New York, Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Business Process Management Services Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06314537/?utm_source=GNW





In the past, organizations focused primarily on optimizing their front-office operations (customer facing functions including customer service and sales), while back-office processes (support functions including finance, accounting, and human resources) took a back seat.Both front- and back-office processes play a fundamental role in keeping day-to-day operations running smoothly and sustaining long-term business growth.



Inefficient back-office operations such as legacy infrastructure and applications, manual processes, and siloed data sources have a significant impact on employee productivity and customer service.Organizations are reimagining their business operations by applying digital technologies that help them unlock value and successfully address challenges.



Digital transformation is now a fundamental part of every company’s growth and competitive strategy. To achieve a meaningful digital transformation, organizations should redesign and streamline their front- and back-office operations. Digitally savvy executives around the world are realizing that efforts to transform customer-facing operations are futile without effective and seamlessly integrated back-office operations.

Author: Sherrel Roche

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06314537/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________