transactions

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3. Pay on Delivery (POD)

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 8. Digital Food Delivery Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Just Eat Takeaway.com

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Technology Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Zomato Ltd.

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Technology Insights

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. DoorDash

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Technology Insights

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Swiggy

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Technology Insights

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Postmates Inc.

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Technology Insights

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. Uber Technologies Inc.

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Technology Insights

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.7. Delivery Hero SE

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Technology Insights

10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.8. Grubhub

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Technology Insights

10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.9. Amazon.com, Inc.

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Technology Insights

10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.10. Domino's Pizza Inc.

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Technology Insights

10.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ghawxd